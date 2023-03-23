TeamViewer Pricing Comparison - Save 50% With Splashtop

Is TeamViewer worth the price? Get a more reliable and secure remote access solution with Splashtop and save hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year on your annual subscription cost.



For business professionals and teams who need a solution to remotely access their own computers, there’s no question as to which product is the better choice. Splashtop offers reliable and secure high performance remote access solutions, with all the top features, at a cost that can save you 50% or more on your annual subscription cost.

Likewise, MSPs, IT teams, and help desk professionals who need a remote support solution can save at least 50% by choosing Splashtop over TeamViewer.

So, how much does TeamViewer cost?

TeamViewer’s starting price is $49/month (or $588/year)*. Splashtop starts at $5 /month (or $60 /year) for remote access or $17 /month (billed annually $199 /year) for attended remote support.

Why does Splashtop save you so much money? Splashtop understands the varied needs of small businesses, individuals, IT teams, MSPs and help desks, and offers solutions for each use case with exactly the right features, so you don’t have to pay extra for things you have no use for.

Splashtop Alternatives to TeamViewer

Splashtop has three main business products. Each one is geared toward a specific use case, which are remote access, unattended remote support, and attended (on-demand) remote support:

You can purchase TeamViewer, or you can choose the Splashtop solution above and save! Here's the pricing comparison between TeamViewer and Splashtop.

TeamViewer Pricing Comparison

Here’s the pricing table comparing TeamViewer's Single User commercial plan to Splashtop’s solutions:

Splashtop can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars a year when compared to TeamViewer's license costs. And the savings only increase when you compare Splashtop with the price of TeamViewer's more expensive plans.

Not to mention, Splashtop doesn’t charge extra to provide support to mobile devices, and allows more concurrent sessions per technician (10) than TeamViewer (1 or 3). TeamViewer charges an extra $32.90/month to provide support to mobile devices and also charges more to add concurrent sessions per technician.

Why Choose Splashtop Over TeamViewer

WOW. Splashtop business is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!! - Frank Steesnaes, Peak Business Performance

See why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.

Thousands have already made the switch from TeamViewer to Splashtop, and it’s not hard to see why. With TeamViewer’s high starting price, and many free version users having access blocked due to "TeamViewer commercial use detected", there’s never been a better time to try Splashtop. You'll get a high performance remote access solution with all the top features (including drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, screen sharing, multi monitor support, and more).

* Source: TeamViewer US Dollar and Euro prices from TeamViewer US and Euro currency websites, March 2021. TeamViewer prices may vary by country.