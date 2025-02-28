Remotely Access an iPad from Chromebook with Splashtop

Work isn’t a place you go; it’s what you do. Today’s remote and hybrid employees frequently work while on the go, and along with that mobility comes the flexibility to work from their devices of choice.
However, this creates a new obstacle for IT support teams: remotely supporting a variety of devices and operating systems. What if, for instance, an employee using an iPad needs technical support from an IT agent using a Chromebook?
Fortunately, remote support solutions like Splashtop have an answer. With Splashtop, remote access to an iPad from a Chromebook is easy, allowing IT agents to provide direct support no matter where they or the end-users are.
How does it work? Let’s explore…
Is It Possible to Access an iPad from a Chromebook?
Although iPads and Chromebooks use different operating systems, remotely accessing an iPad from a Chromebook is possible.
Using a remote support solution like Splashtop, IT agents can connect to an iPad to view the screen and guide the end-user through troubleshooting and maintenance, regardless of their device.
This empowers IT teams to provide support whenever needed without traveling to assist in person. As a result, speed and productivity get a boost, and everyone can work efficiently from anywhere.
How to Enable Chromebook to iPad Remote Access in 4 Quick Steps
If you want remote access to an iPad from a Chromebook for IT support, it’s a quick and simple process. You can use Splashtop SOS to connect to an iPad in four quick steps:
Have the Splashtop Business app installed on the IT agent’s Chromebook
Have the end-user install Splashtop SOS on their iPad
The end-user opens Splashtop SOS and generates a 9-digit code, which they share with the IT agent
The IT agent enters the code in Splashtop and connects
That’s all it takes! From there, the iPad’s screen is shared with the IT agent’s Chromebook, allowing the agent to view everything and guide the end-user through diagnostics and troubleshooting.
Please note that, due to iOS guidelines, remote access to iPads is restricted to view-only. So while the IT agent can view the screen, the end-user will still have to follow the agent’s instructions.
Key Tips to Safeguard Your Chromebook-iPad Remote Access Sessions
If the thought of making iPads and other devices remotely accessible has you concerned about security, it’s an understandable reaction. The last thing anyone wants is to leave devices and accounts vulnerable to hackers and other bad actors. Fortunately, there are ways to keep devices secure when using remote support, as long as you follow some best practices:
Use a trusted, secure remote support solution, such as Splashtop
Enable two-factor authentication to verify users when they log in
Regularly update devices and apps to ensure you have the latest security patches
Follow password security best practices, including using unique and complex passwords
Ensure devices connect through secure and reliable networks, rather than unsecured public wi-fi
With Splashtop, you can be sure you’re getting the security you need to keep devices, data, and accounts safe. Splashtop is fully compliant with a wide range of industry and government standards, including GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA. Plus, Splashtop provides multiple advanced security features, including two-factor authentication, multi-level password security, session logging, and more.
What Makes Splashtop the Ideal Choice for Secure Chromebook to iPad Remote Access?
When you need a solution to remotely access an iPad from a Chromebook (or any other device), Splashtop has what you need. Splashtop makes it easy to quickly connect to a remote device for troubleshooting and support, improving productivity and efficiency for your remote workforce and IT agents.
Splashtop empowers IT support agents to quickly and seamlessly connect to end-user devices, thanks to its high-definition audio and screen sharing and intuitive interface. Plus, with Splashtop’s robust security, your agents and end-users can connect confidently.
See how Splashtop makes it easy to remotely access an iPad from a Chromebook with a free trial: