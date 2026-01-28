Looking for a LogMeIn Promo Code or Discount?

Save even more, up to 80% off LogMeIn prices, by choosing Splashtop instead. Splashtop is the best LogMeIn alternative. And when compared to LogMeIn pricing, Splashtop will save you more than any LogMeIn discount or coupon can.
You can get the fastest, most secure, remote desktop access solution without paying a fortune. Splashtop’s remote access solutions are reliable, award-winning products that offer you better deals than LogMeIn, even with a coupon code.
Are LogMeIn Promo Codes Enough to Offset Rising Costs?
While a LogMeIn promo code or coupon might seem like a good deal at first, many users are finding that it barely makes a dent in the platform’s rising subscription fees. LogMeIn has repeatedly increased its prices over the years, with some customers seeing costs double or even triple. A temporary discount code may offer short-term relief, but it doesn’t solve the underlying issue: LogMeIn's pricing model is becoming less sustainable for individuals, IT pros, and small businesses alike.
Save Big: Choose Splashtop Over LogMeIn for Maximum Savings
Instead of chasing limited-time promo codes or coupon offers, make the switch to a remote access solution that’s designed with cost-efficiency in mind. With Splashtop, you can save up to 70% compared to LogMeIn, without sacrificing performance, security, or features. Splashtop offers transparent, predictable pricing with no surprise renewals or hidden fees, making it the smarter long-term investment for anyone seeking powerful remote access at a fraction of the cost.
Forget LogMeIn Pro Coupons: Switch to Splashtop and Save Over 70%
When comparing LogMeIn Pro to Splashtop Remote Access, Splashtop costs less, runs faster, and also lets you access more computers (up to 10 per license). You can save up to $250-$6,604 a year when you choose Splashtop Remote Access over LogMeIn Pro.
Check out why Splashtop Remote Access is the best LogMeIn Pro alternative, and see our LogMeIn Pro pricing comparison.
Skip LogMeIn Central Discount Codes: Save 50% with Splashtop
You can save up to 50% or more when you choose Splashtop Remote Support over LogMeIn Central. No coupon code can make up for that!
Don’t let the price difference fool you though, Splashtop Remote Support has the same top features as LogMeIn Central. You can remotely monitor, manage, and support your endpoints with ease.
See why Splashtop Remote Support is the best LogMeIn Central alternative, and check out our LogMeIn Central pricing comparison.
Move Beyond LogMeIn Rescue Promo Codes: Save 80% with Splashtop
Splashtop Remote Support is the best attended remote support solution on the market today, and it’s available to you at a much better value than LogMeIn Rescue.
Many former LogMeIn customers, frustrated by increasing renewal prices, have already switched to Splashtop, which comes with all the top features you need to provide remote support on-demand. Remote into any device at a moment’s notice, without the end-user needing to download or install any applications.
See why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Rescue alternative, and check out our LogMeIn Rescue pricing comparison.
Don’t Waste Time with LogMeIn Coupons: Get the Best Deal on Remote Access with Splashtop!
Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 2006, Splashtop has focused on providing the best remote desktop, remote support, and screen mirroring solutions. Splashtop remote access solutions are used by tens of thousands of businesses and more than 30 million users for more than 800 million sessions.
Our prices are lower than our competitors because we spend less on marketing and rely on word-of-mouth through our customer’s positive reviews to help spread the word about our products.