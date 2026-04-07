Reduce Risk, Lower Overhead, and Stay Audit-Ready
Reduce risk and simplify compliance across PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, GLBA, CIS, and ACSC with automated patching, stronger visibility, and audit-ready reporting.
Full Visibility Across Your Endpoints
Get timely insight into risk so teams can act sooner, reduce exposure, and avoid audit surprises.
See what needs attention in real time
Find vulnerabilities and exposed devices before they become bigger problems
Reduce risk by fixing gaps earlier
Simplify Compliance Operations
Make compliance work easier across devices, software, and day-to-day operations.
Surface coverage gaps that can slow compliance follow-through
Detect unprotected devices that still need attention
Track software across your environment to support ongoing compliance work
Streamline Vulnerability and Patch Management
Automate policy-driven patching in real time across operating systems and third-party software.
Manage patch deployment with policy-based controls from one place
Patch operating systems and third-party apps in real time
Reduce manual effort while keeping patching timely and consistent
Audit Readiness and Reporting
Make audits easier with clear records that support faster reviews and year-round readiness.
Keep a clear trail of access, admin activity, and changes
Produce audit-ready reports with less manual work
Stay prepared year-round instead of scrambling before reviews
Benefits of Using Splashtop for Compliance
Minimize Risk Exposure
Keep endpoints secure and compliant with automated patching and access controls.
Avoid Last-Minute Audit Scramble
Log tasks, track session history, and export reports instantly to stay prepared year-round.
Consolidate Compliance Operations
Unify patching, access control, and reporting into one streamlined workflow to reduce overhead and tool complexity.
Adapt Quickly to Changing Requirements
Easily update policies, deploy patches, and adjust access controls across your environment as compliance standards or insurer expectations evolve.
From script deployment to security compliance, Splashtop can assist with it all. If you ever run into a problem, their customer support is also quick to help and always available.
~Drew E, System Administrator
It's solving people running on outdated versions of windows and other software that could potentially be a security risk. It also helps with compliance around insurance with some members of the team being remote.
~ Kyle W, Director of IT