Splashtop AEM: Automate, Patch, and Protect Every Endpoint
Streamline IT operations with automation, real-time visibility, and remote support to keep endpoints secure, up-to-date, and compliant from a single console.
Less than $1 per endpoint per month.
Multiple Solutions.
One Seamless Experience.
Real–Time Vulnerability & Patch Management
Detect, prioritize, and remediate threats before they impact your business.
Continuously scan Windows and macOS for CISA KEVs, CVEs, and software updates
Identify and prioritize zero-day and high-risk vulnerabilities
Automate OS and third-party software patching
Deploy patches through policy-driven or on-demand patch workflows
From Manual to Automated
Eliminate repetitive tasks and free up IT resources.
Configure policy-based patching with version control and update rings
Trigger automated fixes for common issues
Schedule tasks across thousands of endpoints at scale
Endpoint Security & Compliance
Maintain security posture, reduce risk, and demonstrate compliance with standards such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI without added complexity.
Enforce endpoint configuration and security policies
Detect and remediate non-compliant endpoints
Maintain audit-ready dashboards and inventory reports
Extend protection with antivirus and EDR integrations
Resolve Issues Faster with Remote Support
Move from identifying issues to resolving them without delays.
Access endpoints instantly to investigate and resolve issues
Troubleshoot using background tools without interrupting end users
Reduce time-to-resolution and eliminate manual handoffs
Improve support experience for technicians and end users across devices
All You Need is One
Replace multiple point products with one unified solution.
Manage endpoint management, remote support, access, and security from one console
Reduce licensing and maintenance overhead
Simplify operations with a single platform
Improve visibility and control across your environment
Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.
Secure InfrastructureLearn More
Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.
Advanced Security FeaturesLearn More
With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.
Standards and ComplianceLearn More
A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.