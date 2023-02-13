Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
Remote Access, Support, and Management in One Solution
Maximize your team's remote productivity and revolutionize IT support and endpoint management with advanced performance, security, and service desk workflows. Splashtop Enterprise is easy to set up and offers the ultimate flexibility and scalability for power users, businesses, and enterprises.
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop was especially helpful during the pandemic since we could continue to seamlessly help our business users even though we all were working from home. Splashtop caters to all our remote access needs. We’re happy!
Robert Collazo - Director of IT, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
We recommend Splashtop for a variety of reasons: the cost, persistent client, enforced two-factor authentication, and user management for individual technicians.
Edward O’Dell - IT Support Specialist, Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Exclusive Enterprise Features
SSO/SAML Integration
Authenticate through SSO / SAML. Splashtop supports SSO integrations with Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin.
Service Desk
Advanced on-demand support experience: technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, SOS Call, session routing, and more.
USB Device and Stylus Redirection
Redirect a USB device (smart card, security key, stylus, gaming controller, printer, HID device) from your local computer to the remote computer. The redirected device works just like it's plugged in to the remote computer (currently supports Windows only).
Microphone Passthrough
Use your local microphone as the input to your remote computer.
Granular Permissions
IT admins can specify role-based and user-based granular permissions for features such as attended access, file transfer, remote print, 2FA enforcement, and more.
Scheduled Access Module
Manage schedules and policies for when users and groups of users can access certain endpoints.
Robust Security
Security is at the essence of Splashtop's operations and architecture. All sign-ins undergo mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor authentication. Sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption.
ServiceNow Integration
Connect to your end users’ computers to deliver remote support and resolve issues using Splashtop Enterprise directly from the ServiceNow platform.
Additional Enterprise Add-Ons
Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)Contact Us
Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and AR annotations. Learn more.
Splashtop ConnectorContact Us
Securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent. Learn more.
SIEM IntegrationContact Us
Export log data to a security information and events management (SIEM) system to retrieve and analyze.
IP RestrictionContact Us
Restrict access based on user IP.
Security is Our Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop's cloud infrastructure is hosted on AWS and provides a secure networking and computing environment. We adopt industry best practices in our development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Learn more about how we keep your computers, users, and data safe.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.
FAQs
What are end user and technician licenses?
Splashtop Enterprise is licensed per end user for remote access and per concurrent technician for remote support (includes additional remote support features). One concurrent technician license can have up to 10 named users. Both user types can be combined in a single instance.
How many computers or devices can I access at once?
From your computer, you can simultaneously access up to 10 computers and devices at a time. From the Splashtop App on mobile devices or Chrome browser, you can access one computer/device at a time.
What is attended vs. unattended support?
Attended support is access to a remote computer or mobile device while the user is present, after they run the access app they receive via a session link or code.
Unattended support is anytime access where you install a streamer agent on the remote Windows, Mac, or Linux computers, so you can access them at any time, even if the user isn’t present.
Can two people access a remote computer at the same time?
Yes. Additionally, within service desk, up to 3 technicians can collaborate and remote into the same computer.
Where can I download Splashtop?
Install the Splashtop Business App on the Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices you want to remote from.
You can also download the Portable version of the Splashtop Business App if you don’t want to install software on the computer you’re remoting from (Windows only).
Then Install the Splashtop Streamer on the Windows and Mac computers you want to remote into.
For on-demand support, instruct your end user to go to sos.splashtop.com to download the app and generate a 9-digit session code. They can also follow the service desk invitation link, or go to help123.app to enter a code and download the service desk support app.
Do you offer monthly subscriptions?
Our subscriptions are all billed yearly so we can offer the lowest prices.