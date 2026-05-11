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Automated Patch Management with CVE Insights

Streamline patch and vulnerability management with AI‑enhanced CVE context to prioritize what matters, then deploy OS and third‑party updates on the schedule you set.

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Assess Vulnerabilities with AI-Intelligence

Easily view CVEs and KEVs, and use AI‑evaluated risk and exploit signals to decide what to remediate first.

  • Understand exposure faster with CVE details, severity, and KEV exploit status in one place

  • Act in a timely manner by ranking risk with AI signals and EPSS likelihood of exploitation

  • Speed triage and remediation with easy filterability and information at your fingertips


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Patch OS and Third-Party Applications at Scale

Deploy patches across OS and third-party applications with automated policies, maintenance windows, and fast exception handling

  • Minimize user disruption and deploy updates on your schedule with maintenance windows, restart controls, and rollout settings built to minimize disruption

  • Standardize patching with policies that automate OS and third-party app updates across devices and environments

  • Take targeted action on failed or delayed updates so you can resolve issues faster and keep endpoints moving toward compliance


A person is using a desktop computer displaying the Splashtop management dashboard, specifically the Endpoint Policies section with various policy settings and options visible on the screen.

Centralize Monitoring and Compliance

Monitor CVEs, patch status, device health, and compliance from one centralized view with the reporting detail needed to support audits.

  • Track CVEs, patch status, device health, and compliance from a single dashboard

  • Access detailed logs and reports to simplify investigations and day-to-day monitoring

  • Support audits and demonstrate security readiness with clear reporting and compliance visibility


Benefits of Splashtop Patch and Vulnerability Management

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    Enhanced Security and Compliance

    Address vulnerabilities with timely patching across OS and third-party software, supported by AI-driven CVE insights, policy configurations, and compliance-ready reporting.

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    Increased IT Efficiency

    Save time with automated patch processes and centralized management, freeing up IT teams to focus on strategic work instead of repetitive and manual tasks

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    Consolidated Platform for IT Support

    Whether you're scaling or simplifying, Splashtop combines remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management in a single platform.

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    Cost-Effective and Scalable for IT Teams

    Reduce operational costs with competitive pricing, while scaling patch management across hybrid teams, remote environments, and large multi-OS device fleets.

Help Your IT Team Stay Secure and Compliant, Always

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Our reliance on Intune for some endpoint management functionalities is supplemented by Splashtop, which fills critical gaps, including better visibility into and more control over software updates, and better documentation. In one platform, we are able to troubleshoot issues on any remote devices, proactively monitor systems, automate software patching, and ensure compliance.

IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering

Ready to Get Started?

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