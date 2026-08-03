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AI-POWERED ANTIVIRUS AND ANTI-SCAM PROTECTION

Your Family’s Digital Protection

Shield your loved ones from online threats and help them remotely when needed.

Free TrialSee Plans

Online scams can affect any family

$21BReported US scam losses in 2025, up 26% from the year before.

22K+AI-driven scam reports in the US, including deepfakes and business email compromise.

$38KAverage loss for adults 60+, who lost a combined $7.7 billion.

Source: FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025

Protection beyond traditional Antivirus

Complete protection, plus capabilities standard antivirus doesn't offer.


Get protected in minutes

  • Choose your plan

    Select the plan that fits you or your family.

  • Download and install

    Install Shield on your device or send setup to a family member.

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a padlock, representing secure access or device security.

    You're protected

    Protection starts running quietly in the background.

From early access users protecting parents, kids, and themselves.

"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."

Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father

From early access users protecting parents, kids, and themselves.

"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."

Jackson S, 67 - father of 3

From early access users protecting parents, kids, and themselves.

"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."

Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother

Available plans

Individual

2 computers

$29/ year

$36

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for protecting yourself.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection


Family Lite

5 computers

$48/ year

$60

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for smaller households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Best Value

Family

10 computers

$69/ year

$99

*30% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for larger households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


FAQs

What is Splashtop Shield?
Is Shield a complete antivirus, or do I need another program too?
Why not just use the antivirus that came with my computer?
Can Shield stop every scam?
How will I know Shield is working, and will it slow down my computer?
Is there a free trial?
Does Shield work on phones?
Can I protect a family member’s computer from another location?
How is my data handled?

Protect what matters, starting today

Free TrialSee Plans