LogMeIn Pricing Comparison

For individuals and small teams to remotely access their computers to enable remote working

Splashtop Business Access Pro LogMeIn Pro Starting price (per year) $99 $349.99

Splashtop Business Access Pro will save you over 70% per year on your annual subscription cost when compared to LogMeIn Pro - perfect for small businesses! Check out our full LogMeIn Pro pricing comparison and our feature comparison showing why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Pro alternative.

For IT support & help desks to provide unattended and attended remote support to any device

Splashtop SOS LogMeIn Rescue Starting price (per year) $199 $1,299 Support iOS and Android Included for free $450 /year

You will save over 80% per year on your license cost by choosing Splashtop SOS over LogMeIn Rescue. Not to mention, you'll save even more if you want to support mobile devices as Splashtop does not charge extra for that functionality like LogMeIn. Check out the full LogMeIn Rescue pricing comparison and why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Rescue alternative.

For MSPs to remotely support, manage, and monitor endpoints

Splashtop Remote Support LogMeIn Central Starting price (per year) $479 $960 Additional security features (Windows updates, antivirus, etc.) Included for free $564 /year Additional automation features (proactive alerts, 1-to-many actions, etc.) Included for free $564 /year Additional insight features (system inventory, event logs, etc.) Included for free $540 /year

Both packages are priced by number of computers. At their starting prices (25 computers), Splashtop Remote Support will save you 50% per year when compared to LogMeIn Central. The savings will only get bigger if you require additional features. See our full Splashtop vs LogMeIn Central pricing comparison and feature list on why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Central alternative.