Top 10 Remote Desktop Tools in France

Remote work has become a cornerstone of modern life, especially in France, where the demand for flexible working arrangements continues to grow. Whether you're an IT professional managing multiple systems or someone who simply needs to access their office computer from home, the right remote desktop tool can make all the difference. But with so many options on the market, it’s not always easy to decide which one is the best fit.
To help you navigate this landscape, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 remote desktop tools available in France for 2024. Each tool has its own strengths and unique features, making them suitable for different needs and preferences. By weighing the pros and cons, you can find the one that’s right for you and your specific requirements. Read on to explore the tools that are making waves this year and find the perfect remote desktop solution for your needs.
The Benefits of Remote Desktop
Remote desktop technology allows users to access and control a computer from a different location, using another device. Imagine being able to use your work computer while sitting at home or assisting a colleague with technical issues from miles away. With remote desktop tools, this becomes possible.
At its core, remote desktop works by transmitting the screen of the remote computer to your local device, allowing you to interact with it as if you were physically present. This means you can open files, run software, and even troubleshoot problems, all from afar. Whether you’re using a laptop, tablet, or even a smartphone, remote desktop technology provides the flexibility and convenience needed in today’s increasingly mobile and remote work environments.
For businesses, remote desktop tools are indispensable. They enable IT teams to provide support without needing to be on-site and allow employees to access important files and applications securely from anywhere in the world. For individuals, remote desktop offers the freedom to work from any location without being tethered to a specific computer.
Top 10 Remote Desktop Tools in France in 2024
1. Splashtop Business Access
Splashtop Business Access is a top-tier remote desktop solution that stands out for its ease of use, reliability, and robust features. Designed for professionals and small to medium-sized businesses, it offers fast and secure access to your work computers from any device, whether it’s a PC, Mac, tablet, or smartphone. One of its key strengths is its high-definition audio and video streaming, making it ideal for tasks that require real-time collaboration or access to resource-intensive applications.
Security is a major focus for Splashtop, with features like two-factor authentication, 256-bit AES encryption, and device authentication ensuring your data is protected at all times. The tool also supports remote printing, file transfer, and multi-monitor support, adding to its versatility. Additionally, Splashtop Business Access offers flexible pricing plans, allowing users to scale the service according to their needs.
The user-friendly interface, combined with the ability to connect to multiple computers with a single account, makes Splashtop Business Access an excellent choice for those looking to maintain productivity and efficiency, no matter where they are working from. Overall, Splashtop Business Access is a reliable, secure, and highly functional solution for today’s remote working environment.
2. TeamViewer
TeamViewer is a widely used remote desktop tool that offers cross-platform compatibility. It can be used for providing remote support and conducting basic file sharing or online meetings.
While TeamViewer includes important security features like end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication, its interface can be a bit overwhelming, especially for users who just need simple remote access. Additionally, the pricing may be a concern for smaller businesses or individuals, as it tends to be on the higher side compared to other options.
TeamViewer may feel more complex and costly than necessary for those who don't require its full range of capabilities.
3. LogMeIn Pro
LogMeIn Pro offers a remote desktop solution aimed at individuals and small businesses needing access to their computers. It provides features like file transfer, remote printing, and 1TB of cloud storage.
However, LogMeIn Pro’s pricing might be a drawback, especially if you only need access to one or two computers. The tool doesn’t offer many advanced features compared to some competitors, which may limit its appeal for more complex needs.
Overall, LogMeIn Pro's higher cost and basic feature set may not justify the investment for everyone.
4. RemotePC
RemotePC is a remote desktop option for personal and small business use. It supports features like file transfer, remote printing, and basic collaboration tools, and offers access from various devices, including smartphones.
While low priced, RemotePC lacks some advanced features found in other tools, and its simplicity might not be enough for users who need more robust capabilities.
RemotePC may not meet the needs of those looking for a more feature-rich solution.
5. RealVNC
RealVNC is a remote desktop tool that offers remote access capabilities with a focus on simplicity and cross-platform support. It allows users to connect to a range of devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and Raspberry Pi. RealVNC provides features like file transfer and remote printing, but it doesn't go far beyond the basics.
One of the drawbacks of RealVNC is that it can be less intuitive to set up and use compared to other tools, particularly for those who aren't technically inclined. Additionally, while the software offers a free version, many of the more useful features are locked behind paid plans, which might not be cost-effective for users needing only occasional remote desktop access.
6. AnyDesk
AnyDesk is a remote desktop tool that offers features like file transfer and remote printing, and works across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.
AnyDesk is a good choice for users who prioritize speed and simplicity, but it might not be ideal for those needing more advanced capabilities or extensive management tools. Additionally, its pricing tends to be higher compared to other remote desktop tools available on the market.

7. ConnectWise ScreenConnect
ConnectWise ScreenConnect, formerly known as ScreenConnect, is a remote desktop tool geared towards IT professionals and support teams. It offers remote access along with features like session recording, file transfer, and remote diagnostics, making it suitable for more technical tasks.
The interface can be somewhat complex, especially for users who aren’t familiar with IT-focused software. Additionally, the pricing is on the higher side, which might not be ideal for smaller businesses or individuals.
Overall, ConnectWise ScreenConnect is a complex option and its cost may be overkill for those with simpler remote access needs.
8. GoToMyPC
GoToMyPC is a remote desktop tool that has been around for a while, offering access to your computer from any location. However, GoToMyPC’s features are quite basic, focusing primarily on remote access without many advanced tools or customization options. The pricing is also relatively high for what it offers, which might make it less attractive compared to other tools that provide more features at a similar or lower cost.
In summary, GoToMyPC does not offer enough value for users needing more advanced functionalities.
9. Dameware Remote Everywhere
Dameware Remote Everywhere is a remote desktop tool tailored for IT support and help desk environments. It offers features like system monitoring, and remote troubleshooting.
While Dameware provides functionality for tech support, it may feel overwhelming for users who don’t require such specialized features. Additionally, its pricing can be steep, especially for smaller businesses or those who only need occasional remote access.
Dameware Remote Everywhere might be more than what’s needed for general remote access tasks.
10. Parallels Access
Parallels Access is a remote desktop solution for Mac and Windows systems. It’s known for its “applification” technology, which aims to make desktop applications feel like native mobile apps when accessed from a smartphone or tablet.
However, Parallels Access is limited in terms of advanced features compared to other tools in this list. It might not meet the needs of those looking for more comprehensive remote management tools.
