Best Chrome Remote Desktop Alternative 2023 – Splashtop

Chrome Remote Desktop is a Google product that enables remote access to your computers from another device. Many people use this for personal use to perform simple tasks while remotely accessing their own computers.

However, those who need more out of their remote access software are often left unsatisfied with Chrome Remote Desktop. Business professionals who want to work remotely and IT support technicians who want to provide support to their customers have complained about Chrome Remote Desktop lacking in the features and functionality they need.

Alternatively, Splashtop’s remote access and remote support software solutions are built to meet the demanding use cases of remote workers, IT support, help desks, and MSPs. That’s why tens of thousands of businesses and over 20 million people use Splashtop today.

Here’s a look at the pros and cons of Chrome Remote Desktop, and why Splashtop is the best alternative for you.

What is Chrome Remote Desktop?

Originally, Chrome Remote Desktop started as a Chrome (web browser) extension. Today, it uses a combination of a Chrome extension and a web portal through the Chrome browser.

For anytime remote access to a computer you need to have the proper Chrome Remote Desktop apps installed on both devices AND you need to make sure those devices are logged into the same Google account. To provide remote support you have to direct your end user to install the necessary application to enable access to their computer.

What is Splashtop?

Alternatively, Splashtop is powered by Splashtop’s own award-winning proprietary remote access software. All that’s needed for remote access is an internet connection and the appropriate Splashtop software, no shared Google account required.

Once set up, you’ll be able to see your list of all the computers you have access to in the Splashtop app. Simply click on one to start the remote connection. You can access Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from another Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. To provide ad-hoc support to a user’s computer, they can download and run a small app to generate a session code that will give you access to their computer – no installation required!

Chrome Remote Desktop vs Splashtop

So why is Splashtop a better alternative to Chrome Remote Desktop? Here’s a quick rundown of the main differences:

Remote Access Comparison

Remote Support Comparison

Features Comparison

For those who want to be more productive, more secure, and/or want to provide support more efficiently, there’s no question that Splashtop is the best alternative to Chrome Remote Desktop.

Splashtop Remote Access Software

As mentioned above, Splashtop offers several different remote access products designed for users with different needs, including business professionals, IT support teams, MSPs, and help desk professionals.

