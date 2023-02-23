Fast & Secure IT Support Remote Control Software
Cost-effective, all-in-one, enterprise remote access solution for today’s IT
The Best IT Remote Support Software
Splashtop gives you the high-performance, flexibility, and control you need to effectively manage remote access for your organization.
With Splashtop you get:
- Robust security with strong authentication requirements, authorization controls, comprehensive logging, and more.
- The ability to provide on-demand ‘helpdesk’ support, remotely access unattended computers at any time, AND enable end users to work from home.
- High-performance remote sessions with an intuitive user interface.
- A centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more.
- A cost-effective remote access solution that integrates seamlessly into your existing IT environment, ticketing systems, and technician workflows.
- Excellent customer service. 30 million customers worldwide. Highest customer satisfaction score in the industry.
Splashtop Remote Access Solutions for IT
Splashtop SOS
Starting at $17/month
Provide Attended Help Desk Remote Support
Provide Unattended Remote Support with SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited
Splashtop Enterprise
Provide Attended and Unattended Remote Support
Provide end-users with remote access to work computers. Get single sign-on integration, granular privilege control, group-based access permission, scheduled access, and more.
Benefits of Choosing Splashtop
Security, Audit, and Compliance
Robust security features and practices including industry standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, device authentication, two-factor authentication, and more
Activities are logged and available for reporting
Splashtop has achieved and maintains compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3, and GDPR
Splashtop’s security features help organizations meet their own HIPAA, PCI, ISO 27001, and other industry and government standards and regulations
Purchase, deploy, and manage Bitdefender on your managed computers from within Splashtop
Follow our MSP & IT Security Feed to stay up to date with the latest cybersecurity news and alerts.
All-in-One Remote Access and Support Capabilities
On-demand, quick support to any attended (unmanaged) computers and mobile devices
Unattended remote support
Endpoint monitoring and management (with Enterprise)
Unattended Android access (with Enterprise)
Enable end users to remotely access their work computers from any device (with Enterprise)
Simplified on-demand remote support workflows (with Enterprise)
Support queue, channel, and technician management capabilities (with Enterprise)
Ease-of-Use and Efficiency
Centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more
Use the Splashtop app on any number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices to launch the remote session
User-friendly interface that’s intuitive and needs no training to navigate
In-session features that increase productivity
Flexibility and Control
Greater control with scheduled remote access sessions, granular feature permissions, group-based access, and more (with Enterprise)
Customize the SOS on-demand support app that your customers download with your own logo, color, instructions, and company name
Choose cloud or on-premises deployment
Enterprise Feature
Single Sign-On (SSO)
Integrate with your SSO identity provider to manage Splashtop users via your current corporate directory
Take advantage of SSO so employees don’t need to create yet another password
On-boarding and off-boarding employees become automated through SSO with SCIM
Ticketing System Integration
Integrate with ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Jira, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more to launch a remote support session right from your ticket
Automatically log session details back in the ticket
Splashtop offers great features at the best price!
Save anywhere from 50% to 80% when you choose Splashtop over other remote access solutions.
From Our Happy Customers
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael T., Fore Computers
Prior to downloading, I made a quick call to sales-support to assess if Splashtop was going to provide me with what I needed and the support rep was also superb. I didn’t have to wait until the end of the trial period…by the third day I knew this was going to be wonderful solution.
Jonathan S., Stone Consulting Group
Works great for my company and the price is the reason I chose it over other products with similar features.
Scott E., Digital Wave LLC
I’ve used LogMeIn before and this is much cheaper, also easy to set up users with controlled access to machines. I like having the session and History logs. These have been extremely helpful.
Dave B., Hendrik’s Greenhouses
