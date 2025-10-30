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Splashtop Enterprise

A secure, scalable remote access and remote support platform built to meet enterprise-level security requirements and IT needs

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Why Choose Splashtop Enterprise?

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Advanced Security and Manageability

Safeguard your operations with enterprise-grade security features and centralized manageability with access control, ensuring peace of mind for your team.

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Remote Work for Hybrid Teams

Enable high-performance and secure remote access for employees, contractors, and hybrid teams to stay productive from anywhere.

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Simplified IT with Centralized Solution

Deliver efficient remote support for any device and streamline endpoint management with automated patching, real-time insights, and simplified workflows.

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Unmatched Customer Service

Experience world-class customer service with fast response times, efficient technical support, ongoing strategic guidance, and a team dedicated to your success.

Flexible and Scalable Licensing

Adapt to your organization’s demands with flexible licensing options. Choose Remote Access licenses to enable remote workers to access their own work computers and Remote Support licenses for IT to support and manage devices. Learn More

Looking for an On-Premises Solution?

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Features That Move You Forward

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High-Performance

High frame rate of 4K streaming up to 60fps and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming with low latency, and the ability to fine-tune settings.

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Unattended Access

Get unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, Linux, Android physical and virtual machines from any device. Access up to 10 computers with the Remote Access license, and 300 computers with Remote Support license.

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SSO/SAML Integration

Authenticate with Okta, Azure AD, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and more for simplified access management.

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Advanced Security and Access Controls

Enhance security and compliance with cloud session recording, granular access controls, SIEM integration for real-time monitoring, and IP whitelisting.

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Advanced Remote Session Controls

Redirect USB devices and stylus tools (smart cards, security keys, and more), or use your local microphone as input on your remote computer. Experience 4:4:4 color mode with high-fidelity audio for seamless and immersive workflows.  

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Wacom Bridge

Seamlessly use Wacom's pen technology on local and remote computers, reducing latency and enhancing your digital workflow.

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Remote Support Feature

On-Demand Support

Provide quick, ad-hoc support to end-users on computers and mobile devices via a session code, without a pre-installed agent.

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Remote Support Feature

Background Actions

Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.

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Remote Support Feature

Advanced Service Desk Workflow

Provide advanced on-demand support with technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via SOS Call and webform widgets, session routing, and more

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Remote Support Feature

Advanced Integrations

Integrate with ticketing and other platforms for seamless remote support and leverage open APIs to automate workflows and enhance IT operations.

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Remote Support Feature

Free Vulnerability Insights

Gain visibility into CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) and KEVs (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) and get AI-powered insights to help prioritize vulnerabilities for remediation.

Enterprise Add-ons

Autonomous Endpoint Management

Efficiently monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software deployment, dashboard insights, policies and more – all from Splashtop Console.

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Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)

Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and AR annotations.

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Splashtop Connector

Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.

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Splashtop Antivirus

Safeguard your endpoints from various threats and allow seamless deployment and policy management from within Splashtop with our antivirus solution, powered by Bitdefender.

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EDR

Get advanced endpoint detection and response from Bitdefender, SentinelOne, or CrowdStrike to identify, analyze, and respond to threats in real time and protect your organization.

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From Our Happy Customers

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Splashtop: Reliable, Full featured, and Affordable

"I tried other options, but Splashtop gives the simplicity and reliability at a price I feel we can afford. For the IT department, it greatly speeds up troubleshooting and has allowed us to use a remote IT person for some things."

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Tom Van Gorkom

Broadcast Engineer/Director of Media – Education Institution

From Our Happy Customers

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Great Product and a Great value

"Its user-friendly interface, reliable performance, and strong compliance with standards like GDPR and HIPAA make it a trusted choice. Splashtop’s straightforward licensing and tailored plans provide greater flexibility."

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Verified Reviewer

Administrator in Information Technology – Education Management Company

From Our Happy Customers

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Easy and Efficient

"Splashtop was easy to implement and users adapted quickly. Application deployment and antivirus solution to each workstation was simple. The ability to remote from anywhere with any device, including the web, has made Splashtop a choice solution over other options."

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Glen T.

CTO, Mid-Market (51-1,000 employees)

From Our Happy Customers

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Perfect for K-12 schools!

"Small footprint takes up very little of the student laptop resources. Students cannot uninstall or kill the client. I use it 10+ times a day in our environment of 3,000 devices. Implementing was a breeze over Intune, I could not have asked for an easier integration!"

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David M.

Technology Director, Mid-Market (51-1000 employees)

From Our Happy Customers

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This is the best product I've used for remote support

"This is the best product I've used for remote support. I've been using Splashtop Remote Support for almost ten years now. They have consistently added improvements that show they understand the needs of SMBs and service providers."

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David M.

Director Information Technology, Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)

From Our Happy Customers

"We chose Splashtop because it offers a better experience at a more affordable cost. Splashtop has the best customer support, and we have a great, direct relationship with our account manager."

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Ericson Oliveira

Process Specialist, Tivit

From Our Happy Customers

"I would recommend Splashtop to anyone. I encourage you to try it out, so you can experience how easy it is to use and how great customer support is. Splashtop made it easy to control everything about the registry, group policies and related items. This allowed us to rapidly implement Splashtop in our environment. Its easy, affordable and very smart support."

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Björn Runge

Head of IT for Paniceus

From Our Happy Customers

"We deployed Splashtop and immediately we’re getting emails from our artists – Wow, this is great, now I can really work, I can really get my job done. So, you start getting that user satisfaction."

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Andres Reyes

Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio

From Our Happy Customers

"Splashtop ticked all our boxes. With one scalable solution, we could remotely control our screens everywhere and support a wide variety of devices for clients and internal staff. All with a non-invasive and secure software that could be activated on-demand."

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Michael Thompson

Digital Architect and Digital Signage Expert, Beyond Digital Solutions

From Our Happy Customers

"After using Splashtop, users’ feedback was that the frame rate was far better, and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office."

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Mike Marsh

IT Manager at WBITVP New Zealand

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The #1 Rated Remote Access and Support Software Solution

Discover how Splashtop Enterprise can enhance your organization’s security, IT operations, and remote work capabilities.

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Advanced Data Protection & Security

Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.

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    Secure Infrastructure

    Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.

    Learn More
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    Advanced Security Features

    With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.

    Learn More
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    Standards and Compliance

    A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.

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FAQs

What is the difference between Remote Access and Remote Support licenses?
What if I need to access more computers?
How can I get the endpoint management capabilities?
Do you have an option for on-premises deployment?
How can multiple technicians manage a support session?
Does Splashtop Enterprise support Android and IoT devices?
Can I access computers via RDP, SSH, or VNC?
Brochure (PDF)Datasheet (PDF)Detailed Feature List (PDF)
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Administrator Guide (PDF)Administrator Guide (Video)Product Demo

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

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