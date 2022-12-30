Skip to main content
Splashtop
Best ConnectWise Control Alternative 2023 – Splashtop

Compare ConnectWise Control with Splashtop & get started with Splashtop for free

Why Splashtop is the best ConnectWise Control alternative

Splashtop is a great alternative to ConnectWise Control (formerly ScreenConnect) because:

  • Splashtop is a reliable, highly secure remote access solution

  • Splashtop has all the top features needed by IT, helpdesks, and MSPs

  • Used by 30 million people, Splashtop receives superior customer satisfaction ratings on third-party review sites

  • Splashtop is easy to set up, manage, and scale – allowing you to simplify and consolidate your IT stack

Splashtop alternatives to ConnectWise Control

For internal IT, helpdesk, and support

Splashtop SOS

  • Save $105 per tech per year with SOS+10 vs. ConnectWise Control One

  • Save $105-$369 per tech per year with SOS Unlimited vs. ConnectWise Standard or Premium

  • Splashtop doesn’t limit connections per user

  • Provide on-demand support to computers and iOS & Android devices.

  • Anytime unattended access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

Splashtop Remote Support

  • Remote support and endpoint management software.

  • Access, monitor, and manage your clients’ computers and servers anytime, from anywhere.

  • Includes on-demand remote support tool, and features not found in ConnectWise Control Access (cross-platform file transfer, and file transfer without accessing).

For all-in-one remote access and support

Splashtop Enterprise

  • Provide IT with attended and unattended remote support.

  • Provide end-users with remote access to work computers.

  • Get single sign-on integration, granular privilege control, group-based access permission, scheduled access, and more.

  • Flexible licensing – choose remote access end-user and/or remote support technician licenses.

Capterra Average User Rating Scores

From Our Happy Customers

At Ultimate IT Guys, we perform most of our work remotely. So it is critical that we have a remote control tool that is easy to use, reliable, and secure—but at a reasonable cost. We also provide remote access to office computers for some of our clients to work from home or while traveling. We moved to Splashtop because of the constant price increases and declining level of support at LogMeIn.

Cleatus Davis at Ultimate IT Guys

From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop SOS is easy for support people and supported users alike. Simple to install, intuitive UI. Super fast screen rendering in my experience, compared to AnyDesk and TeamViewer.

Alan Adler - Owner, Standout Designs

From Our Happy Customers

From Our Happy Customers

Remote access that’s easy to set up, scale and manage

Hybrid working and remote work are becoming the new normal. Any downtimes experienced by your workforce can significantly reduce productivity. Splashtop gives you a quick and simple way to support your managed computers, your users and even their own personal devices.

Splashtop’s plug-and-go nature makes it easy for IT to implement and for end-users to get set up. Integrate Splashtop Enterprise with your existing SSO for simple and secure user authentication. Integrate Splashtop with your existing ticketing system. Manage users and computers in the centralized web admin console.

Fast, reliable and secure remote access

Splashtop consistently earns high ratings for user satisfaction due to its reliability. You and your team will experience high-performance, cross-platform remote access. Access remote desktops and other devices from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. IT can access any computer, tablet, or mobile device to provide remote support.

Plus, Splashtop gives you peace of mind thanks to industry-leading security features and practices and compliance with industry and government standards and regulations, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA.

Get a better customer service experience with Splashtop

Splashtop is committed to customer service excellence. Splashtop has service teams in California, Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Amsterdam to make it easy for you to get in contact with a real person. New and existing customers can call Splashtop’s international phone lines to speak with a real person.

Whether you need support to overcome an issue or have questions about your account, the Splashtop team will always be accessible to you.

Start a free trial of Splashtop right now to see for yourself why Splashtop is the best ConnectWise Control alternative. No credit card or commitment required to get started.

We’d love to hear from you

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

