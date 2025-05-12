Fast & Secure IT Support Remote Control Software

Simplify Remote IT Support with Secure, Scalable Software
A cost-effective, secure remote access and support solution for IT teams to efficiently manage, control, and support endpoints.
Secure Connections
Splashtop provides enterprise-grade security with 256-bit encryption, MFA, SSO, granular access controls, and session logging—helping IT teams meet compliance standards like ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and more, without added overhead.
Superior User Experience
With reliable, low-latency connections, 4K streaming support, and an intuitive interface, Splashtop ensures a seamless experience for both technicians and end-users.
Smarter Workflows, Faster Fixes
Enable faster, more efficient support with integrated workflows and multiple remote connection methods. Launch sessions directly from your ITSM tools, run background actions, monitor devices, and resolve issues quickly.
Consolidated Platform for IT Support
Whether you're scaling up or streamlining, Splashtop combines remote support, remote access, and endpoint management for all devices and operating systems into one comprehensive solution - saving time, reducing costs, and cutting complexity.
Remote IT Support Tools for Secure and Efficient Device Management
Attended & Unattended SupportLearn More
Instantly connect to any device - whether a user is present or not. Provide on-demand support or access unattended systems for updates, troubleshooting, and routine maintenance.
Autonomous Endpoint ManagementLearn More
Add-on endpoint management capabilities to efficiently monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time OS and third-party software patching, intuitive dashboards, inventory reporting and quick remediation tools.
Advanced Security & ManageabilityLearn More
Level up your operations with enterprise-grade security and greater manageability with SSO, service desk, granular access control, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, unattended Android support, and more.
Endpoint ProtectionLearn More
Protect your endpoints from threats and mitigate risks of cyber-attacks with Splashtop AV and EDR, powered by Bitdefender.
From Our Happy Customers
Our reliance on Intune for some endpoint management functionalities is supplemented by Splashtop, which fills critical gaps, including better visibility into and more control over software updates, and better documentation. In one platform, we are able to troubleshoot issues on any remote devices, proactively monitor systems, automate software patching, and ensure compliance.
IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering
From Our Happy Customers
We were trying AnyDesk on a few computers, but after using Splashtop, users' feedback was that the frame rate was far better and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office.
Mike Marsh, IT Manager, Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand
Choose a Plan That Fits Your Needs
Get Started with Splashtop Remote IT Support Solutions
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution for computers and mobile devices.
Enterprise
Enterprise-grade remote support and remote access solution with SSO, advanced security, service desk with advanced workflows and manageability. On-Prem version available.