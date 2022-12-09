Learn More About Our Features
Attended Access
Splashtop attended access enables you to remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices. You can also remotely view iOS and Chromebook device screens in real time.
Chat
Send and receive messages to a remote computer before, during, or after remote access sessions.
Cross Platform Remote Access
No matter what device you’re remoting into and what device you’re connecting from, you’ll have a seamless experience with high-performance connections, HD-quality streaming and sound.
File Transfer
Splashtop’s remote desktop file transfer feature makes it simple and easy to transfer files between computers, across a remote connection. It’s more secure than sending files via email too.
High Performance
With Splashtop’s high-performance features, professionals can access resource-intensive workstations remotely as if they were sitting in front of them.
Logging
Check logs for remote desktop connections, file transfers, chat sessions, and other history.
Multi-Monitor Remote Desktop
Splashtop’s multi-monitor remote desktop feature allows you to view multiple monitors on one screen while controlling a remote computer.
Remote Desktop Audio
Hear sound from a remote computer in real-time on your local computer, tablet, or mobile device with Splashtop.
Remote Print
Print anything from the remote computer that you’re accessing onto your local printer.
Remote Reboot
Reboot your remote computer from the Splashtop web console or from the Splashtop Business app
Remote Wake
With Splashtop's remote wake-on-LAN feature, you can remotely wake up your Windows or Mac computer as long as another computer on the same network is awake.
Scheduled Remote Access
Use a centralized admin console to set up, manage, and monitor a schedule allowing access to permitted on-site computers at predetermined times.
Share My Screen
Share your desktop screen with remote viewers while remotely accessing another device. This feature is great for demonstrations, providing instructions and sharing information.
Single Sign On
Splashtop SSO makes use of SAML 2.0 standard and integration with all major identity providers.
Two Users Into One Computer
Allow two users to remotely access one computer at the same time.
Unattended Android Remote Access
Remotely access and control Android devices from your PC (Windows or Mac), iOS, or Android device, even without an end-user present. You can remotely control Android phones and tablets from your computer to complete your IT and support tasks with ease.
User Computer Management
Splashtop gives you the tools to invite users, set permissions, adjust security settings, schedule access, and organize your users and computers into groups.
Video Session Recording
Record your remote support sessions to show end-users how to perform a task or teach fellow IT technicians how to troubleshoot certain issues.
Whiteboard
Easily highlight, draw, or write over your presentations using your tablet. With Whiteboard, you can increase interactivity while you present, train, or teach.