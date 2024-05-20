Verena Cooper
International SEO Manager
Verena is an International SEO Manager at Splashtop. With a keen interest in technology and cybersecurity, she's an avid user of Splashtop's remote access solution.
Articles by Verena Cooper
Security
Cybercrime in Germany: Top 5 Threats You Need to Be Aware of
Comparisons
Top Remote Desktop Tools for Graphic Design
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
Navigating IT Challenges in Hotels: The Power of Remote Support Tools
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
Mastering Remote Maintenance Software in 2024: An In-Depth Guide
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
What Does Remote IT Support Do?
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
How to Start a Remote IT Support Business
Comparisons
TrustRadius Insights: Why Splashtop Outshines TeamViewer in User Reviews
Working Remotely
The Top 10 Tools every Remote Worker Needs to Know About
Security
How Remote Access Users Can Protect Themselves From Spear Phishing And Other Phishing Attacks
Security
Top 10 Cyber Security Trends And Predictions For 2024
Working Remotely
Does Remote Desktop Work from Anywhere?
Remote Learning & Education
Top 10 Remote Access Programs for Schools
Comparisons
Programs like BeyondTrust Remote Support
Remote Access Insights
Best Remote Access Tool for Internal IT
Life at Splashtop
Empowering Women in Tech: Splashtop's Inclusive Approach
Security
Cybersecurity for Digital Nomads: How to Keep Your Data Secure
Remote Access Insights
What is Unattended Access & Its Use Cases?
Remote Learning & Education
Remote Access for K12 Schools
Remote Access Insights
How to Make Remote Desktop Dual Screen
Working Remotely
Remote Work 2024: Predictions and Trends to Watch Out For
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
What is Tech Support?
Security
Why TrustRadius Users Trust Splashtop's Security Features
Remote Learning & Education
IT Helpdesk Solutions for Higher Ed to Reduce Downtimes
Remote Access Insights
The Impact of Remote Access Software on Employee Productivity
Security
AI Security Risks: How Zero Trust is Making a Difference
Remote Access Insights
Remote Access for Government Agencies: How to Stay Productive and Secure
Remote Learning & Education
How Splashtop Remote Support Software Supports HyFlex Learning
Security
Play Safe: Cybersecurity Practices Every Gamer Should Know
Remote Learning & Education
Empowering Sales: Remote Training Techniques with Splashtop
Remote Access Insights
Leveling Up: The Gamer's Guide to Remote Desktop Software
Security
Zero Trust Security: A Comprehensive Approach to Cybersecurity
Comparisons
TrustRadius Reveals: Why Users Prefer Splashtop over GoToMyPC
Working Remotely
Stay Connected Anywhere: Remote Desktop for Digital Nomads
Working Remotely
Hybrid Work 101: 7 Tips for Balancing Remote and In-Office Work
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
Retail's Tech Evolution: The Role of Remote Support Software
Working Remotely
Moving Accounting to the Cloud: The Role of Remote Access Software
Comparisons
TrustRadius Speaks: How Splashtop Outperforms LogMeIn
Security
Metaverse Security: Identifying Threats and Safeguarding Your Digital Presence
Security
The Importance of Cybersecurity in Healthcare
Working Remotely
Designing Anywhere: The Power of Remote Access Software for Architects
Remote Access Insights
Transforming Healthcare with Remote Access Software: A Guide for Professionals
Announcements
Splashtop Named Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year - RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2023
