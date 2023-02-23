Fast & Secure IT Support Remote Control Software

Robust security features and practices including industry standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, device authentication, two-factor authentication, and more

Activities are logged and available for reporting

Splashtop has achieved and maintains compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3, and GDPR

Splashtop’s security features help organizations meet their own HIPAA, PCI, ISO 27001, and other industry and government standards and regulations

Purchase, deploy, and manage Bitdefender on your managed computers from within Splashtop