Optimize Retail Operations with Splashtop Remote Access Solutions
Increase revenue and customer satisfaction across multiple locations with a unified platform for endpoint management and end-user support.
Key Benefits
Get Centralized Cross-Platform Device Management
Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management tools to remotely support and update POS systems, digital signages, self-service kiosks, tablets, and other devices during off-hours, ensuring minimal downtime and peak performance.
Support Multiple Store Locations and Distributed Workforce
Centrally support employees and troubleshoot issues across multiple store locations with service desk capabilities. Efficiently route and escalate requests through streamlined support workflows, ensuring faster resolution and higher customer satisfaction.
Enhance Field Support with Augmented Reality
Resolve onsite problems faster by connecting remote experts with local team members through camera sharing and interactive AR annotations.
Access Internal networks with Splashtop Connector
Securely connect to in-store systems, even those on closed networks or with restricted policies. Get secure, agentless access via RDP, VNC and SSH (coming soon) without using a VPN.
Get Started with Enterprise
The all-in-one solution with flexible, scalable licensing at a competitive price, tailored to meet your business needs.
- Secure and encrypted connections to your office devices
- High-performance, industry-leading technology
- Affordable pricing and scalability
Case Study
Peter Pane Restaurants
“With Splashtop AR, I can virtually support employees and point to items directly on the screen. It makes support so much easier for us.” - Björn Runge, Head of IT, Paniceus.
Security Is Our Top Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop not only offers robust cloud infrastructure hosted on AWS for secure networking and computing, but we also provide on-prem options for those who prefer or require local hosting solutions. Our commitment to security extends across all platforms, adopting industry best practices in development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Discover more about how we safeguard your computers, users, and data.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.