Keep Your Staff Networks Safe with Foxpass RADIUS

Fully managed, cloud-hosted authentication that is easy to set up and manage, while giving you the privacy and security you need.

  • Mitigate cyberattacks and data breaches with a full-featured Wi-Fi security solution

  • Ensure security and privacy - and avoid mayhem - keep guests and students off of the staff networks

  • Preserve stretched resources with set it and forget it simplicity –supporting managed and unmanaged devices

  • Flexible and robust deployment delivered with both password and passwordless authentication

Foxpass RADIUS, by Splashtop

Explore the capabilities of our full featured Wi-Fi Security solution.

Latest Resources

Visit our Content Hub for the latest resources and information about the threats and solutions available to secure your Wi-Fi networks.

Our Solutions

Visit our Solution Pages to learn more about how to address common challenges as you secure your campus.

Importance of Wi-Fi Security in Schools

While many trust their Wi-Fi networks, vulnerabilities pose a grave danger...

Automate and secure your Wi-Fi network

