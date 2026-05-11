Automated Patch Management with CVE Insights
Streamline patch and vulnerability management with AI‑enhanced CVE context to prioritize what matters, then deploy OS and third‑party updates on the schedule you set.
Assess Vulnerabilities with AI-Intelligence
Easily view CVEs and KEVs, and use AI‑evaluated risk and exploit signals to decide what to remediate first.
Understand exposure faster with CVE details, severity, and KEV exploit status in one place
Act in a timely manner by ranking risk with AI signals and EPSS likelihood of exploitation
Speed triage and remediation with easy filterability and information at your fingertips
Patch OS and Third-Party Applications at Scale
Deploy patches across OS and third-party applications with automated policies, maintenance windows, and fast exception handling
Minimize user disruption and deploy updates on your schedule with maintenance windows, restart controls, and rollout settings built to minimize disruption
Standardize patching with policies that automate OS and third-party app updates across devices and environments
Take targeted action on failed or delayed updates so you can resolve issues faster and keep endpoints moving toward compliance
Centralize Monitoring and Compliance
Monitor CVEs, patch status, device health, and compliance from one centralized view with the reporting detail needed to support audits.
Track CVEs, patch status, device health, and compliance from a single dashboard
Access detailed logs and reports to simplify investigations and day-to-day monitoring
Support audits and demonstrate security readiness with clear reporting and compliance visibility
Benefits of Splashtop Patch and Vulnerability Management
Enhanced Security and Compliance
Address vulnerabilities with timely patching across OS and third-party software, supported by AI-driven CVE insights, policy configurations, and compliance-ready reporting.
Increased IT Efficiency
Save time with automated patch processes and centralized management, freeing up IT teams to focus on strategic work instead of repetitive and manual tasks
Consolidated Platform for IT Support
Whether you're scaling or simplifying, Splashtop combines remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management in a single platform.
Cost-Effective and Scalable for IT Teams
Reduce operational costs with competitive pricing, while scaling patch management across hybrid teams, remote environments, and large multi-OS device fleets.
Our reliance on Intune for some endpoint management functionalities is supplemented by Splashtop, which fills critical gaps, including better visibility into and more control over software updates, and better documentation. In one platform, we are able to troubleshoot issues on any remote devices, proactively monitor systems, automate software patching, and ensure compliance.
IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering