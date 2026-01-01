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Press Releases
Splashtop Turns Its Remote-Access Expertise Against Scammers with Shield Launch
Press Releases
Splashtop Named a “Leader” in the ITreview Grid Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Press Releases
Splashtop Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software
Press Releases
Splashtop Wins 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for Unified Platform for Autonomous Endpoint Management
Press Releases
Splashtop Introduces Splashtop Live, a New Community Event Series for IT and MSP Professionals to Learn, Connect, and Simplify Operations
Press Releases
Splashtop Partners with Misora Connect to Strengthen Remote Maintenance Capabilities
Press Releases
Splashtop Research Finds Endpoint Maintenance Consumes Half of IT Capacity
Press Releases
Splashtop Earns 2026 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius
Press Releases
Splashtop Recognized Across G2 Reports for Simplifying Modern IT Management
Press Releases
Splashtop Announces Partner Agreement with Hitachi High-Tech
Media Coverage
Rippling adds Splashtop remote access for IT teams
Media Coverage
Splashtop Powers Remote Support Within Rippling
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