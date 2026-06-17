List of Remote Desktop Software – Why Splashtop is the Top Choice

Remote working surveys suggest that over half of their respondents (55%) feel like they work more while out of the office itself. To help empower your employees while they work from home or other locations, you need a good remote desktop solution that is fast, easy to use, secure, and has a strong feature set. So, which is the best remote desktop software package available to you?
Why is a remote desktop solution essential for your business?
Modern businesses rely on flexibility and secure connectivity to keep operations running smoothly. A remote desktop solution allows employees, IT teams, and contractors to access work computers, servers, and applications from anywhere. This ensures productivity is not tied to a single location and critical work can continue without interruption.
Beyond convenience, remote desktop technology plays a central role in:
Business continuity – Keep operations running during emergencies or office closures.
IT efficiency – Support and troubleshoot devices remotely without costly onsite visits.
Security and compliance – Protect data through encrypted connections, access controls, and audit trails.
Cost savings – Eliminate expensive VPN infrastructure and reduce downtime by enabling fast remote access.
Scalability – Support a growing hybrid workforce with a solution that adapts to your organization’s needs.
Some of the most popular remote desktop apps include:
Splashtop
LogMeIn Pro
AnyDesk
GoToMyPC
ConnectWise ScreenConnect
RemotePC
Chrome Remote Desktop
Teradici
Below, we discuss each of these software programs and list some of the reasons why Splashtop is the best choice.
Key criteria for choosing the right remote desktop software
Performance and reliability: Your remote desktop tool should deliver smooth, responsive sessions with minimal latency. Look for high frame rate support, low-bandwidth optimization, and stability across varying network conditions.
Security features: Strong encryption, device authentication, and support for multi-factor authentication are essential. The software should also comply with industry standards and offer features like logging and role-based access.
Cross-platform compatibility: Choose a solution that works across all major operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS. This ensures flexibility for teams and individuals using different devices.
Ease of use: The interface should be intuitive for both end users and IT administrators. Features like one-click access, session codes, and streamlined deployment can greatly improve adoption and support workflows.
Support for attended and unattended access: The ability to both provide real-time support and access unattended devices is crucial for IT teams, MSPs, and businesses managing remote infrastructure.
Pricing and scalability: Consider total cost of ownership including renewal rates, per-user or per-device pricing, and scalability as your team or infrastructure grows. Transparent pricing is key to avoiding hidden costs.
Advanced features: Look for added capabilities like file transfer, remote print, USB redirection, multi-monitor support, and session recording to extend the value of your solution.
List of the best remote desktop apps
Splashtop
Splashtop is the best remote desktop software. It allows for connection between many different devices and is compatible with Android, iOS, Chromebook, Mac, Windows, and Linux.
Splashtop has flexible licensing options. The lowest-cost option supports a single user and up to two computers. Or, for a little more you can subscribe to a more feature-rich plan that can support large teams and comes with an array of extra features. Whatever you need, Splashtop has the best remote desktop software solution for you.
Splashtop is constantly working on new features to enhance its users’ experience. With high-quality UX and advanced security options, it is hard to find a negative point in Splashtop’s offering. With Splashtop you’ll get strong remote access security and a user-friendly experience.
TeamViewer
First and foremost, security should be a top priority when it comes to choosing a remote desktop solution. Splashtop prides itself on its secure remote desktop software, while TeamViewer has had issues with security in the past.
TeamViewer has a free version that offers the basic needs for a remote desktop option. Although, if you are a business, you will need to pay for a commercial license before you can make good use of this software (or TeamViewer might suspect you of commercial use and block your connections).
A TeamViewer subscription can dig deep into your budget. And if you ever want to cancel TeamViewer, you’ll need to submit a ticket to at least a month in advance or else you will be charged for an auto-renewal.
Splashtop offers a better alternative to TeamViewer, and comes in packages for individual use, business, education, and IT support. Each offers competitive prices that give you the features you need without breaking the budget.
