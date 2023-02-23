Skip to main content
Fast & Secure IT Support Remote Control Software

Cost-effective, all-in-one, enterprise remote access solution for today’s IT

The Best IT Remote Support Software

Splashtop gives you the high-performance, flexibility, and control you need to effectively manage remote access for your organization.

With Splashtop you get:

  • Robust security with strong authentication requirements, authorization controls, comprehensive logging, and more.
  • The ability to provide on-demand ‘helpdesk’ support, remotely access unattended computers at any time, AND enable end users to work from home.
  • High-performance remote sessions with an intuitive user interface.
  • A centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more.
  • A cost-effective remote access solution that integrates seamlessly into your existing IT environment, ticketing systems, and technician workflows.
  • Excellent customer service. 30 million customers worldwide. Highest customer satisfaction score in the industry.

Splashtop Remote Access Solutions for IT

Splashtop SOS

Starting at $17/month

Provide Attended Help Desk Remote Support

Provide Unattended Remote Support with SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited

Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise

Provide Attended and Unattended Remote Support

Provide end-users with remote access to work computers. Get single sign-on integration, granular privilege control, group-based access permission, scheduled access, and more.

Benefits of Choosing Splashtop

Security, Audit, and Compliance

All-in-One Remote Access and Support Capabilities

  • On-demand, quick support to any attended (unmanaged) computers and mobile devices

  • Unattended remote support

  • Endpoint monitoring and management (with Enterprise)

  • Unattended Android access (with Enterprise)

  • Enable end users to remotely access their work computers from any device (with Enterprise)

  • Simplified on-demand remote support workflows (with Enterprise)

  • Support queue, channel, and technician management capabilities (with Enterprise)

Ease-of-Use and Efficiency

  • Centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more

  • Use the Splashtop app on any number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices to launch the remote session

  • User-friendly interface that’s intuitive and needs no training to navigate

  • In-session features that increase productivity

Flexibility and Control

  • Greater control with scheduled remote access sessions, granular feature permissions, group-based access, and more (with Enterprise)

  • Customize the SOS on-demand support app that your customers download with your own logo, color, instructions, and company name

  • Choose cloud or on-premises deployment

Enterprise Feature

Single Sign-On (SSO)

  • Integrate with your SSO identity provider to manage Splashtop users via your current corporate directory

  • Take advantage of SSO so employees don’t need to create yet another password

  • On-boarding and off-boarding employees become automated through SSO with SCIM

Ticketing System Integration

  • Integrate with ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Jira, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more to launch a remote support session right from your ticket

  • Automatically log session details back in the ticket

Splashtop offers great features at the best price!

Save anywhere from 50% to 80% when you choose Splashtop over other remote access solutions.

From Our Happy Customers

Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.

Michael T., Fore Computers

Prior to downloading, I made a quick call to sales-support to assess if Splashtop was going to provide me with what I needed and the support rep was also superb. I didn’t have to wait until the end of the trial period…by the third day I knew this was going to be wonderful solution.

Jonathan S., Stone Consulting Group

Works great for my company and the price is the reason I chose it over other products with similar features.

Scott E., Digital Wave LLC

I’ve used LogMeIn before and this is much cheaper, also easy to set up users with controlled access to machines. I like having the session and History logs. These have been extremely helpful.

Dave B., Hendrik’s Greenhouses

