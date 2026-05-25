What is a Remote Access Program?
Remote access programs are software tools that allow you to access and control a computer or device from a different location as if you were sitting in front of it. They essentially establish a connection between two devices, allowing you to control one device from the other, regardless of where you are located.
Key Benefits of Remote Access Computer Programs
Remote access programs are useful in many situations. They can be used by businesses to allow employees to work from home or other remote locations while still having access to their work computer and network resources. Remote access programs can also be used by IT professionals to troubleshoot and resolve computer issues from a remote location, without having to physically be present with the computer in question.
Additionally, remote access programs can be useful for personal use, such as accessing your home computer while you are away or providing remote technical support to friends and family members. They can also help you to access files or programs from your computer while traveling, without having to physically carry your computer with you.
Overall, remote access programs are convenient and flexible tools that can save time and increase productivity by allowing you to access and control a computer or device from a remote location.
What to Consider While Choosing a Remote Access Program?
When choosing the best remote access program, there are several important criteria to consider, including:
1. Security
Security is a top priority when selecting a remote access program. Ensure that the program uses strong encryption methods, secure authentication protocols, and additional security measures to protect your data and prevent unauthorized access.
2. Ease of Use
The program should be user-friendly and easy to set up. An intuitive interface that requires minimal technical expertise will streamline the setup process and make it easier for users to manage remote connections effectively.
3. Compatibility
Check the program’s compatibility with your devices and operating systems. A versatile remote access solution should support a wide range of platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, to ensure seamless access across different devices.
4. Performance
Evaluate the performance of the remote access program in terms of connection speed and reliability. The solution should provide a fast and stable connection with minimal lag and latency to ensure smooth operation during remote sessions.
5. Features
Consider the features offered by the remote access program. Look for functionalities such as file transfer, remote printing, session recording, and multi-monitor support. These additional features can enhance the overall remote access experience and improve productivity.
6. Cost
Assess the cost of the program relative to its features and benefits. Ensure that the pricing aligns with your budget and offers good value for the functionalities provided. Many programs offer free trials or tiered pricing models, so explore these options to find a cost-effective solution.
By evaluating remote access programs based on these criteria, you can identify the best option for your specific needs and ensure that you are getting a reliable and secure solution.
List of Best Remote Access Programs
Here’s a look at 5 of the most popular remote access programs, and which one is best:
Splashtop
TeamViewer
AnyDesk
LogMeIn
Chrome Remote Desktop
Splashtop
We won’t bury the lede: Splashtop is the best remote access program available today. Splashtop is a remote desktop software that allows users to remotely access and control computers or mobile devices from another device.
Security - Splashtop uses industry-standard encryption and security protocols to protect users' data during remote access. Additionally, the Splashtop has several security features, including two-factor authentication, device authentication, and session recording. Overall, Splashtop provides industry-leading security measures for its users.
Ease of use - Splashtop is easy to use and has an intuitive user interface. Users can easily set up and configure their remote access settings, and the software has several helpful features, such as file transfer and remote printing.
Compatibility - Splashtop is compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook. This makes it an excellent choice for users who need to access their computer or mobile device from different platforms.
Performance - Splashtop offers excellent performance for remote access. The software has a high frame rate and low latency, which ensures that users can access and control their computer or mobile device in real time. Additionally, Splashtop provides support for high-resolution displays, making it an excellent choice for users who require high-quality graphics and video.
Features - Splashtop offers a wide range of features, including file transfer, remote printing, chat, and session recording. Additionally, the software has several helpful tools, such as wake-on-LAN, multi-monitor support, and remote reboot. Overall, Splashtop provides an excellent feature set that meets the needs of most users.
Cost - Splashtop offers several pricing plans. The cost of the software varies depending on the plan and the number of users, but overall, Splashtop provides excellent value for its price.
Overall, Splashtop is the best remote access program based on the above criteria.
TeamViewer
Security - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop offer strong security measures for remote desktop access. TeamViewer uses end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and allows users to whitelist trusted devices. Splashtop uses 256-bit AES encryption, SSL/TLS protocols, multi-level password protection, and the same features found in TeamViewer.
Ease of Use - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop are user-friendly and easy to set up. TeamViewer has a simple interface that allows users to connect to other devices quickly. Splashtop has an intuitive interface that is easy to navigate.
Compatibility - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems.
Performance - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop offer high-speed performance and support HD and 4K resolution. However, Splashtop is known for its fast connection speeds and smooth remote access experience.
Features - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop have similar features needed for remote working.
Cost - TeamViewer and Splashtop have different pricing models. But when you compare Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing, Splashtop can saves users 50% or more.
AnyDesk
Security - AnyDesk and Splashtop offer strong security measures for remote access. Both have multi-level password protection and comply with various security standards.
