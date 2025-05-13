Skip to main content
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
A young woman working on a laptop during a remote session at a desk.

Enhance Remote Work Productivity with Secure Computer Access

From everyday tasks to complex workflows, Splashtop gives you performance and access to work securely from anywhere, on any device.

Get StartedContact Us
An IT worker working from home on a laptop.

Work from Anywhere Experience

Work just like you would at your desk with high-performance, low-latency connections, 4K streaming support, and an intuitive interface.

Instant File & App Accessibility

Access files, data, and resource-heavy applications in real time, without uploads, syncs, or transfers.

Reliable Performance for Every Workflow

Create, design, edit, collaborate, or manage projects with sharp visuals, clear audio, and responsive input during remote sessions with the consistency your workflows need.

Splashtop Partner MSP Connect screen displaying a floating icon indicating secure access to remote systems

Secure Connections

Protect data and access with enterprise-grade security including 256-bit encryption, MFA, SSO, granular access controls, and session logging to meet compliance standards like ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and more.

The Tools You Need to Stay Connected, Secured, and Productive

  • Cross-platform Access

    Easily connect to your Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices and stay productive with in-session features like drag-and-drop file transfer, multi-monitor support, remote print, and more.

    Learn More

  • Advanced Security & Manageability

    Level up your operations with enterprise-grade security and greater manageability with SSO, granular access control, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, unattended Android support, remote connections via RDP/SSH/VNC and more.

    Learn More
  • Endpoint Monitoring and Management icon

    Remotely Access Mobile Devices

    Provide on-demand support for client iOS and Android devices with Splashtop SOS. Use simple session codes to remotely view or control screens in real time and troubleshoot issues quickly.

    Learn More

  • Endpoint Protection

    Protect your endpoints from threats and mitigate risks of cyber-attacks with Splashtop AV and EDR, powered by Bitdefender.

    Learn More

Get the Flexibility You Want with the Access You Need

Contact Sales

From our Happy Customers

Splashtop allowed students to work live on a remote Mac device and get practical experience to successfully complete their online course.

Sam Lee, Career & Technical Education Lab Technician, Riverside City College

From our Happy Customers

We were trying AnyDesk on a few computers, but after using Splashtop, users' feedback was that the frame rate was far better and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office.

Mike Marsh, IT Manager, Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand

Choose a Remote Access Plan That Meets Your Needs

Solo

Remote desktop access for individuals.

Free TrialLearn More

Pro

Remote desktop access for individuals, remote professionals, and small teams.

Free TrialLearn More

Performance

Remote desktop access for the ultimate remote work experience.

Free TrialLearn More

Enterprise

Enterprise-grade remote access and remote support solution with SSO, advanced security, and manageability. On-Prem version available.

Free TrialLearn More
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.