Splashtop
An IT manager using Splashtop Enterprise on his laptop, the best GoTo Resolve alternative.

The Best HP Anyware (Formerly Teradici CAS) Alternative

Overpaying and still experiencing too many remote access issues?

Why Choose Splashtop?

  • High Performance

    Experience the high performance you need to work on complex apps and massive files from a distance across all devices (including Windows, Mac, and Linux). With 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming), the ability to fine-tune settings like 4:4:4 color, and low latency—it’s not magic, but it sure does feel like it. 

  • Security

    Splashtop protects every connection with enterprise-grade encryption and permission-based access. We work hard to keep your work and personal information safe, so you don’t have to worry about it. 

  • Simplicity

    Splashtop’s remote access solutions are simple to set up and use—no IT experience required. We design our products to be both powerful and user-friendly—for individuals and IT teams at companies of every size.

  • Unbeatable Price

    Splashtop offers premium, high-quality features at an unbeatable, transparent price. Our pricing plans cater to individual users, businesses, and educational institutions depending on your needs.

For Advanced Performance

Business Access Performance

Experience 4:4:4 color, high fidelity audio, and more

Starting at $12/month

Billed annually at $139

Volume License Discounts

  • 4-9 users save 20%

  • 10+ users save 25%

For Additional Security and Manageability

Enterprise

All-in-one remote access and support with:

  • SSO integration

  • Granular permission

  • Scheduled access

  • Technician licenses for your support team

Splashtop vs HP Anyware (Formerly Teradici CAS)

SBA Performance

Splashtop Enterprise

HP Anyware

High Performance - 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming) with low latency, 4:4:4 color, and the ability to fine-tune settings

USB Device Redirection and Microphone Passthrough

Broad Device Support

Single Sign-On

Quick to Deploy and Manage

Security

Industry-standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, and more

Industry-standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, and more

PCoIP technology that encrypts and transports pixels, AES 256-bit encryption

GPU Offloading

Only available in their top plan

Schedule Remote Access

Consolidated Platform for Remote Access and Support

Customer Service via Phone, Email, Ticketing, and Chat

Ticketing and phone only

Who Benefits?

  • Game Development

    Low latency and impeccable image quality allow you to work on your projects from anywhere in the world—whether you’re designing characters, programming game mechanics, composing soundtracks, or debugging code. 

  • Post-Production

    Producers, editors, VFX specialists and animators love Splashtop’s high performance, great A/V sync, and content protection, which allow multiple artists to securely and efficiently work across teams. 

  • Broadcast

    Experience high performance, secure remote access to your workstation and broadcast equipment. Connect to powerful workstations and editing bays to create high-quality content from any device and go live from anywhere. 

  • Architecture

    Work on daily CAD tasks, model interior designs, and run simulations with ease, while enjoying secure remote access to your workstation and USB device redirection for your 3D mouse. Collaborate across your team with ease to deliver high-quality designs to your clients. 

  • Education

    Provide students remote access to campus labs and high-powered software so they can work from their Chromebooks, iPads, and PCs anytime, anywhere. 

From Our Happy Customers

Artists using Wacom devices in post-production workflows are able to use Splashtop to work seamlessly and productively while they’re away from the office – a big plus for today’s remote friendly workplace.

Director of Business Alliance and Partnership @ Wacom

From Our Happy Customers

Now creatives can push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration as they perform tasks like video editing and AV synchronization while also accessing shared storage and other hardware they need, remotely (with Splashtop).

Head of Partner Relations, Adobe Video

From Our Happy Customers

From Our Happy Customers

Need an On-Premise Solution?

Get Started Today

