Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Press

Latest Press Releases and Media Coverage

Filter Press

Press Releases

Splashtop Acquires Foxpass to Broaden Security Portfolio

Learn More
Media Coverage

How to Manage a Remote Business Team

Learn More
Media Coverage

How to use an iPad as a second screen for any computer

Learn More
Media Coverage

How to Use Your PC From Another Room: 5 Tools You’ll Need

Learn More
Media Coverage

How to Use Your iPad as a Second Monitor for Mac or Windows

Learn More
Media Coverage

Best free remote desktop software of 2023

Learn More
Media Coverage

Dual Display: How to Use Your iPad as a Second Monitor on Any Computer

Learn More
Media Coverage

How to use your Android tablet as a second monitor: Top 4 methods

Learn More
Media Coverage

Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender helps businesses protect their endpoints

Learn More
Media Coverage

Splashtop Launches New Antivirus Capabilities Powered by Bitdefender

Learn More
Media Coverage

Patches, crooks, spies, privateers, and mercenaries

Learn More
Media Coverage

The Best Remote PC Access Software of 2023

Learn More

Ready to get started?

Free TrialContact Us

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.