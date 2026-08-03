AI-POWERED ANTIVIRUS AND ANTI-SCAM PROTECTION
Your Family’s Digital Protection
Shield your loved ones from online threats and help them remotely when needed.
Online scams can affect any family
$21BReported US scam losses in 2025, up 26% from the year before.
22K+AI-driven scam reports in the US, including deepfakes and business email compromise.
$38KAverage loss for adults 60+, who lost a combined $7.7 billion.
Source: FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025
Protection beyond traditional Antivirus
Complete protection, plus capabilities standard antivirus doesn't offer.
Get protected in minutes
Choose your plan
Select the plan that fits you or your family.
Download and install
Install Shield on your device or send setup to a family member.
You're protected
Protection starts running quietly in the background.
From early access users protecting parents, kids, and themselves.
"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."
Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father
From early access users protecting parents, kids, and themselves.
"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."
Jackson S, 67 - father of 3
From early access users protecting parents, kids, and themselves.
"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."
Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother
Available plans
Individual
$29/ year
$36
*20% off first year
Best for protecting yourself.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Lite
$48/ year
$60
*20% off first year
Best for smaller households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support
Family
$69/ year
$99
*30% off first year
Best for larger households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support