The Best HP Anyware (Formerly Teradici CAS) Alternative
Overpaying and still experiencing too many remote access issues?
Why Choose Splashtop?
High Performance
Experience the high performance you need to work on complex apps and massive files from a distance across all devices (including Windows, Mac, and Linux). With 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming), the ability to fine-tune settings like 4:4:4 color, and low latency—it’s not magic, but it sure does feel like it.
Security
Splashtop protects every connection with enterprise-grade encryption and permission-based access. We work hard to keep your work and personal information safe, so you don’t have to worry about it.
Simplicity
Splashtop’s remote access solutions are simple to set up and use—no IT experience required. We design our products to be both powerful and user-friendly—for individuals and IT teams at companies of every size.
Unbeatable Price
Splashtop offers premium, high-quality features at an unbeatable, transparent price. Our pricing plans cater to individual users, businesses, and educational institutions depending on your needs.
Start Your Subscription
For Advanced Performance
Business Access Performance
Experience 4:4:4 color, high fidelity audio, and more
Starting at $12/month
Billed annually at $139
Volume License Discounts
4-9 users save 20%
10+ users save 25%
For Additional Security and Manageability
Enterprise
All-in-one remote access and support with:
SSO integration
Granular permission
Scheduled access
Technician licenses for your support team
Splashtop vs HP Anyware (Formerly Teradici CAS)
SBA Performance
Splashtop Enterprise
HP Anyware
High Performance - 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming) with low latency, 4:4:4 color, and the ability to fine-tune settings
✔
✔
✔
USB Device Redirection and Microphone Passthrough
✔
✔
✔
Broad Device Support
✔
✔
✔
Single Sign-On
✗
✔
✔
Quick to Deploy and Manage
✔
✔
✗
Security
Industry-standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, and more
Industry-standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, and more
PCoIP technology that encrypts and transports pixels, AES 256-bit encryption
GPU Offloading
✔
✔
Only available in their top plan
Schedule Remote Access
✗
✔
✗
Consolidated Platform for Remote Access and Support
✗
✔
✗
Customer Service via Phone, Email, Ticketing, and Chat
✔
✔
Ticketing and phone only
Who Benefits?
Game Development
Low latency and impeccable image quality allow you to work on your projects from anywhere in the world—whether you’re designing characters, programming game mechanics, composing soundtracks, or debugging code.
Post-Production
Producers, editors, VFX specialists and animators love Splashtop’s high performance, great A/V sync, and content protection, which allow multiple artists to securely and efficiently work across teams.
Broadcast
Experience high performance, secure remote access to your workstation and broadcast equipment. Connect to powerful workstations and editing bays to create high-quality content from any device and go live from anywhere.
Architecture
Work on daily CAD tasks, model interior designs, and run simulations with ease, while enjoying secure remote access to your workstation and USB device redirection for your 3D mouse. Collaborate across your team with ease to deliver high-quality designs to your clients.
Education
Provide students remote access to campus labs and high-powered software so they can work from their Chromebooks, iPads, and PCs anytime, anywhere.
From Our Happy Customers
Artists using Wacom devices in post-production workflows are able to use Splashtop to work seamlessly and productively while they’re away from the office – a big plus for today’s remote friendly workplace.
Director of Business Alliance and Partnership @ Wacom
From Our Happy Customers
Now creatives can push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration as they perform tasks like video editing and AV synchronization while also accessing shared storage and other hardware they need, remotely (with Splashtop).
Head of Partner Relations, Adobe Video
From Our Happy Customers
Artists using Wacom devices in post-production workflows are able to use Splashtop to work seamlessly and productively while they’re away from the office – a big plus for today’s remote friendly workplace.
Director of Business Alliance and Partnership @ Wacom
From Our Happy Customers
Now creatives can push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration as they perform tasks like video editing and AV synchronization while also accessing shared storage and other hardware they need, remotely (with Splashtop).
Head of Partner Relations, Adobe Video