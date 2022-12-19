The Best RemotePC Alternative

Splashtop Business Access is a high-performance remote desktop tool for those who want a simple solution to access their computers on the go. Great for enabling workers to work from home or for remote learning students to access school lab computers.

Use your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to access your remote computer as if you were right in front of it. Use your apps, edit files, watch videos, and perform any task with ease over our fast connections that give you HD quality. Learn more about Splashtop Business Access and discover why over 30 million people have trusted Splashtop for over 500 million sessions and counting.