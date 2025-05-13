Enhance Remote Work Productivity with Secure Computer Access
From everyday tasks to complex workflows, Splashtop gives you performance and access to work securely from anywhere, on any device.
Work from Anywhere Experience
Work just like you would at your desk with high-performance, low-latency connections, 4K streaming support, and an intuitive interface.
Instant File & App Accessibility
Access files, data, and resource-heavy applications in real time, without uploads, syncs, or transfers.
Reliable Performance for Every Workflow
Create, design, edit, collaborate, or manage projects with sharp visuals, clear audio, and responsive input during remote sessions with the consistency your workflows need.
Secure Connections
Protect data and access with enterprise-grade security including 256-bit encryption, MFA, SSO, granular access controls, and session logging to meet compliance standards like ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and more.
The Tools You Need to Stay Connected, Secured, and Productive
Cross-platform AccessLearn More
Easily connect to your Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices and stay productive with in-session features like drag-and-drop file transfer, multi-monitor support, remote print, and more.
Advanced Security & ManageabilityLearn More
Level up your operations with enterprise-grade security and greater manageability with SSO, granular access control, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, unattended Android support, remote connections via RDP/SSH/VNC and more.
Remotely Access Mobile DevicesLearn More
Provide on-demand support for client iOS and Android devices with Splashtop SOS. Use simple session codes to remotely view or control screens in real time and troubleshoot issues quickly.
Endpoint ProtectionLearn More
Protect your endpoints from threats and mitigate risks of cyber-attacks with Splashtop AV and EDR, powered by Bitdefender.
From our Happy Customers
Splashtop allowed students to work live on a remote Mac device and get practical experience to successfully complete their online course.
Sam Lee, Career & Technical Education Lab Technician, Riverside City College
From our Happy Customers
We were trying AnyDesk on a few computers, but after using Splashtop, users' feedback was that the frame rate was far better and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office.
Mike Marsh, IT Manager, Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand
Choose a Remote Access Plan That Meets Your Needs
Solo
Remote desktop access for individuals.
Pro
Remote desktop access for individuals, remote professionals, and small teams.
Performance
Remote desktop access for the ultimate remote work experience.
Enterprise
Enterprise-grade remote access and remote support solution with SSO, advanced security, and manageability. On-Prem version available.