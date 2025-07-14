Splashtop Antivirus
Protect your Windows and Mac computers with award-winning anti-malware technology powered by Bitdefender
Splashtop Antivirus Pricing
Number of Endpoints
5-100
$1.20 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)
101-3000
$0.99 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)
3000+
Why Splashtop Antivirus?
- Protect your business and mitigate risks of cyber-attacks
- Seamlessly manage and deploy antivirus from within Splashtop
- Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers
Key Features
Silent Install/Uninstall
Easily install Splashtop Antivirus on endpoints and get notified about threats all within Splashtop console, without requiring any user interaction.
Customize Policies
Configure customized antivirus policies for specific computers and groups
Anti-malware Scanning
Schedule quick or full-on demand scans and enable on-access scanning for real-time protection against malware.
Advanced Threat Control
Continuously monitor apps and processes using Bitdefender's heuristic scoring algorithm to detect publicly known as well as new threats before they are associated as risks.
Device Scanning
Prevent sensitive data leakage and malware infections from external USB devices and CD/DVD media.
Web Traffic Security
Leverage firewall, anti-phishing, and traffic scanning to block unauthorized connection attempts and protect users from fraudulent websites or malicious content such as spyware or viruses.
Whitelist & Exclusions
Add files, folders, processes, extensions, and URLs to a whitelist and exclude them from being scanned by anti-threat and anti-phishing engines
Alerts & Logging
View protection status and logged threats for each device and get notified in real-time when a threat is detected or blocked