LogMeIn Pro
A remote desktop tool similar to Splashtop. However, LogMeIn Pro does not work well for individuals or small businesses at all due to a very hefty price tag. LogMeIn Pro is thus only usable by large corporations with sizeable wallets. Instead, you might want to look to other alternatives to LogMeIn Pro such as Splashtop which has the same top features and capabilities while saving you up to 70% or more on your subscription cost.
AnyDesk
AnyDesk has remote desktop packages for individuals, small teams, and businesses. However, as is the case with LogMeIn, it is more expensive than Splashtop. In fact, you can see how AnyDesk pricing compares with Splashtop. Plus, user reviews on third-part websites consistently rate Splashtop as better than AnyDesk.
GoToMyPC
A remote desktop solution that is expensive for individuals, and even more so for teams and businesses in need of more features and user management controls. You could get all those features by choosing Splashtop instead, and you’d save 75% on your subscription cost when compared to GoToMyPC.
GoToMyPC is also owned by LogMeIn, and comes with the same baggage of expensive plans and a history of price increases.
ConnectWise ScreenConnect
While ScreenConnect advertises many advanced features, Splashtop provides many of these for a much lower price tag, making it a better alternative to ConnectWise ScreenConnect.
On top of this, reviews of ScreenConnect suggest that it sometimes takes a long time to respond to input. This drastically increases the frustration that one feels when using it. Splashtop stays at a fast speed with HD quality while you use it.
RemotePC
RemotePC uses a web app to bring connectivity between computers. Still, as many of the remote desktop solutions on this list, it has its faults. For example, it is often hard to set up and is missing many features that you might expect from its competitors.
As an alternative to RemotePC, Splashtop has a very low setup time and an easy-to-use interface.
Chrome Remote Desktop
This browser extension may be helpful for those with Google Chrome, but all other users are out of luck. This limits the reach of this application, especially for those on many different devices. Splashtop, on the other hand, is usable on many different computers, tablets, and mobile devices without needing Chrome.
On top of this, Chrome Remote Desktop does not have many advanced features, even as a free option. Splashtop manages to outstrip it in this area, making it the best Chrome Remote Desktop alternative.
Teradici
Built as a high-performance remote access tool for media and entertainment professionals, Teradici aims to provide a solution to those who require fast remote connections. However, Splashtop delivers fast remote connections that enable you to carry out resource-intensive tasks like video editing, graphic design, creating animations, coding, and much more with low latency. On the other hand, Teradici requires more bandwidth for fast remote access.
Splashtop is also much easier to deploy and comes with more features, making it the best Teradici alternative.
What makes Splashtop the leading remote desktop software?
When evaluating remote desktop solutions, performance, security, and value are critical. Splashtop stands out by delivering enterprise-grade features at a cost-effective price point, making it the preferred choice for IT teams, MSPs, and businesses worldwide.
Key reasons Splashtop leads the market include:
High-performance connections – Stream in 4K at up to 60fps with low latency and advanced color fidelity, ensuring smooth experiences for professionals and creatives.
Robust security and compliance – All sessions are protected with SSL/AES-256 encryption and support enterprise requirements such as SSO/SAML, SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA readiness.
Multi-device and cross-platform access – Connect securely to Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, without the restrictions of OS-specific tools.
Built-in IT support capabilities – Provide attended and unattended remote support with features like technician grouping, session transfer, file transfer, and session recording.
Autonomous endpoint management – With Splashtop AEM, IT teams gain real-time patching, software inventory, CVE insights, and automation to maintain compliance and security.
Flexible licensing and pricing – Choose from simple plans that scale with your business, with predictable costs and no hidden fees.
Splashtop combines reliable performance, strong security, and advanced management tools effortlessly. It is consistently rated as one of the best remote desktop solutions for organizations seeking more than basic remote access.
Get secure, high-speed remote desktop access: Try Splashtop for free
Try Splashtop remote desktop software for free to see why it is the best remote desktop solution!