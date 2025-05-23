What is LogMeIn? Features, Security, Risks & Alternatives

Choosing the right remote access solution is critical for IT teams, remote workers, and businesses supporting hybrid and remote environments. While LogMeIn has long been a known name in this space, many users are now reconsidering its value due to rising costs and ongoing security concerns.
In this article, we’ll break down what LogMeIn is, explore its key features, pricing, and risks—and explain why more organizations are switching to secure, cost-effective alternatives like Splashtop.
What is LogMeIn?
LogMeIn is a remote access and remote support software that allows users to connect to and control computers over the internet. It’s commonly used by IT teams, business professionals, and remote workers to access systems, transfer files, or provide technical support without being physically present.
What is LogMeIn used for in practical terms? It’s typically used to remotely access computers, provide IT support, transfer files, and assist users with troubleshooting. IT professionals often rely on it to maintain systems or help end-users without being on-site. While it’s been a long-standing player in the remote access space, concerns around its rising costs, interface complexity, and recent security issues have prompted many businesses to seek simpler, more affordable alternatives.
Key Features of LogMeIn
LogMeIn offers several core features designed to support remote work and IT administration. These include:
File Transfer: Users can transfer files between local and remote machines without needing third-party services.
Multi-Monitor Support: If the remote computer uses more than one monitor, LogMeIn allows users to view and switch between them during a session.
Remote Printing: This feature lets users print documents from the remote computer to a local printer, useful for accessing files on the go.
Session Recording: Sessions can be recorded for documentation, training, or auditing purposes.
User Management: Admins can manage access rights and organize users into groups for better control and visibility.
Wake-on-LAN and Reboot Options: LogMeIn supports waking up sleeping devices and performing remote reboots, which is useful for system maintenance.
While these features are functional, they’re fairly standard in the remote access space. In the next sections, we’ll explore how LogMeIn’s security compares—and why many users are moving toward alternative solutions like Splashtop.
LogMeIn Security Concerns: Identifying Potential Risks
Security is crucial when selecting a remote access solution. LogMeIn, now operating under the GoTo brand, has encountered several security challenges that warrant attention.
2022 Data Breach and Its Implications
In late 2022, GoTo, the parent company of LogMeIn, experienced a significant security breach. Attackers accessed a third-party cloud storage service, exfiltrating encrypted backups and, in some cases, the encryption keys protecting them. The compromised data varied by product but included account usernames, salted and hashed passwords, portions of multi-factor authentication (MFA) settings, and product licensing information.
While GoTo stated that the encrypted nature of the data provided a layer of protection, the exposure of encryption keys for some backups raised concerns about potential unauthorized access.
Previous Vulnerabilities
Beyond the 2022 incident, LogMeIn's LastPass password manager faced security vulnerabilities in its iOS application. Specifically, CVE-2020-35207 and CVE-2020-35208 highlighted issues where PIN and password authentication mechanisms could be bypassed through runtime manipulation. Although these vulnerabilities were disputed by the vendor, citing that they required a jailbroken device and fell outside their threat model, they underscore the importance of rigorous security practices.
These incidents emphasize the necessity for organizations to critically assess the security frameworks of their remote access solutions.
How LogMeIn’s Pricing Affects Users and Businesses
Over the years, LogMeIn has implemented notable price increases across its product lines, impacting individuals and businesses alike.
LogMeIn Pro: The Individual plan is priced at $349.99 per year, allowing access to up to two computers. This marks a significant increase from previous years; for instance, in 2017, the same plan was priced at $249.99 per year, indicating a 40% rise.
LogMeIn Central: Designed for IT professionals managing multiple endpoints, the starting price is $954.99 per year for 25 computers. Additional features, such as antivirus management and automation tools, are available through add-ons which are additional costs.
LogMeIn Rescue: Targeted at IT support teams, this solution starts at $1,299 per year. Support for mobile devices requires an additional Mobile Support Upgrade, costing $450 annually.
These pricing structures have led many users to reassess the value offered by LogMeIn's services, especially when compared to alternative solutions that provide similar features at a more competitive price point.
Why Splashtop Is the Most Secure and Affordable Alternative to LogMeIn
For organizations comparing remote access solutions, Splashtop stands out as a highly secure, reliable, and budget-friendly alternative to LogMeIn. It offers enterprise-grade security features, powerful performance, and flexible pricing—without hidden costs or unnecessary complexity.
Security Features That Keep Your Data Safe
Splashtop was built with security as a core priority. Businesses that are concerned about data privacy, unauthorized access, and compliance will appreciate the platform’s multilayered security approach:
256-bit AES Encryption – Ensures that all remote sessions and data transfers are protected from unauthorized interception.
TLS Protocol – Provides secure communication over the internet, reducing vulnerability to attacks.
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) – Adds an extra verification step during login, reducing the risk of credential-based attacks.
Device Authentication – Only pre-approved devices can access systems, further protecting corporate networks.
Automatic Session Timeout & Logging – Enhances control and visibility into user activity during remote sessions.
These features help ensure that Splashtop meets the security needs of industries like healthcare, education, and finance—where data protection is non-negotiable.
Transparent, Affordable Pricing
Unlike LogMeIn, which has been criticized for steep and unpredictable price increases, Splashtop offers straightforward, competitive pricing.
Save more than 70% per year when switching to Splashtop—without sacrificing quality or functionality. And while LogMeIn often charges extra for add-ons like mobile support or remote printing, Splashtop includes these in its base plans.
Full-Featured Remote Access Without the Extra Fees
Splashtop delivers all the essential features remote workers and IT teams need, including:
High-Performance Remote Access – Fast and responsive sessions with minimal latency, even on lower-bandwidth connections.
Cross-Platform Support – Works across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks.
– Print documents from a remote computer to a local printer.
File Transfer – Securely transfer files between devices without needing third-party tools.
Multi-Monitor Support – Easily toggle between multiple monitors on the remote machine.
Session Recording – Record remote sessions for compliance, auditing, or training purposes.
These tools come standard with Splashtop, unlike competitors that bundle them into expensive “advanced” plans.
Trusted by Users Worldwide — With the Reviews to Prove It
Splashtop has earned outstanding reviews from IT professionals and business users across a wide range of industries. With consistently high ratings on platforms like Capterra, Trustpilot, and Gartner Peer Insights, it’s clear that users value Splashtop’s ease of use, reliability, and affordability.
Here’s what one customer had to say after switching from LogMeIn:
"I've used LogMeIn before. Splashtop is much cheaper and it's easier to set up users with controlled access to machines. I like having the session and history logs. These have been extremely helpful." — David Bakker, Hendrik's Greenhouses
Splashtop has also received numerous industry awards for its performance, security, and customer satisfaction. You can view a full list of awards and recognitions here.
