Best GoTo Resolve Alternative 2023

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An IT manager using Splashtop Enterprise on his laptop, the best LogMeIn Resolve alternative.

Best LogMeIn Resolve Alternative 2026

Splashtop Enterprise costs less and runs faster

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Get a Better Alternative to LogMeIn Resolve

Splashtop Enterprise delivers high performance at a lower price than LogMeIn Resolve, and offers flexible licensing models that adapt to your tailored needs. It covers remote support, remote control, endpoint management, service desk and more in an all-in-one solution. Splashtop Enterprise provides an intuitive interface with high usability.

Upgrade the performance of your remote desktop solution when you choose Splashtop instead of LogMeIn Resolve!

Compare Splashtop Enterprise vs LogMeIn Resolve

Remote Support

Splashtop Enterprise

LogMeIn Resolve

Managed devices

300 computers per concurrent license

100 Endpoints

Attended remote access sessions

Unlimited

Unlimited

Mobile support

Included

Add-on $20 per month

Camera sharing with AR capabilities

Add-on

Add-on with no AR capabilities

Third Party Integrations

Splashtop Enterprise

LogMeIn Resolve

ITSM and ticketing solutions

Chat

Remote Session Features

Splashtop Enterprise

LogMeIn Resolve

USB redirection

Session recordings

Screen blanking

Remote print

Remote Monitoring & Management

Splashtop Enterprise

LogMeIn Resolve

Alerting

Anti-virus software

Add-on

Add-on

Scripts and Tasks


Save More Than 20% Compared to LogMeIn Resolve When You Choose Splashtop Enterprise!

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