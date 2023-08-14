Contact Us

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Sales

  • US / International: +1.408.886.7177

  • Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275

  • Canada: (778) 569-0889

  • France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 32

  • Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876

  • Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115

  • New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323

  • Singapore: +65 6911 6898

  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3884 2681

  • China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188

General (non-support) Inquiries


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Technical Support

Splashtop Remote Access, Remote Support, SRS Premium, and Enterprise product support:

  • US / International: +1.408.610.1631

  • Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275

  • Canada: (778) 569-0889

  • France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 58

  • Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876

  • Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115

  • New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323

  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3353 7079

  • China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188

All other products:

  • US / International: +1.408.809.3225


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Splashtop Office Locations

View of Silicon Valley

Global HQ, Silicon Valley

10050 North Wolfe Road Suite SW2-S260, Cupertino, CA 95014

City view of Tokyo Japan

Tokyo

Level 20 Marunouchi Trust Tower – Main 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-Ku Tokyo 100-0005 Japan

City view of Taipei

Taipei

Rm. A1, 4F., No. 16, Sec. 4, Nanjing E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.), 10550

City view of Amsterdam

European HQ, Amsterdam

Piet Heinkade 133-135, 1019 GM Amsterdam, the Netherlands

City view of Singapore

Singapore

6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, #03-308, Suite 3198, Singapore 039594

City view of Hangzhou

Hangzhou

Unit B/C, 10F Building A, Paradise Software Park, No 3 Xidoumen Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, P.R.C. 310012

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