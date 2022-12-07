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Remote desktop used in an audio studio

Remote Desktop Audio with Splashtop

Hear audio from the remote computer during a remote access session

Hear sound from a remote computer in real-time on your local computer, tablet, or mobile device with Splashtop. 

Do creative work anywhere by remotely accessing high-quality audio from Adobe Creative Cloud or other tools that utilize sound. 

Splashtop also supports Mac remote desktop audio.

Available On All Products

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For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

How to setup sound on the remote device or local device →

Sound troubleshooting article →

Splashtop for Media & Entertainment Professionals →

Best remote desktop for Adobe software →

Splashtop enables remote access to Adobe Creative Cloud Video Applications →