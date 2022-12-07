Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Remote Desktop Audio with Splashtop

Hear audio from the remote computer during a remote access session

Hear sound from a remote computer in real-time on your local computer, tablet, or mobile device with Splashtop. 

Do creative work anywhere by remotely accessing high-quality audio from Adobe Creative Cloud or other tools that utilize sound. 

Splashtop also supports Mac remote desktop audio.

Available On All Products

Explore All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Business Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

Learn MoreFree Trial

For IT, Support, and Help Desks

SOS

Attended and unattended remote support solution

Learn MoreFree Trial

For IT and MSPs

Remote Support

Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management

Learn MoreFree Trial

For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Learn MoreContact Us

For Special Compliance Needs

On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Learn More

Resources

How to setup sound on the remote device or local device →

Sound troubleshooting article →

Splashtop for Media & Entertainment Professionals →

Best remote desktop for Adobe software →

Splashtop enables remote access to Adobe Creative Cloud Video Applications →

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.