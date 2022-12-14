Splashtop Business Access Pro – TeamViewer Alternative
Do you or your small team need remote desktop access? Want a low-cost solution to remotely access your computers from any device? If you’re working at home, on the go, or need access to a shared computer, Splashtop Business Access Pro is the best-value remote access solution and best alternative to TeamViewer.
For 1 Licensed User
Business Access Solo
Access up to 2 computers
$5/month
Billed annually at $60
For Individuals + Small Teams
Business Access Pro
Access up to 10 computers per license
Starting at $8.25/month
Billed annually at $99
Volume License Discounts
4-9 users save 20%
10+ users save 25%
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Get advanced features such as single sign-on, granular feature control, USB device and stylus redirection, and more!
Splashtop Business Access Pro comes with the top features needed in a remote access solution, including:
- Access your Windows & Mac computers
- Remote from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device
- Drag-and-drop file transfer
- Remote print
- Multi monitor support
- Share your desktop
- Remote wake
- Remote reboot
- …and more!
See Why Thousands Have Switched from TeamViewer to Splashtop
Splashtop was founded in 2006 and serves over 30 million users and more than 800 million sessions and counting.
From Our Happy Customers
WOW. Splashtop business is the best investment I have ever made, and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!!
Frank Steesnaes - Peak Business Performance
“Splashtop is so much better than TeamViewer. I appreciate your company charging a fair price for a fantastic product!”
Brian Davids
Reasons to choose Splashtop
- Full-featured remote access for home and business use
- No session time limit
- Flexible and easy deployment
- Rich security features including device authentication, 2-factor authentication, access logs / alerts, and fully encrypted pipes
- Priority support through phone + chat + email (24h)
- No-hassle subscription management. We make it easy to change or cancel your subscription
- Easy migration