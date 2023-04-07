Best GoTo Resolve Alternative 2023

Get a better alternative to GoToResolve
Splashtop Enterprise delivers high performance at a lower price than GoTo Resolve, and offers flexible licensing models that adapt to your tailored needs. It covers remote support, remote control, endpoint management, service desk and more in an all-in-one solution. Splashtop Enterprise provides an intuitive interface with high usability.
Upgrade the performance of your remote desktop solution when you choose Splashtop instead of GoTo Resolve!
Compare Splashtop Enterprise vs GoTo Resolve
Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise
GoTo Resolve
Managed devices
300 computers per concurrent technician license
100 Endpoints
Attended remote access sessions
Unlimited
Unlimited
Mobile support
Included
Add-on $20 per month
Camera sharing with AR capabilities
Add-on
Add-on with no AR capabilities
Third Party Integrations
Splashtop Enterprise
GoTo Resolve
ITSM and ticketing solutions
Chat
Remote Session Features
Splashtop Enterprise
GoTo Resolve
USB redirection
Session recordings
Screen blanking
Remote print
Remote Monitoring & Management
Splashtop Enterprise
GoTo Resolve
Alerting
Anti-virus software
Add-on
Add-on
1-to-many scripting