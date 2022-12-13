Splashtop Compliance

Protecting the personal data of our customers has been and continues to be our top priority. We understand our obligations and responsibilities as a Controller and as a Processor for GDPR. We have taken the following steps to be GDPR ready.

Data Protection by design: We have implemented affirmative consent where all of our customers must opt-in first to share their personal data with us during signup and they have means to withdraw later on. We have reviewed and implemented process to make sure we only collect and process personal data that is necessary to provide the service to our customers. We make sure all personal data is protected with strong industry security standards and best practices, both in transmission and storage.

Data Governance: We have identified and mapped all personally identifiable information (PII) we collect, what we are doing with it, where it flows and who has access to it. We have signed Data Processing Agreements (DPA) with our third party service providers to ensure they are also committed to GDPR.

Policies: We’ve updated our Privacy Policy and created a Cookie Policy to be compliant with GDPR requirements; to make sure our users’ rights are protected and spelled out clearly.

Process and Communication: We have formally reviewed our GDPR readiness with a third party professional firm, put in place additional processes, and set up proper communication channels to handle all GDPR related inquiries and tasks both internally and externally.

Your Rights: You (the “Data Subject”) have the right to access, rectify, erase, object to, or restrict the processing your personal data. You can find more complete and detailed information in our Privacy Policy at https://www.splashtop.com/legal/privacy-policy.

If you have any questions about or need further information concerning the legal basis on which we collect and use your personal information, or your rights, please contact us at gdpr@splashtop.com.