Make Intune More Powerful with Splashtop
Splashtop supercharges Intune with complete and enterprise-grade endpoint visibility & control with real-time patching, reliable remote support and certificate-based device authentication.
Real-Time Patching
Keep every endpoint patched and protected—instantly.
Immediate patch deployment for OS and third-party apps across Windows and macOS.
Full control of scan, update, and reboot schedules.
Deep patch reporting and AI-powered CVE insights for faster remediation.
Inventory and health status for all devices.
Remote Access & Support
Support anyone, anywhere—without friction.
High-performance attended and unattended remote access for any device. Remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices, and provide view-only support for iOS and older Android versions.
Advanced features like multi-monitor support, file transfer, voice call, logging, session recording and more.
Branding customization and integration with ticketing and ITSM tools for a seamless experience.
Certificate-Based Device Authentication
Strengthen Zero Trust and keep intruders out.
Easily manage the full certificate lifecycle—provisioning, renewal, and revocation—ensuring certificates are always valid and trustworthy
Enforce authentication. Every connection is verified before granting access.
Ensure audit-ready compliance with detailed logs of every network access attempt.
Extends secure authentication to devices beyond Intune.
Why Splashtop + Intune
Combine the policy strength of Intune with Splashtop’s real-time response, control and broad coverage to:
Close security gaps fast
Support and empower hybrid workers
Simplify IT operations and cut costs
Get Started with Splashtop – Extend and elevate your Intune environment today.