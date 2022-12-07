Remote Desktop Audio with Splashtop
Hear audio from the remote computer during a remote access session
Hear sound from a remote computer in real-time on your local computer, tablet, or mobile device with Splashtop.
Do creative work anywhere by remotely accessing high-quality audio from Adobe Creative Cloud or other tools that utilize sound.
Splashtop also supports Mac remote desktop audio.
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For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Remote Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
Splashtop On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements