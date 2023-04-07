Skip to main content
Splashtop
An IT manager using Splashtop Enterprise on his laptop, the best GoTo Resolve alternative.

Best GoTo Resolve Alternative 2023

Splashtop Enterprise costs less and runs faster

Get a better alternative to GoToResolve

Splashtop Enterprise delivers high performance at a lower price than GoTo Resolve, and offers flexible licensing models that adapt to your tailored needs. It covers remote support, remote control, endpoint management, service desk and more in an all-in-one solution. Splashtop Enterprise provides an intuitive interface with high usability.

Upgrade the performance of your remote desktop solution when you choose Splashtop instead of GoTo Resolve!

Compare Splashtop Enterprise vs GoTo Resolve

Remote Support

Splashtop Enterprise

GoTo Resolve

Managed devices

300 computers per concurrent technician license

100 Endpoints

Attended remote access sessions

Unlimited

Unlimited

Mobile support

Included

Add-on $20 per month

Camera sharing with AR capabilities

Add-on

Add-on with no AR capabilities

Third Party Integrations

Splashtop Enterprise

GoTo Resolve

ITSM and ticketing solutions

Chat

Remote Session Features

Splashtop Enterprise

GoTo Resolve

USB redirection

Session recordings

Screen blanking

Remote print

Remote Monitoring & Management

Splashtop Enterprise

GoTo Resolve

Alerting

Anti-virus software

Add-on

Add-on

1-to-many scripting

Save more than 20% compared to GoTo Resolve when you choose Splashtop Enterprise!

