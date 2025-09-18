Secure Remote Desktop Software
Secure remote desktop solutions provide safe access to remote devices from anywhere, ensuring data protection through advanced encryption and authentication.
Safe and Secure Remote Desktop Access
In a remote work world, security needs to come first. Connect to your computers without risking your device security, privacy, or data. Splashtop gives you the access you need with the security that will bring you peace of mind.
Individuals, teams, and even entire organizations can rely on Splashtop remote desktop software to give users highly secure remote access to their computers.
Key Security Features of Splashtop Remote Desktop Software
Account admins can leverage Splashtop’s security features to ensure their users, devices, and entire organizations are in compliance with security policies.
Large organizations can utilize Splashtop Enterprise to get the additional security features that IT needs to secure users, devices, and data at scale. Exclusive Enterprise features include automatic user provisioning, granular permissions, SSO integration, group-based access permissions, and scheduled remote access.
Splashtop secure remote desktop features include:
Device authentication
Session idle timeout
Lock streamer configuration
Multi-level password security
Remote connection notification
Proxy Server authentication
Two-step verification/two-factor authentication
Copy/paste control
Digitally signed applications
Blank screen
Screen auto-lock
Remote print control
…and more!
Splashtop Remote Desktop Software: Compliance & Certifications
Splashtop is built with enterprise-grade security and trusted by organizations that require strict compliance. Our remote desktop software meets industry standards and regulations so your business can stay secure and audit-ready.
Key certifications and compliance frameworks include:
ISO 27001 – Information security management certification that demonstrates Splashtop’s commitment to safeguarding customer data.
SOC 2 Type 2 – Independent audit confirming Splashtop’s controls around security, availability, and confidentiality.
GDPR & CCPA Compliance – Ensures data protection and privacy for users in the EU and California.
HIPAA & HITECH Compliance – Secure remote access for healthcare organizations handling protected health information (PHI).
FERPA Compliance – Protects student data privacy for schools and universities.
PCI DSS Compliance – Safeguards payment card information for organizations processing financial data.
FedRAMP Ready – Available for U.S. federal agencies requiring a secure, cloud-based remote access solution.
By choosing Splashtop, you can provide remote access to employees, contractors, and IT teams while aligning with the strictest security and compliance requirements.
Why is Splashtop More Secure Than RDP?
RDP (remote desktop protocol) poses a threat to business and organizations that use it. RDP connections alone outside a firewall exposes traffic to security risks – and can make host computers vulnerable to cyberattacks, such as a ransomware attack. Adding security layers to RDP access such as firewalls or VPN gateways are difficult to set up, maintain, and scale.
Splashtop runs on proprietary technology that utilizes industry-standard security protocols like HTTPS and TLS. All devices are authenticated and connections are encrypted. Unlike RDP, Splashtop updates automatically meaning you always have the latest security features with Splashtop. This also makes Splashtop much easier and more secure to manage at scale. See our full Splashtop remote desktop vs RDP comparison.