Best Remote PC Access Software 2023: Based On Your Use Case

There are many remote PC apps out there, but the right one for you could depend on why you need remote access in the first place. Find out which solution is best for you!
Remote PC access software, also known as remote desktop or just remote access, lets you remotely control a computer or device from another device. You’ll see the screen of the remote device and be able to control it as if you were using it in-person.
There could be several reasons why you need remote access. Perhaps you need to access your computer while traveling, provide support to your users, or you need to enable your coworkers/students to work remotely.
Whatever the use case, you should choose the remote access solution that is best catered to your needs. Here are the best remote PC access solutions of 2026 per each common use case.
Use Cases
Best for working remotely (individuals and small teams) - Splashtop Remote Access
Best for working remotely (enterprises and organizations) - Splashtop Enterprise
Best for IT / help desk remote support - Splashtop Remote Support
Best for endpoint management and remote IT operations - Splashtop AEM
Best for Working Remotely (Individuals and Small Teams)
Working remotely can open many doors in terms of flexibility and productivity. But it can be challenge if you’re unable to use your computer in-person. What if you need to access a certain file, or run an app that’s only available on one of your desktops that you can’t physically take with you? That’s where remote access comes in.
When looking at features, pricing, security, and remote connection speeds, there’s no better solution than Splashtop Remote Access.
In addition to enabling you to securely control your remote computers from another computer, tablet, or mobile device, Splashtop Remote Access also has a wide range of features geared towards helping you be productive while in a remote session. You can file transfer between devices, remotely print documents from the remote computer to a local printer, view multiple monitors at once, and more.
Key Details
Price: Starts at $6/month
Supported Devices / Operating Systems
Remote from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
Remote into any Windows or Mac computer.
How It Compares To Alternative Solutions
Splashtop stands out with fast remote connections that provide HD quality and remote sound with minimal latency. Users can seamlessly control resource-intensive applications such as Adobe creative tools like Photoshop, After Effects, and Premiere Pro while working remotely.
When it comes to pricing, it’s not even close. Splashtop Remote Access saves users hundreds of dollars when compared to other remote PC products. In fact, you could save 50% to 80% when you choose Splashtop over AnyDesk, LogMeIn Pro and GoToMyPC, or save nearly 90% on your cost when compared to TeamViewer pricing*. And you’ll get more top features when compared to RemotePC.
Best For Working Remotely (Enterprises and Organizations)
Large organizations, including businesses and educational institutions, likely have several remote access needs. Employees need to access office computers to work from home. Students need to be able to access lab computers and other school resources remotely. IT needs to monitor managed computers, and the help desk needs to be able to remotely support any device the moment an employee, customer, or partner needs help.
For an all-in-one remote access and remote support solution, look no further than Splashtop Enterprise.
Key Details
Website: https://www.splashtop.com/enterprise
Price: Flexible pricing based on number of remote access end-users and remote support technician licenses
Supported Devices / Operating Systems
Remote from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
Remote into any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device.
How It Compares To Alternative Solutions
Splashtop Enterprise stands out as it delivers a ton of value to the organizations using it. In addition to offering the remote access tools for remote working and IT support, Splashtop Enterprise comes with comprehensive security features such as 2FA, authorization controls, logging, SSO integration, and more. It is also incredibly user-friendly and gives IT admins a great deal of flexibility and control in managing users and devices.
Best for IT / help desk remote support
Help desks and IT support professionals can leverage remote access technology to provide instant support to their customers. Instead of traveling to a customer to troubleshoot their device or trying to talk them through it over the phone, technicians can simply remote into the device to provide support the moment it’s needed. This greatly reduces time and costs for help desks.
Splashtop Remote Support is the best remote access solution for this use case.
Key Details
Price: Starts at $22/month
Supported Devices / Operating Systems
Remote from any Windows, Mac, iOS or Android device.
Remote into any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device.
How It Compares To Alternative Solutions
While most remote access products are designed to give you unattended remote access to a set amount of computers, Splashtop Remote Support gives you access to an unlimited number of devices, so you can be able to provide support to all of your users’ computers, tablets, or mobile devices, even personal devices.
Similar products, including TeamViewer*, LogMeIn Rescue, and GoToAssist, can cost 50% or more than Splashtop Remote Support, despite having the same features. Plus, Splashtop Remote Support includes access to mobile devices, while the alternatives listed above charge extra for that.
Best for Endpoint Management and Remote IT Operations
IT teams and MSPs need more than remote access alone. They need a way to monitor managed endpoints, keep systems updated, identify risks, and resolve issues without constantly switching tools.
Splashtop AEM is built for teams that need endpoint visibility, real-time patch management, proactive alerts, inventory reporting, and automation across their managed computers. It helps IT teams reduce manual work, respond faster to endpoint issues, and keep devices healthier across distributed environments.
When combined with Splashtop remote access and support, Splashtop AEM gives IT teams a practical way to support users, manage endpoints, and take action from one streamlined platform.
Key Details
Website: https://www.splashtop.com/autonomous-endpoint-management
Price: Starts at $119/month
Real-time OS and third-party patch management
Endpoint monitoring and alerts
Hardware and software inventory reporting
Policy-based automation
Background actions and remote command tools
CVE-based vulnerability insights
How It Compares To Alternative Solutions
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams a lighter, more focused way to manage endpoint health, patching, and remediation without the complexity of a full RMM platform. Teams can use Splashtop AEM to automate OS and third-party software updates, monitor endpoint status, view inventory data, and take action when devices need attention.
For organizations already using Splashtop for remote access or remote support, Splashtop AEM adds endpoint management capabilities into the same broader workflow. That means IT teams can move from identifying an issue to remediating it faster, whether they need to apply a patch, run a command, review device details, or start a remote support session.
--
Interested in learning more about the best remote PC software for you? Check out Splashtop’s list of products so you can get started with a free trial of the solution that’s best for you:
* Source: TeamViewer US web site $49/month ($588/yr) list price for Single User plan, Dec 2019.