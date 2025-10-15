Autonomous Endpoint Management
Streamline IT operations, automate routine tasks, and ensure your endpoints are secure, up-to-date, and compliant – all from within the Splashtop console.
For IT
Autonomous Endpoint Management for Smarter IT Operations
For MSPs
Do More with Less – Autonomous Endpoint Management for MSPs
Multiple Solutions. One Seamless Experience.
Real –Time Vulnerability & Patch Management
Detect, prioritize, and remediate threats before they impact your business.
Continuous scanning across Windows and macOS for CISA KEVs, CVEs and software updates
Ability to quickly identify, prioritize and respond rapidly to zero-day and other vulnerabilities present within your environment
Automated policy-driven or on-demand patch deployment
Simplified Security & Compliance
Get continuous protection and effortless proof of compliance for ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulations.
Policy-based enforcement of endpoint configurations
Detection and remediation of non-compliant endpoints
Ready dashboards and inventory reports at your disposal
From Manual to Automated
Eliminate repetitive tasks and free up IT resources.
Customizable policy-based patching strategies with version approvals, update rings, and policy-inheritance
Event-based triggers to fix common issues automatically.
Schedule jobs across thousands of endpoints at once.
Make audits easy with inventory information at your fingertips.
All You Need is One
Replace multiple point products with one unified solution.
One dashboard for patching, monitoring, and compliance
Lower licensing and maintenance costs
Simplified IT operations with a single pane of glass