LogMeIn Pricing Comparison
Find out how you can save up to 80% or more by choosing Splashtop
Don't Settle for High LogMeIn Pricing
You might have asked yourself, "Is LogMeIn worth the price?". LogMeIn is one of the most expensive remote access options available, but that doesn't mean it's the best. You can get more for less when you choose Splashtop instead of LogMeIn.
You'll save! Splashtop's starting prices will save you anywhere from 50% to over 80% per year when compared to LogMeIn's starting prices
Splashtop has the same top features found in LogMeIn
Splashtop delivers the best remote access experience with high-performance connections
Splashtop is built with industry-leading security tools & features
Splashtop is used by more than 30 million users worldwide
It's easy to see why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn alternative.
Compare Splashtop vs LogMeIn Pricing
For individuals and small teams to remotely access their computers to enable remote working
LogMeIn Pro
Starting price (per year)
$99
$349.99
Splashtop Business Access Pro will save you over 70% per year on your annual subscription cost when compared to LogMeIn Pro - perfect for small businesses! Check out our full LogMeIn Pro pricing comparison and our feature comparison showing why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Pro alternative.
For IT support & help desks to provide unattended and attended remote support to any device
LogMeIn Rescue
Starting price (per year)
$199
$1,299
Support iOS and Android
Included for free
$450/year
You will save over 80% per year on your license cost by choosing Splashtop SOS over LogMeIn Rescue. Not to mention, you'll save even more if you want to support mobile devices as Splashtop does not charge extra for that functionality like LogMeIn. Check out the full LogMeIn Rescue pricing comparison and why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Rescue alternative.
For MSPs to remotely support, manage, and monitor endpoints
LogMeIn Central
Starting price (per year)
$479
$960
Additional security features (Windows updates, antivirus, etc.)
Included for free
$564/year
Additional automation features (proactive alerts, 1-to-many actions, etc.)
Included for free
$564/year
Additional insight features (system inventory, event logs, etc.)
Included for free
$540/year
Both packages are priced by number of computers. At their starting prices (25 computers), Splashtop Remote Support will save you 50% per year when compared to LogMeIn Central. The savings will only get bigger if you require additional features. See our full Splashtop vs LogMeIn Central pricing comparison and feature list on why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Central alternative.
What Former LogMeIn Customers Say
At Ultimate IT Guys we perform most of our work remotely. So it is critical that we have a remote control tool that is easy to use, reliable and secure, but at a reasonable cost. We also provide remote access to office computers for some of our clients to work from home or while travelling. We have found Splashtop easy to use, reliable, secure and cost effective for both our technicians and for our customers that work remotely. We moved from LogMeIn to Splashtop because of the constant price increases and declining level of support at LogMeIn.
Cleatus Davis - Ultimate IT Guys
I have been using Splashtop remote access software to work from home and log into my work PC. We had been using LogMeIn for a number of years but they continued to increase prices to a point where they priced themselves out of our range led us to try several alternatives. We eventually found Splashtop and so far it is more stable than any of the others, even LogMeIn. It is far easier to use, easier to log into, and easier to access other machines; just everything about it is easier.
Simon White - CTO & Founder, TheYachtMarket.com
Already have a LogMeIn license? Don't wait!