AnyDesk Pricing Comparison

AnyDesk pricing is an important factor for businesses comparing remote access tools, but the listed monthly rate does not always tell the full story. The actual cost depends on the plan you choose, how many users and devices you need, whether you need additional concurrent connections, and which remote access or support features your team relies on.
Pricing history also matters. AnyDesk has raised prices in recent years, which can make renewals and long-term budgeting harder for teams that need predictable software costs. If remote access is part of your day-to-day operations, it is worth looking at more than today’s plan page before committing to another annual subscription.
This guide breaks down AnyDesk pricing by plan, explains how AnyDesk prices have changed, and compares AnyDesk with Splashtop so you can choose a remote access solution that gives your business strong value over time.
AnyDesk Pricing at a Glance
AnyDesk Plan
Listed Monthly Price
Billing
Solo
$28.90/month
Billed annually
Standard
$49.90/month
Billed annually
Advanced
$111.90/month
Billed annually
Ultimate
Custom quote
Contact sales
AnyDesk’s paid plans are structured around different levels of remote access, user management, device management, and support needs. Solo is the lowest-cost paid option for individual business use, while Standard and Advanced are built for teams that need broader access and support capabilities.
When comparing plans, the annual cost is important. AnyDesk displays pricing as a monthly rate, but paid plans are billed annually, so buyers should evaluate the full yearly commitment before choosing a plan.
How AnyDesk Pricing Has Changed in Recent Years
AnyDesk’s current pricing is important, but the recent pricing history is just as important for businesses comparing remote access tools. Over the last few years, AnyDesk has increased the listed prices for its main paid plans, which can make long-term costs harder to predict.
For example, between 2024 to 2026 the price of AnyDesk Solo increased by about 94%. During that same time, the price of AnyDesk Standard increased by about 118%, and AnyDesk Advanced increased by about 40%.
Those changes matter because remote access software is usually not a one-time purchase. Businesses often rely on it for daily work, IT support, and unattended device access. When pricing rises significantly over a short period, a tool that once fit the budget can become harder to justify at renewal.
See more: AnyDesk Price Increase
What’s Included in Each AnyDesk Plan?
AnyDesk’s paid plans vary by users, managed devices, concurrent connections, and administrative features. Those limits matter because the lowest plan is not always the best fit once multiple users or support workflows are involved.
AnyDesk Solo
AnyDesk Solo is the lowest-cost paid plan and is built for one user. It includes one outgoing connection and up to 100 managed devices. For teams, Solo will likely be too limited. It does not provide the user capacity or shared support flexibility most businesses need.
AnyDesk Standard
AnyDesk Standard is the first team-oriented plan. It supports up to 20 licensed users and up to 500 managed devices, but it starts with one concurrent connection.
That means multiple users can be on the plan, but active remote sessions are still limited unless additional connections are added. Small teams should review whether one included connection is enough before choosing this tier.
AnyDesk Advanced
AnyDesk Advanced is designed for larger teams that need more capacity. It supports up to 100 licensed users, up to 1,000 managed devices, and starts with two concurrent connections.
AnyDesk Ultimate
AnyDesk Ultimate is the custom-priced plan for larger organizations with more complex requirements. Because pricing is quote-based, buyers should ask for a clear breakdown of included users, connections, managed devices, add-ons, contract terms, and renewal expectations before committing.
Does AnyDesk Offer Monthly Billing?
AnyDesk shows its paid plan prices as monthly rates, but the plans are billed annually. That means a plan listed at $49.90 per month is not a month-to-month subscription. It represents the monthly equivalent of an annual commitment.
This matters when comparing AnyDesk pricing with other remote access tools. A lower monthly number can look easier to budget for at first, but businesses should review the full yearly cost, plan limits, and any add-ons needed before choosing a plan.
For teams evaluating AnyDesk, the most useful comparison is the total annual cost for the plan that actually fits their workflow, not just the monthly price shown on the pricing page.
AnyDesk Free vs Paid: What Businesses Should Know
AnyDesk offers a free version for personal use, but businesses should expect to choose a paid plan for professional remote access, IT support, or team use.
Paid plans become necessary when you need features such as multiple users, managed devices, unattended access, concurrent connections, or centralized administration. For businesses, the key question is which paid plan fits your workflow and budget, not whether the free version is enough.
See more: AnyDesk Free vs Paid
AnyDesk Pricing Compared to Splashtop
AnyDesk’s paid plans have become more expensive in recent years, which makes it worth comparing the cost against alternatives like Splashtop. For many business remote access and support needs, Splashtop offers a lower starting price while still providing secure, reliable remote access for individuals, teams, and IT support organizations.
Use Case
AnyDesk Plan
AnyDesk Starting Price
Splashtop Option
Splashtop Starting Price
Individual remote access
Solo
$28.90/month
Splashtop Remote Access
$8.25/month
Small team or IT support
Standard
$49.90/month
Splashtop Remote Support
$22/month
Larger support needs
Advanced
$111.90/month
Splashtop Remote Support
$22/month
Based on starting prices, Splashtop can save you up to 70% on your annual cost when compared to AnyDesk.
That price difference matters for teams trying to keep remote access costs predictable. If AnyDesk’s recent price increases have made the tool harder to justify, Splashtop gives businesses a more cost-effective path for secure remote access and support.
Why Splashtop Is a More Reliably Priced AnyDesk Alternative
Splashtop gives businesses a more cost-effective way to get secure remote access and support without the steep starting prices seen across AnyDesk’s paid plans. For teams that need to control software costs, that difference can make budgeting easier from the start and at renewal.
Lower Starting Costs for Key Use Cases
Splashtop starts at a lower price than comparable AnyDesk plans for individual remote access, small team support, and larger support needs. That gives businesses a practical way to reduce remote access costs without giving up the core capabilities they rely on every day.
Straightforward Plans for Remote Access and Support
Splashtop plans are organized around common business needs, including remote work, unattended access, and IT support. This makes it easier to choose a plan based on how your team actually works, rather than paying for a higher tier just to unlock the capacity or controls you need.
Strong Value for Long-Term Budget Planning
AnyDesk’s recent price increases show why buyers should think beyond the first year. Splashtop offers a lower-cost alternative for businesses that want dependable remote access and support while keeping long-term software spend easier to manage.
For these reasons, Splashtop is the best AnyDesk alternative.
Splashtop: A Cost-Effective Remote Access Solution
Splashtop helps businesses securely access and support computers from anywhere, with plans built for individuals, teams, IT departments, and support organizations. Whether you need remote access for work computers, unattended access for managed devices, or attended support for end users, Splashtop gives you a lower-cost alternative to AnyDesk.
With Splashtop, teams get secure remote connections, high-performance streaming, multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote print, session recording, and flexible support options, depending on the plan selected. Businesses can also choose solutions for remote work, IT support, help desk workflows, and endpoint management needs.
If AnyDesk’s pricing increases have made you reconsider the long-term value of your remote access tool, Splashtop gives you a more cost-effective way to keep your team connected and supported. Compare Splashtop plans and start a free trial today.