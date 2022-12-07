Remote Desktop File Transfer in Splashtop
Securely transfer files between your local device and a remote computer with ease
You’re only a few clicks away from accessing any file on your remote computer.
Splashtop’s remote desktop file transfer feature makes it simple and easy to transfer files between computers, across a remote connection. It’s more secure than sending files via email too.
Transfer Files via the Following Methods
Drag-and-Drop File Transfer
Simply click and hold the file(s) you want to transfer, drag it from the original desktop window to the other computer’s screen and drop it to complete the file transfer. You can even transfer between Windows and Mac computers.
File Manager Window
The file manager window allows you to easily navigate folders on each computer and transfer files between them.
Copy and Paste File Transfer
Copy the file to your clipboard, head to the folder on the computer you’d like to transfer it to and paste to complete the transfer. (For Windows only)
Off-Session File Transfer
Transfer files between computers without needing to launch a remote connection.
