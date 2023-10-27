For individuals and small teams to access their work computers from any device, anywhere.
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Real-time patch management available as an add-on. On-Prem option available.
For IT pros to remotely monitor, manage and secure devices with real-time patching, automations, full visibility and control.
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability. On-Prem option available.
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