Contact Us
Find the best way to get help and connect with Splashtop
How Can We Help You?
For Support
Get technical support on any of our products.
For Sales
Learn more about our products, add-ons, and features!
Other Ways to Contact Us
Sales
US / International: +1.408.886.7177
Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275
Canada: (778) 569-0889
France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 32
Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876
Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115
New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323
Singapore: +65 6911 6898
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3884 2681
China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188
General (non-support) Inquiries
Technical Support
Splashtop Remote Access, Remote Support, SRS Premium, and Enterprise product support:
US / International: +1.408.610.1631
Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275
Canada: (778) 569-0889
France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 58
Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876
Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115
New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3353 7079
China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188
All other products:
US / International: +1.408.809.3225
Splashtop Office Locations
Global HQ, Silicon Valley
10050 North Wolfe Road Suite SW2-S260, Cupertino, CA 95014
Tokyo
Level 20 Marunouchi Trust Tower – Main 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-Ku Tokyo 100-0005 Japan
Taipei
Rm. A1, 4F., No. 16, Sec. 4, Nanjing E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.), 10550
European HQ, Amsterdam
Piet Heinkade 133-135, 1019 GM Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Singapore
6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, #03-308, Suite 3198, Singapore 039594
Hangzhou
Unit B/C, 10F Building A, Paradise Software Park, No 3 Xidoumen Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, P.R.C. 310012