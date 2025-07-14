Skip to main content
Splashtop
Splashtop Antivirus Console

Splashtop Antivirus

Protect your Windows and Mac computers with award-winning anti-malware technology powered by Bitdefender

Splashtop Antivirus Pricing

Number of Endpoints

Save with Splashtop!

5-100

$1.20 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)

101-3000

$0.99 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)

3000+

Contact Us for Pricing

Why Splashtop Antivirus?

  • Protect your business and mitigate risks of cyber-attacks
  • Seamlessly manage and deploy antivirus from within Splashtop
  • Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers

Key Features

Silent Install/Uninstall

Easily install Splashtop Antivirus on endpoints and get notified about threats all within Splashtop console, without requiring any user interaction. 

Customize Policies

Configure customized antivirus policies for specific computers and groups  

Anti-malware Scanning

Schedule quick or full-on demand scans and enable on-access scanning for real-time protection against malware. 

Advanced Threat Control

Continuously monitor apps and processes using Bitdefender's heuristic scoring algorithm to detect publicly known as well as new threats before they are associated as risks.

Device Scanning

Prevent sensitive data leakage and malware infections from external USB devices and CD/DVD media. 

Web Traffic Security

Leverage firewall, anti-phishing, and traffic scanning to block unauthorized connection attempts and protect users from fraudulent websites or malicious content such as spyware or viruses. 

Whitelist & Exclusions

Add files, folders, processes, extensions, and URLs to a whitelist and exclude them from being scanned by anti-threat and anti-phishing engines 

Alerts & Logging

View protection status and logged threats for each device and get notified in real-time when a threat is detected or blocked

Each Year, Cyber-Attacks Cost Businesses Millions

It has never been more important to keep your devices and users safe

