Remote Computer Multi Monitor Viewing with Splashtop

Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
A man using Splashtop remote desktop software and viewing the multiple monitors of the remote computer on his local multi monitor display.

Switching & Viewing Multiple Monitors with Splashtop Remote Desktop

Splashtop Team
3 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Listen here

How to Use 2 Monitors During a Remote Desktop Session
How to Use 2 Monitors During a Remote Desktop Session

If you want to remotely access Windows PCs and Macs with multiple monitors, Splashtop is a great solution. With Splashtop, you have several options for viewing multiple monitors while you are controlling a remote computer.

  • View one remote monitor at a time and switch between screens

  • View multiple remote monitors on one screen (one-window)

  • View multiple remote monitors on multiple local screens (multi-window / multi-to-multi monitor)

These features vary by product. Read on below for a list of which Splashtop remote desktop solutions include each of these options.

Cross-platform viewing and remote control

With Splashtop, you can view and control remote computers cross platform, including viewing multiple monitors from one operating system on a local computer or device running another operating system.

  • Control and view your Windows computer from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chromebook

  • Control and view your Mac from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chromebook

Remote Desktop Multi-Monitor Overview Videos

Watch this video to see multi-monitor remote access from Mac to Mac.

Demo Video: Mac-to-Mac Multi-Monitor Remote Access
Demo Video: Mac-to-Mac Multi-Monitor Remote Access

Here’s another video overview (the right computer remotely controlling and viewing the screens of the left computer).

Viewing Multiple Monitors with Splashtop
Viewing Multiple Monitors with Splashtop
Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial

How to Switch & View Multiple Screens on any Remote Device

Switch and View Multiple Monitors on Windows, Mac & Chromebook

When in a remote access session, you can switch monitors by clicking the “switch monitor” button in the toolbar at the top of your screen. The blue dot on the monitor icon will indicate the number of the monitor that you are viewing or a multi-monitor symbol in this example.

Toolbar icons from the Splashtop interface, with the 'Multiple Monitors'

In the example below, the first two menu items let you select Monitor 1 or Monitor 2 from the remote system to view on your screen. (I don't know why Lenovo and/or Windows gave my Monitor 2 laptop screen such a long name.) The blue dot on the monitor icon shows the number of the monitor that is being access or a multi-monitor indicator.

The third menu item lets you view all monitors from the remote computer on one local screen. This is also known as multi-to-one.

The final option lets you view each remote monitor in a separate window on your local computer and you can arrange those windows on multiple local monitors. This is also known as multi-to-multi.

Splashtop interface showing monitor selection options: 1 - SyncMaster, 2 - Wide viewing angle

Switch Multiple Screens on iOS Devices

On iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, there is a similar toolbar button available when the menu is activated at the bottom of your device screen. Selecting this button gives you the ability to switch screens.

Splashtop Multi Monitor UI

On an iPhone (below), you have the options to view one screen at a time or both remote screens at the same time on your phone screen.

Splashtop interface displaying monitor selection options with '1 - SyncMaster' selected and '2

Android Phones and Tablets

The Splashtop Android apps offer the option to view one remote monitor at a time. The button highlighted below is used to switch to the next monitor.

Multi Monitor UI

Choose the Right Splashtop Solution for Your Needs

This table shows the multi-monitor capabilities available in each Splashtop solution.

Multi-monitor options with Splashtop

Comparison chart showing Splashtop plans and their ability to view monitors

Start Using Splashtop to Remotely Access Devices with Multiple Monitors

Start a free trial or subscribe now!

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

FAQs

What is a multiple-monitor remote desktop?
Why is Splashtop the best remote desktop software for multi-monitor remote access?
Can I customize the display layout of multiple monitors?

Related Content

Several devices next to each other.
Remote Access Insights

What is a Remote Device? Examples, Benefits, and Security Tips

Learn More
An iPad tablet
Remote Access Insights

Remotely Access an iPad from Chromebook with Splashtop

Learn More
Helpdesk manager providing remote device support from the comfort of their home using Splashtop
Remote Access Insights

Best Remote PC Access Software 2026: Based On Your Use Case

Learn More
A desktop computer on a desk.
Remote Access Insights

Remote Desktop: Secure Remote Access, Support & Best Use Cases

Learn More
View All Blogs