Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
A mobile device and computer using secure remote desktop software by Splashtop

Secure Remote Desktop Software

Secure remote desktop solutions provide safe access to remote devices from anywhere, ensuring data protection through advanced encryption and authentication.

Free TrialSee Pricing
A man in a coffee shop working remotely by using Splashtop's secure remote desktop software on his laptop

Safe and Secure Remote Desktop Access

In a remote work world, security needs to come first. Connect to your computers without risking your device security, privacy, or data. Splashtop gives you the access you need with the security that will bring you peace of mind.

Individuals, teams, and even entire organizations can rely on Splashtop remote desktop software to give users highly secure remote access to their computers.

Key Security Features of Splashtop Remote Desktop Software

Account admins can leverage Splashtop’s security features to ensure their users, devices, and entire organizations are in compliance with security policies.

Large organizations can utilize Splashtop Enterprise to get the additional security features that IT needs to secure users, devices, and data at scale. Exclusive Enterprise features include automatic user provisioning, granular permissions, SSO integration, group-based access permissions, and scheduled remote access.

Splashtop secure remote desktop features include:

  • Device authentication

  • Session idle timeout

  • Lock streamer configuration

  • Multi-level password security

  • Remote connection notification

  • Proxy Server authentication

  • Two-step verification/two-factor authentication

  • Copy/paste control

  • Digitally signed applications

  • Blank screen

  • Screen auto-lock

  • Remote print control

  • …and more!


Splashtop Remote Desktop Software: Compliance & Certifications

Splashtop is built with enterprise-grade security and trusted by organizations that require strict compliance. Our remote desktop software meets industry standards and regulations so your business can stay secure and audit-ready.

Key certifications and compliance frameworks include:

  • ISO 27001 – Information security management certification that demonstrates Splashtop’s commitment to safeguarding customer data.

  • SOC 2 Type 2 – Independent audit confirming Splashtop’s controls around security, availability, and confidentiality.

  • GDPR & CCPA Compliance – Ensures data protection and privacy for users in the EU and California.

  • HIPAA & HITECH Compliance – Secure remote access for healthcare organizations handling protected health information (PHI).

  • FERPA Compliance – Protects student data privacy for schools and universities.

  • PCI DSS Compliance – Safeguards payment card information for organizations processing financial data.

  • FedRAMP Ready – Available for U.S. federal agencies requiring a secure, cloud-based remote access solution.

By choosing Splashtop, you can provide remote access to employees, contractors, and IT teams while aligning with the strictest security and compliance requirements.

Why is Splashtop More Secure Than RDP?

RDP (remote desktop protocol) poses a threat to business and organizations that use it. RDP connections alone outside a firewall exposes traffic to security risks – and can make host computers vulnerable to cyberattacks, such as a ransomware attack. Adding security layers to RDP access such as firewalls or VPN gateways are difficult to set up, maintain, and scale.

Splashtop runs on proprietary technology that utilizes industry-standard security protocols like HTTPS and TLS. All devices are authenticated and connections are encrypted. Unlike RDP, Splashtop updates automatically meaning you always have the latest security features with Splashtop. This also makes Splashtop much easier and more secure to manage at scale. See our full Splashtop remote desktop vs RDP comparison.

What Customers are Saying About Splashtop's Secure Remote Desktop Solutions


Get Started with Splashtop

Free TrialContact Us

FAQs

What encryption methods does Splashtop use for remote desktop sessions?
Is Splashtop remote desktop software safe to use on public or unsecured networks?
How does Splashtop secure unattended remote access sessions?
How does Splashtop ensure the security of user data?