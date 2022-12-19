The Best RemotePC Alternative
RemotePC
Live person sales & support teams based in the US and Europe
File transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
Chat (in & out of session)
*Only available in session
Remote print
Multi-to-multi monitor
Session recording
Share your desktop via web link
Safe + easy deployment with a shareable link
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
Remote reboot
Only in Enterprise plan
Computer grouping
Only in Enterprise plan
User grouping
Group permission
Only in Enterprise plan
User management features for teams
Only in Enterprise plan
256-bit AES encryption / Two-step verification / Device Authentication
Blank the remote screen
*Not available on Windows 10
What users say when choosing Splashtop
“I have been trialing several options on remote access over the past month and Splashtop has been by far the best for our needs. Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful/practical options and at an affordable price. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.”
Darryl Collins
Fast, Simple and Secure Remote Access
Splashtop Business Access is a high-performance remote desktop tool for those who want a simple solution to access their computers on the go. Great for enabling workers to work from home or for remote learning students to access school lab computers.
Use your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to access your remote computer as if you were right in front of it. Use your apps, edit files, watch videos, and perform any task with ease over our fast connections that give you HD quality. Learn more about Splashtop Business Access and discover why over 30 million people have trusted Splashtop for over 500 million sessions and counting.