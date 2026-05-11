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Autonomous Endpoint Management for Modern IT
Autonomous Endpoint Management for Modern IT

Splashtop AEM: Automate, Patch, and Protect Every Endpoint

Streamline IT operations with automation, real-time visibility, and remote support to keep endpoints secure, up-to-date, and compliant from a single console.

Less than $1 per endpoint per month.

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Multiple Solutions.
One Seamless Experience.

Splashtop OS patch dashboard

Real–Time Vulnerability & Patch Management

Detect, prioritize, and remediate threats before they impact your business.

  • Continuously scan Windows and macOS for CISA KEVs, CVEs, and software updates

  • Identify and prioritize zero-day and high-risk vulnerabilities

  • Automate OS and third-party software patching

  • Deploy patches through policy-driven or on-demand patch workflows


Screenshot of the “SJC Servers Update” settings page, showing options for patching: update settings, scan schedule set to daily at 14:00, and manual approval for security updates.

From Manual to Automated

Eliminate repetitive tasks and free up IT resources.

  • Configure policy-based patching with version control and update rings

  • Trigger automated fixes for common issues

  • Schedule tasks across thousands of endpoints at scale


A person is using a desktop computer displaying the Splashtop management dashboard, specifically the Endpoint Policies section with various policy settings and options visible on the screen.

Endpoint Security & Compliance

Maintain security posture, reduce risk, and demonstrate compliance with standards such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI without added complexity.

  • Enforce endpoint configuration and security policies

  • Detect and remediate non-compliant endpoints

  • Maintain audit-ready dashboards and inventory reports

  • Extend protection with antivirus and EDR integrations


Man reading a case study titled Splashtop Remote Support Case Study with Midwest PROTECH

Resolve Issues Faster with Remote Support

Move from identifying issues to resolving them without delays.

  • Access endpoints instantly to investigate and resolve issues

  • Troubleshoot using background tools without interrupting end users

  • Reduce time-to-resolution and eliminate manual handoffs

  • Improve support experience for technicians and end users across devices


All You Need is One

Replace multiple point products with one unified solution.

  • Manage endpoint management, remote support, access, and security from one console

  • Reduce licensing and maintenance overhead

  • Simplify operations with a single platform

  • Improve visibility and control across your environment


Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.

  • Blue line icon of a safe with a circular combination lock on the front, depicted on a light background.

    Secure Infrastructure

    Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.

    Learn More
  • Blue outline of a computer monitor with a padlock in front of it, symbolizing computer security or protected access.

    Advanced Security Features

    With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.

    Learn More
  • Blue GDPR text in bold capital letters, centered over a stylized globe outline, representing the General Data Protection Regulation and global data privacy.

    Standards and Compliance

    A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.

    Learn More

Ready to Get Started?

Contact UsSchedule a Demo