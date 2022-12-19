The Best RemotePC Alternative

Skip to main content
Splashtop Business Access Pro

RemotePC

Live person sales & support teams based in the US and Europe

File transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)

Chat (in & out of session)

*Only available in session

Remote print

Multi-to-multi monitor

Session recording

Share your desktop via web link

Safe + easy deployment with a shareable link

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)

Remote reboot

Only in Enterprise plan

Computer grouping

Only in Enterprise plan

User grouping

Group permission

Only in Enterprise plan

User management features for teams

Only in Enterprise plan

256-bit AES encryption / Two-step verification / Device Authentication

Blank the remote screen

*Not available on Windows 10

Splashtop Business Access

What users say when choosing Splashtop

“I have been trialing several options on remote access over the past month and Splashtop has been by far the best for our needs. Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful/practical options and at an affordable price. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.”

Darryl Collins

Fast, Simple and Secure Remote Access

Splashtop Business Access is a high-performance remote desktop tool for those who want a simple solution to access their computers on the go. Great for enabling workers to work from home or for remote learning students to access school lab computers.

Use your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to access your remote computer as if you were right in front of it. Use your apps, edit files, watch videos, and perform any task with ease over our fast connections that give you HD quality. Learn more about Splashtop Business Access and discover why over 30 million people have trusted Splashtop for over 500 million sessions and counting.

