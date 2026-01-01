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Latest Press Releases and Media Coverage

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Press Releases

Splashtop Turns Its Remote-Access Expertise Against Scammers with Shield Launch

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Press Releases

Splashtop Named a “Leader” in the ITreview Grid Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

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Splashtop Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software

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Splashtop Wins 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for Unified Platform for Autonomous Endpoint Management

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Splashtop Introduces Splashtop Live, a New Community Event Series for IT and MSP Professionals to Learn, Connect, and Simplify Operations

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Splashtop Partners with Misora Connect to Strengthen Remote Maintenance Capabilities

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Splashtop Research Finds Endpoint Maintenance Consumes Half of IT Capacity

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Splashtop Earns 2026 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

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Splashtop Recognized Across G2 Reports for Simplifying Modern IT Management

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Splashtop Announces Partner Agreement with Hitachi High-Tech

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Media Coverage

Rippling adds Splashtop remote access for IT teams

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Media Coverage

Splashtop Powers Remote Support Within Rippling

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