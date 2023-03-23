Here's How to Cancel TeamViewer

You might have heard about TeamViewer's bad press related to their cancellation policy. It turns out their issues run so deep users have started reporting them to the Better Business Bureau. If you are caught in the same mess, and cannot cancel your subscription fast enough, what should you do?

First of all, we will run through why TeamViewer is so hard to unsubscribe from, so you understand your situation. Then, we show you the steps you need to take to cancel your TeamViewer subscription completely. When you have done that, we will introduce you to a better option, something that will make you wonder why you ever tried TeamViewer in the first place.

How Do I Cancel My TeamViewer Subscription?

TeamViewer does not let you cancel your remote desktop software subscription online. This is the crux of why they have so many complaints against them.

While you might expect to be able to click a button and pause your subscription without any problems, you actually need to send them a written message saying you are certain you wish to cancel your subscription at least 28 days before your renewal date .

If you do not do this, TeamViewer will charge you for a renewal of your license. This cancellation process makes it harder for you as a customer and makes it less likely you will drop your subscription.

To submit a ticket via the TeamViewer website, you need log into your TeamViewer account (the same account you used to initially purchase your license) at www.teamviewer.com/support. From there, click on Open a support request, then click New Support Ticket.

You can view the full instructions on the methods of submitting a ticket to TeamViewer on this support article.

Once you open a ticket, you will need to include information about wanting to cancel. Important: make sure you do NOT delete your TeamViewer account before canceling your subscription. Per the TeamViewer Community site:

“Regarding cancellation, please know that deletion of a TeamViewer account is not a cancellation of a license. Ticket submission prior to renewal is required in order to cancel a license.”

If you delete your TeamViewer account without canceling your license, TeamViewer will still invoice you for your renewal fee.

Don’t Put Up with TeamViewer’s Cancellation Policy, Try Splashtop

We built Splashtop from the ground up with customer satisfaction in mind. We understand in the modern world things can change at the drop of a hat, and you might need the ability to change alongside it. Thus, as we built our platform, we wanted to make it easy for customers to log in and change their subscription any time they needed to.

When you log into your Splashtop account, you have a whole section dedicated to your subscription settings. In this area, you can alter or cancel your subscription with ease.

In addition to hassle-free subscription management, Splashtop offers an easily accessible customer support team that is professional and speedy. You will not need to wait for weeks to resolve a problem, and the idea of needing to send us a personal message to alter your account is abhorrent to us.

The whole process is free from hassle, and you can have the assurance we will take your issues seriously. At Splashtop, our mission is to be there for you when you need it.

TeamViewer Customer Service Stories

The Internet is full of stories related to the difficulties TeamViewer customers have had. All you need to do is perform a short search and you will find pages upon pages of people responding to their shady practices.

Other stories talk about disappointment with the service (or lack thereof) offered by TeamViewer customer support. Customers have reported that their attempts to interact with the support team go unanswered. Some have mentioned spending several months, as well as many online tickets and direct phone calls, with no resolution to their issues.

Switch to Splashtop Instead!

Instead of dealing with TeamViewer’s poor customer service, we would of course recommend you check out Splashtop instead.

There are many reasons why this would make a much better choice, including:

Easy to disable auto-renewal: If you decide you might not want Splashtop after a set period, you can set it to no longer renew automatically. This removes all worry about choosing the perfect time to cancel a contract and gives you all the control instead.

Better customer service: Splashtop has a fast response rate for customer service queries. Get your issues heard and resolved quickly. We consider long-term investment and relationship-building a worthwhile goal in and of itself.

Better value: Splashtop offers the same top tools and features found in TeamViewer while saving users up to 50% or more when comparing Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing.

A better alternative to TeamViewer: Splashtop is by far the best TeamViewer Alternative. In fact, Splashtop consistently earns higher user satisfaction scores from third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites.

Try Splashtop for Free

It sounds like you need to find an alternative solution to your remote access needs. If you’re having trouble canceling your TeamViewer subscription, you should be on the lookout for a more reliable and trustworthy company instead. This is where Splashtop proves itself as the best remote desktop software.

We have a vast array of tools, robust security features, and a fantastic customer service team, so you can bet Splashtop will suit you much better. Still unsure? Try Splashtop for free and see what we can do for you today.

Try Splashtop for free

