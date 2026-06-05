Software Like AnyDesk – Comparison of AnyDesk Competitors

AnyDesk offers remote access solutions for a variety of use cases, such as remote working, IT support, and more. But is it the best remote access program available?
One of the biggest downsides of AnyDesk is that it is expensive. AnyDesk may also not offer packages that are tailored to fit your unique use case.
Finding an alternative remote desktop software to AnyDesk is essential to ensure that you get the best solution to meet your specific needs and requirements for remote access. Here’s an overview of the top programs like AnyDesk (and which is best):
Splashtop
TeamViewer
Chrome Remote Desktop
RemotePC
Zoho Assist
AirDroid Remote Support
Parsec
Anyviewer
LogMeIn
GoToMyPC
Why Do You Need an Alternative to AnyDesk?
AnyDesk may present certain limitations that could impact your remote access needs. Identifying these shortcomings can help you determine whether an alternative might offer a better fit for your requirements.
High Cost
One notable issue with AnyDesk is its cost structure. The subscription plans can be prohibitively expensive, especially for businesses that need to scale or have multiple users. This high cost can strain budgets and lead to less flexibility in choosing the right plan for your specific needs.
Exploring alternatives that address this issue and provide better value for money is essential. Solutions like Splashtop offer more comprehensive features at a lower cost, providing a robust option for those seeking effective and economical remote access solutions.
Choosing a Software Like AnyDesk: What to Look For
When evaluating alternatives to AnyDesk, it's crucial to identify key factors that can enhance your remote access experience. Here are the essential criteria to consider:
Cost-Effectiveness: Evaluate the pricing structure of potential alternatives. Look for software that offers a comprehensive set of features at a lower cost compared to AnyDesk. Consider subscription plans that align with your budget while meeting your requirements for remote access.
Feature Set: Compare the features offered by different remote access solutions. Ensure that the software includes essential functionalities such as file transfer, remote printing, multi-user access, and remote wake. Advanced features like high-definition streaming and robust security measures are also important.
Compatibility: Check the compatibility of the software with various operating systems and devices. A versatile solution should support Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and other platforms to ensure seamless access from any device you use.
Performance and Reliability: Assess the performance and reliability of the software. Look for solutions that provide high-speed connections, low latency, and minimal downtime. Performance is crucial for maintaining productivity and ensuring a smooth remote experience.
User Experience: Consider the ease of use and user experience offered by the software. An intuitive interface and straightforward setup process can significantly impact the efficiency of remote operations and reduce the learning curve.
Security: Ensure that the software provides robust security features to protect your data and privacy. Look for solutions that offer encryption, secure authentication, and other security measures to safeguard your remote sessions.
Support and Scalability: Evaluate the customer support options available and the scalability of the software. Reliable customer support and the ability to scale the solution as your needs grow are essential for maintaining effective remote access.
By focusing on these factors, you can select a remote access solution that not only meets your needs but also enhances your overall remote work experience.
10 Best Apps Like AnyDesk
1. Splashtop
Splashtop is a remote desktop software that offers features similar to AnyDesk, such as file transfer and remote printing. It also offers additional features such as multi-user remote access, remote wake, and high-performance streaming for media content. Splashtop is compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS.
What sets Splashtop apart from AnyDesk is the price. When you compare Splashtop vs AnyDesk pricing, Splashtop saves you up to 40% or more on your subscription cost!
Splashtop also gets higher reviews on third-party review sites and was recently recognized by TrustRadius as a remote access & support leader. TrustRadius named Splashtop Best Value, Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Software.
For those reasons, Splashtop is the best AnyDesk alternative.
2. TeamViewer
TeamViewer is very similar to AnyDesk and offers more advanced features. However, TeamViewer is generally more expensive than AnyDesk, especially for commercial use. TeamViewer's pricing plans are based on the number of devices and users, making it more suitable for larger teams or organizations.
However, AnyDesk is still an expensive choice and not ideal for most users, which is why Splashtop is still the best AnyDesk replacement.