Ease of Use - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop are user-friendly and easy to use.
Compatibility - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems.
Performance - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop offer high-speed performance and support HD and 4K resolution.
Features - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop have similar features for remote working.
Cost - Here's where the big difference is. AnyDesk is priced higher than Splashtop. Splashtop saves users 40% or more when compared to AnyDesk pricing.
Based on the above, you'll get a much better value and experience when you choose Splashtop.
LogMeIn
Security - LogMeIn and Splashtop offer strong security protection for users.
Ease of Use - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop are user-friendly and easy to set up.
Compatibility - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems.
Performance - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop offer high-speed performance and support HD and 4K resolution. However, Splashtop is known for its faster connection speed and smoother remote access experience.
Features - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop have similar features, including file transfer, remote printing, multi-monitor support, and remote reboot.
Cost - Again, LogMeIn is much more expensive than Splashtop. Users can save up to 80% or more by choosing Splashtop when compared to LogMeIn pricing.
Chrome Remote Desktop
Security - Chrome Remote Desktop requires you to be logged into your Google account on both devices to be able to establish a remote connection. This can become a big security issue if multiple people are using the program.
Ease of Use - Chrome Remote Desktop is a browser extension that allows users to connect to other devices quickly. Splashtop also has an intuitive interface that is easy to navigate.
Compatibility - Chrome Remote Desktop must be used with a Chrome browser, limiting its compatibility. Splashtop has apps for computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Performance - Splashtop is known for having faster connection speeds and giving users a smoother remote access experience.
Features - Chrome Remote Desktop is lacking in many features found in Splashtop. Basic features for remote working are missing in Chrome Remote Desktop, such as keyboard lock, blank screen, and more.
Cost - Chrome Remote Desktop is free to use but is severely limited in terms of compatibility, features, and security.
How to Choose the Right Remote Access Program
Choosing the right remote access program depends on how your team works, what devices you need to support, and how much control and security you require. Not all tools are built for the same use cases, so focusing on a few core criteria helps narrow the field quickly.
Security should be non-negotiable
Remote access software creates a direct connection to critical systems, so strong security controls matter. Look for features like end-to-end encryption, device authentication, multi-factor authentication, and granular access controls. For business use, compliance with standards such as SOC 2 or ISO 27001 is also an important signal of maturity.
Performance and reliability across networks
A good remote access program should perform consistently, even on slower or unstable connections. Low latency, high frame rates, and adaptive streaming make a noticeable difference for everyday tasks, especially when accessing graphics-heavy applications or working remotely for long periods.
Cross-platform device support
Most teams use a mix of operating systems and devices. The right solution should support Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks where applicable, without forcing separate tools for each platform. Broad device compatibility reduces friction for both IT teams and end users.
Ease of setup and daily use
Remote access software should be easy to deploy and simple to use, requiring minimal training. Fast installation, intuitive interfaces, and minimal configuration help teams get value quickly and reduce ongoing support overhead.
Transparent pricing that scales
Pricing models vary widely across remote access tools. Some charge per user, others per device, and many add costs for essential features. The best option is one that offers clear pricing, includes core functionality by default, and scales predictably as your needs grow.
Evaluating remote access programs through these criteria makes it easier to identify solutions that balance security, performance, and cost, rather than overpaying for features you do not need or compromising on reliability.
Why Splashtop Is Highly Rated by Review Platforms
Splashtop consistently earns high ratings across major review platforms (including TrustRadius and Capterra) because it delivers strong performance, security, and value without the complexity or pricing overhead found in many competing tools. Customer feedback tends to focus on practical outcomes rather than marketing claims.
Reliable performance for real-world work
Reviewers frequently highlight Splashtop’s fast connection speeds, low latency, and stable performance across different network conditions. This matters for day-to-day remote work, where dropped sessions or lag directly impact productivity.
Enterprise-grade security without added friction
Splashtop is recognized for combining strong security controls with an easy user experience. Features like end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, device trust, and granular access controls are built in rather than sold as add-ons, which reviewers often call out as a differentiator.
Broad device and platform support
Users value that Splashtop supports Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks within a single ecosystem. This flexibility reduces the need for multiple remote access tools and simplifies support for mixed-device environments.
Simple setup and intuitive management
Many reviews emphasize how quickly teams can deploy and start using Splashtop. Straightforward installation, clear admin controls, and an intuitive interface lower the barrier to adoption for both IT teams and end users.
Strong value compared to alternatives
Across review platforms, Splashtop is often rated highly for affordability relative to performance and feature depth. Customers frequently compare it to higher-priced competitors and note that Splashtop delivers comparable or better functionality at a more accessible price point.
Get Started with Splashtop: Premium Remote Access Made Affordable
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