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Reduce Risk, Lower Overhead, and Stay Audit-Ready

Reduce risk and simplify compliance across PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, GLBA, CIS, and ACSC with automated patching, stronger visibility, and audit-ready reporting.

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Full Visibility Across Your Endpoints

Get timely insight into risk so teams can act sooner, reduce exposure, and avoid audit surprises.

  • See what needs attention in real time

  • Find vulnerabilities and exposed devices before they become bigger problems

  • Reduce risk by fixing gaps earlier


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Simplify Compliance Operations

Make compliance work easier across devices, software, and day-to-day operations.

  • Surface coverage gaps that can slow compliance follow-through

  • Detect unprotected devices that still need attention

  • Track software across your environment to support ongoing compliance work


Splashtop OS patch dashboard

Streamline Vulnerability and Patch Management

Automate policy-driven patching in real time across operating systems and third-party software.

  • Manage patch deployment with policy-based controls from one place

  • Patch operating systems and third-party apps in real time

  • Reduce manual effort while keeping patching timely and consistent


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Audit Readiness and Reporting

Make audits easier with clear records that support faster reviews and year-round readiness.

  • Keep a clear trail of access, admin activity, and changes

  • Produce audit-ready reports with less manual work

  • Stay prepared year-round instead of scrambling before reviews


Benefits of Using Splashtop for Compliance

  • Security icon

    Minimize Risk Exposure

    Keep endpoints secure and compliant with automated patching and access controls.

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    Avoid Last-Minute Audit Scramble

    Log tasks, track session history, and export reports instantly to stay prepared year-round.

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    Consolidate Compliance Operations

    Unify patching, access control, and reporting into one streamlined workflow to reduce overhead and tool complexity.

  • Performance icon

    Adapt Quickly to Changing Requirements

    Easily update policies, deploy patches, and adjust access controls across your environment as compliance standards or insurer expectations evolve.

Reduce Risk, Stay Audit-Ready, and Simplify Compliance Across Every Endpoint

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From script deployment to security compliance, Splashtop can assist with it all. If you ever run into a problem, their customer support is also quick to help and always available.

~Drew E, System Administrator

It's solving people running on outdated versions of windows and other software that could potentially be a security risk. It also helps with compliance around insurance with some members of the team being remote.

~ Kyle W, Director of IT

Ready to Get Started?

Contact UsSchedule a Demo