Best VNC Alternative – Splashtop Remote Access & Control

What is VNC?

Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a remote desktop sharing technology used for remote accessing and controlling computers from anywhere in the world. VNC works by essentially sharing the screen, keyboard, and mouse of the remote computer to your local computer.

VNC is powered by a specialized protocol called remote frame buffer (RFB). This works by transmitting the screen of the remote computer (or VNC server) to your local computer while simultaneously transmitting your inputs back to the remote computer. By seeing the remote computer screen through the VNC viewer on your local computer, you’re able to remotely control it and see your inputs.

For years, VNC has been used by business professions who want to work remotely from their home computer and by IT to provide support to their clients.

Why Should You Switch from VNC?

VNC is now over 20 years old. While VNC was the main method of remote access in the past, it is now outdated, slow, and less secure than today’s remote access software solutions.

The VNC protocol requires large amounts of data during remote sessions. This high use of bandwidth slows down connection speeds, especially over slower internet connections. This can make remotely controlling a computer difficult as inputs and what you see on the VNC viewer aren’t in sync or being registered in real time.

As for security, many VNC viewer products don’t have built-in security features, leaving your data unprotected from threats. For example, if one of your clients has a virus, your whole network could become compromised.

Finally, VNC takes more effort to set up than today’s remote desktop tool. To set up, you need to install the necessary VNC client and server software on your computers. Then, additional ports on both the client and server computers need to be available to enable connections. You also need to make sure the firewall on the server side allows connections to whichever port you are using for remote connections. This whole process can be difficult, especially for support professionals who need to access computer for immediate assistance.

With all that said, if you’re using RealVNC, TightVNC, UltraVNC, VNC Connect, Apple Remote Desktop, or any other VNC viewer, then here’s the best alternative solution for you.

Best VNC Alternative – Splashtop

Splashtop remote desktop and remote support solutions are the best alternatives to VNCs. Splashtop uses a proprietary protocol that is capable of establishing fast remote connections that deliver high definition video and audio in real time.

Splashtop is also easier to set up. No more having to worry about ports. Splashtop software enables easy remote access through the Splashtop app. Plus, all connections are encrypted with TLS and 256-bit AES. Additional security features such as two-factor authentication 2nd-level password options help ensure your data is safe.

All of the Splashtop solutions below are cross-platform and support the most used operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. All give you fast remote control access and are easy to set up and use.

Here are the best Splashtop solutions based on use case:

Splashtop Business Access

Best for individuals and small teams who want to remotely access their own computers.

Access your Windows and Mac computers from an unlimited number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. Control the computer you want to use as if you were sitting in front of it. Complete your tasks with ease, open any file or application, transfer files, and more.

Splashtop Remote Support

Best for MSPs and IT who need to monitor, manage, and have unattended remote access to their managed computers to provide support.

Manage your Windows and Mac computers with Splashtop Remote Support. Remote connect at any time, even without an end-user present. Manage and group multiple users and computers for better organization.

Splashtop SOS

Best for Support and Help Desk who need to provide attended, on-demand quick support to their customers’ devices the moment help is needed.

Remotely access and support an unlimited number of computers, tablets, and mobile devices with Splashtop SOS. Connect to your customers’ device with a simple session code. See and control their device in real-time.