3. Chrome Remote Desktop
Chrome Remote Desktop is a remote desktop software offered by Google that allows users to remotely access their computers through the Chrome browser. While Chrome Remote Desktop is a free app, it is severely lacking in terms of device support, features, and security.
Chrome Remote Desktop can only be used through a Chrome browser, and both computers must be signed into the same Google account, which could present security issues if there are multiple users sharing account information. It also lacks many basic features commonly found in remote access software, making it not ideal for remote working.
4. RemotePC
RemotePC is similar to AnyDesk but lacks many features unless you pay for the Enterprise plan (including remote reboot, user management, and grouping). RemotePC is a basic remote access software option and becomes expensive after the first-year discount expires.
If you're looking at both RemotePC and AnyDesk, the better option would be to go with Splashtop instead.
5. Zoho Assist
Zoho Assist is a cloud-based remote support tool that appeals to small businesses and help desks. It provides unattended access and integrations within the Zoho ecosystem, but advanced features often require higher-tier plans. Compared to Splashtop, Zoho Assist can be more limited in performance and broader platform support. Splashtop offers faster remote sessions, enterprise-grade security, and optional endpoint management to cover both IT support and access needs.
6. AirDroid Remote Support
AirDroid Remote Support focuses on mobile and Android devices, making it a niche tool for teams managing smartphones or tablets. While it delivers useful remote control features, its coverage is narrow for organizations that also need desktop support. Splashtop supports Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, giving IT teams complete cross-platform coverage from one solution.
7. Parsec
Parsec is popular among creatives for low-latency streaming of games and design applications. It works well for individual users but lacks broader IT support features like centralized management, compliance, and endpoint patching. Splashtop matches Parsec’s high-performance streaming while also providing enterprise controls, security certifications, and integrations IT teams need.
8. AnyViewer
AnyViewer is a lightweight free remote desktop tool, often used for personal connections or small teams. It’s easy to set up, but its feature set is limited, with fewer enterprise security or management capabilities. Splashtop delivers the same simplicity while adding enterprise-grade security standards (ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA readiness) and flexible licensing for teams of all sizes.
9. LogMeIn
LogMeIn has been a well-known remote access tool for years, but many users report high costs and complex licensing. It provides reliable connections but lacks integrated endpoint management and add-on flexibility. Splashtop offers more modern features, stronger security compliance, and lower pricing, making it a cost-effective upgrade for businesses seeking more than just remote access.
10. GoToMyPC
GoToMyPC offers basic remote desktop access and is often used by individuals or small businesses needing a simple connection. However, its limited features and dated interface can make it less attractive for enterprise needs. Splashtop combines ease of use with advanced options like remote support, session recording, and Splashtop AEM for real-time patching
What Sets Splashtop Apart from Other Apps Like AnyDesk?
When comparing remote access tools, many alternatives focus on a single strength, whether it’s lightweight access, mobile device coverage, or creative streaming. Splashtop brings all of these capabilities together in one secure and cost-effective platform:
High-performance connections with 4K streaming and low latency, making Splashtop ideal for creative professionals and hybrid workforces.
Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, unlike tools that only specialize in one operating system.
Enterprise-grade security including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA readiness, plus features like MFA, SSO/SAML, and session logging.
Flexible plans for individuals and businesses with lower, predictable pricing compared to legacy tools like LogMeIn or GoToMyPC.
Additional capabilities with Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) for real-time patching, Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender, and Splashtop AR for remote guidance.
These advantages make Splashtop not just a replacement for AnyDesk, but a future-ready solution that can scale with your personal, professional, or enterprise needs
Switch to Splashtop: Better Performance, More Security, and Greater Value
As shown above, Splashtop is by far the best app like AnyDesk as it gives you all the top features, better performance, more security, and a better value by saving you up to 40% or more!
You can try Splashtop for free today to see why users have rated it higher than AnyDesk on third-party review sites.