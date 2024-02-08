Keep Your Staff Networks Safe with Foxpass RADIUS
Fully managed, cloud-hosted authentication that is easy to set up and manage, while giving you the privacy and security you need.
Mitigate cyberattacks and data breaches with a full-featured Wi-Fi security solution
Ensure security and privacy - and avoid mayhem - keep guests and students off of the staff networks
Preserve stretched resources with set it and forget it simplicity –supporting managed and unmanaged devices
Flexible and robust deployment delivered with both password and passwordless authentication
Foxpass RADIUS, by Splashtop
Explore the capabilities of our full featured Wi-Fi Security solution.
Latest Resources
Visit our Content Hub for the latest resources and information about the threats and solutions available to secure your Wi-Fi networks.
Our Solutions
Visit our Solution Pages to learn more about how to address common challenges as you secure your campus.
Importance of Wi-Fi Security in Schools
While many trust their Wi-Fi networks, vulnerabilities pose a grave danger...