TeamViewer Pricing Comparison - Save 50% With Splashtop

If you are comparing TeamViewer pricing, the first thing to know is that TeamViewer uses annual subscriptions and plan-based licensing, with additional costs for some add-ons and enterprise needs. Splashtop offers a simpler pricing structure for remote access and remote support, which can make it easier for businesses to predict costs and choose the right plan.
This guide breaks down how TeamViewer pricing works, what affects total cost, and how Splashtop compares for common business use cases.
TeamViewer Pricing at a Glance
TeamViewer pricing is based on annual subscriptions, and the total cost can increase depending on the number of licensed users, concurrent sessions, managed devices, and add-ons your team needs. TeamViewer also distinguishes between single-user, team, and enterprise use cases, so pricing depends heavily on how you plan to use the platform.
TeamViewer’s starting price is $24.90/month for individual use, and $120.90/month for teams (such as IT support teams). Splashtop starts at $6/month for remote access or $22/month for remote support.
Product
Starting Price
Billing Model
Best For
Key Cost Notes
TeamViewer Remote Access
Starts at $24.90/month
Annual subscription
Individual remote access
Costs increase with higher plans, add-ons, and business features
TeamViewer team plans
Starts at $120.90/month
Annual subscription
IT teams and support organizations
Pricing varies by licensed users, channels, and add-ons
Splashtop Remote Access
Starts at $6/month
Annual billing
Individuals and small teams
Clear tiering for self-access use cases
Splashtop Remote Support
Starts at $22/month
Annual billing
IT, help desks, MSPs
Concurrent licensing and optional endpoint management add-on
How TeamViewer Pricing Works
TeamViewer uses annual subscriptions that renew every 12 months unless canceled in writing within the required notice period. Pricing also varies based on whether you need remote access for one user, support for a team, or a more customized enterprise deployment. TeamViewer also prices add-ons separately, which can make the total cost less predictable for growing teams.
For buyers comparing remote access and remote support software, the most important questions are:
How many licensed users do you need?
How many sessions need to run at the same time?
How many managed devices will you support?
Will you need mobile support or enterprise add-ons?
Do you want a quote-based enterprise model or transparent self-serve pricing?
Splashtop vs. TeamViewer Pricing: Which One Saves You More?
For business professionals and teams who need a solution to remotely access their own computers, there’s no question as to which product is the better choice. Splashtop offers reliable and secure high-performance remote access solutions, with all the top features, at a cost that can save you 50% or more on your annual subscription cost.
Likewise, MSPs, IT teams, and help desk professionals who need a remote support solution can save at least 50% by choosing Splashtop over TeamViewer.
See more Splashtop pricing.
Why does Splashtop save you so much money?
Splashtop understands the varied needs of small businesses, individuals, IT teams, MSPs and help desks, and offers solutions for each use case with exactly the right features, so you don’t have to pay extra for things you have no use for.
What this means for you is that when you choose Splashtop you get a solution that fits your specific needs at the best value. Choose Splashtop and save!
Guaranteed 50% Savings with Splashtop When Compared to TeamViewer Commercial License Cost
Splashtop saves you 50% guaranteed on your annual subscription cost when compared to TeamViewer! And with the Early Start Program, you can get up to 3 free months added to your Splashtop subscription to overlap the end of your current TeamViewer subscription.
Splashtop vs TeamViewer: Cost-Benefit Analysis
When evaluating remote access solutions, it's essential to consider both the costs and the benefits to determine which option provides the best value for your organization. Here, we compare Splashtop and TeamViewer, two leading remote access tools, to help you make an informed decision.
Splashtop: Cost-Effective and Feature-Rich
Splashtop offers various pricing plans tailored to different needs, from individuals to large enterprises. Plans start as low as $6 per month per user for basic remote access, making it an affordable option for many.
Splashtop also offers a free trial, allowing users to test the service before committing.
Splashtop provides fast and reliable connections with high-definition quality and minimal latency.
The platform uses robust security measures, including 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication, and device verification, ensuring that your remote sessions are secure.
With a user-friendly interface, Splashtop is easy to set up and use, even for non-technical users.
Splashtop supports remote access across multiple devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook.
TeamViewer: Pricing Too High
TeamViewer's pricing plans are generally more expensive, starting at $24.90 per month for a single user, and getting much more expensive after recent TeamViewer price increases.
When comparing Splashtop and TeamViewer, the choice largely depends on your specific needs and budget. Splashtop offers a more cost-effective solution with essential features, making it an excellent choice for small to medium-sized businesses, enterprises, and individuals.
Splashtop Solutions: Superior Remote Access Compared to TeamViewer
Splashtop can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars a year when compared to TeamViewer's license costs, even after applying a TeamViewer discount coupon. And the savings only increase when you compare Splashtop with the price of TeamViewer's more expensive plans.
Not to mention, Splashtop doesn’t charge extra to provide support to mobile devices, and allows more concurrent sessions per technician (10) than TeamViewer (1 or 3). TeamViewer charges an extra add-on fee to provide support to mobile devices and also charges more to add concurrent sessions per technician.
Make the Smart Switch from Expensive TeamViewer to Splashtop Today
WOW. Splashtop business is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!! - Frank Steesnaes, Peak Business Performance
See why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.
Thousands have already made the switch from TeamViewer to Splashtop, and it’s not hard to see why. With TeamViewer’s high starting price, and many free version users having access blocked due to "TeamViewer commercial use detected", there’s never been a better time to try Splashtop. You'll get a high performance and scalable remote access solution, which can handle over 100,000 endpoints effortlessly, with all the top features (including storing session recording in cloud, drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, screen sharing, multi monitor support, and more).
Start your free trial of Splashtop, no credit card or commitment required.