Verena Cooper

Verena Cooper

International SEO Manager

Verena is an International SEO Manager at Splashtop. With a keen interest in technology and cybersecurity, she's an avid user of Splashtop's remote access solution.

Articles by Verena Cooper


Security

Cybercrime in Germany: Top 5 Threats You Need to Be Aware of


Comparisons

Top Remote Desktop Tools for Graphic Design


IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Navigating IT Challenges in Hotels: The Power of Remote Support Tools


IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Mastering Remote Maintenance Software in 2024: An In-Depth Guide


IT & Help Desk Remote Support

What Does Remote IT Support Do?


IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How to Start a Remote IT Support Business


Comparisons

TrustRadius Insights: Why Splashtop Outshines TeamViewer in User Reviews


Working Remotely

The Top 10 Tools every Remote Worker Needs to Know About


Security

How Remote Access Users Can Protect Themselves From Spear Phishing And Other Phishing Attacks


Security

Top 10 Cyber Security Trends And Predictions For 2024


Working Remotely

Does Remote Desktop Work from Anywhere?


Remote Learning & Education

Top 10 Remote Access Programs for Schools


Comparisons

Programs like BeyondTrust Remote Support


Remote Access Insights

Best Remote Access Tool for Internal IT


Life at Splashtop

Empowering Women in Tech: Splashtop's Inclusive Approach


Security

Cybersecurity for Digital Nomads: How to Keep Your Data Secure


Remote Access Insights

What is Unattended Access & Its Use Cases?


Remote Learning & Education

Remote Access for K12 Schools


Remote Access Insights

How to Make Remote Desktop Dual Screen


Working Remotely

Remote Work 2024: Predictions and Trends to Watch Out For


IT & Help Desk Remote Support

What is Tech Support?


Security

Why TrustRadius Users Trust Splashtop's Security Features


Remote Learning & Education

IT Helpdesk Solutions for Higher Ed to Reduce Downtimes


Remote Access Insights

The Impact of Remote Access Software on Employee Productivity


Security

AI Security Risks: How Zero Trust is Making a Difference


Remote Access Insights

Remote Access for Government Agencies: How to Stay Productive and Secure


Remote Learning & Education

How Splashtop Remote Support Software Supports HyFlex Learning


Security

Play Safe: Cybersecurity Practices Every Gamer Should Know


Remote Learning & Education

Empowering Sales: Remote Training Techniques with Splashtop


Remote Access Insights

Leveling Up: The Gamer's Guide to Remote Desktop Software


Security

Zero Trust Security: A Comprehensive Approach to Cybersecurity


Comparisons

TrustRadius Reveals: Why Users Prefer Splashtop over GoToMyPC


Working Remotely

Stay Connected Anywhere: Remote Desktop for Digital Nomads


Working Remotely

Hybrid Work 101: 7 Tips for Balancing Remote and In-Office Work


IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Retail's Tech Evolution: The Role of Remote Support Software


Working Remotely

Moving Accounting to the Cloud: The Role of Remote Access Software


Comparisons

TrustRadius Speaks: How Splashtop Outperforms LogMeIn


Security

Metaverse Security: Identifying Threats and Safeguarding Your Digital Presence


Security

The Importance of Cybersecurity in Healthcare


Working Remotely

Designing Anywhere: The Power of Remote Access Software for Architects


Remote Access Insights

Transforming Healthcare with Remote Access Software: A Guide for Professionals


Announcements

Splashtop Named Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year - RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2023


Working Remotely

Remote Desktop for Developers: Secure Coding from Anywhere

