Make Intune More Powerful with Splashtop
Splashtop supercharges Intune with complete and enterprise-grade endpoint visibility & control with real-time patching, reliable remote support and certificate-based device authentication.

Real-Time Patching

Keep every endpoint patched and protected—instantly.

  • Immediate patch deployment for OS and third-party apps across Windows and macOS.

  • Full control of scan, update, and reboot schedules.

  • Deep patch reporting and AI-powered CVE insights for faster remediation.

  • Inventory and health status for all devices.

Learn more about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management

Remote Access & Support

Support anyone, anywhere—without friction.

  • High-performance attended and unattended remote access for any device. Remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices, and provide view-only support for iOS and older Android versions.

  • Advanced features like multi-monitor support, file transfer, voice call, logging, session recording and more.

  • Branding customization and integration with ticketing and ITSM tools for a seamless experience.

Learn more about Splashtop Remote Support

Certificate-Based Device Authentication

Strengthen Zero Trust and keep intruders out.

  • Easily manage the full certificate lifecycle—provisioning, renewal, and revocation—ensuring certificates are always valid and trustworthy

  • Enforce authentication. Every connection is verified before granting access.

  • Ensure audit-ready compliance with detailed logs of every network access attempt.

  • Extends secure authentication to devices beyond Intune.

Learn more about Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

Why Splashtop + Intune

Combine the policy strength of Intune with Splashtop’s real-time response, control and broad coverage to:

  • Close security gaps fast

  • Support and empower hybrid workers

  • Simplify IT operations and cut costs

Get Started with Splashtop – Extend and elevate your Intune environment today.

Get Started with Splashtop

