LogMeIn Rescue Pricing Comparison

You can save up to 80% or more on your subscription cost when you choose Splashtop Remote Support over LogMeIn Rescue. Splashtop Remote Support is the best solution for on-demand remote support to computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
LogMeIn Rescue is an on-demand remote support tool designed to give you attended access to your customers’ devices the moment help is needed. Likewise, Splashtop Remote Support gives you on-demand, attended access to your customers’ computers and mobile devices so you can provide remote support the instant it’s needed.
So which solution is best for you? Here’s a look at a pricing and feature comparison between LogMeIn Rescue and Splashtop Remote Support.
Splashtop Remote Support vs LogMeIn Rescue Pricing
There are two big things you’ll notice right off the bat in the table below. First, Splashtop Remote Support starts at $22/month, while LogMeIn Rescue starts at $108.25/month. That’s a difference of over $1,000 a year (both plans are billed annually – LogMeIn Rescue at $1,299 vs Splashtop Remote Support at $259/year).
Second, you’ll see that remote access to mobile devices (iOS and Android) is included for free in Splashtop Remote Support. With LogMeIn Rescue you have to pay an additional $37.50/month, or $450 a year, for the Mobile Support Upgrade to be able to support mobile devices.
Splashtop Remote Support vs LogMeIn Rescue: Features & Value
Splashtop Remote Support and LogMeIn Rescue have significant differences in flexibility, pricing, and overall value.
Both solutions offer unattended remote access, multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote printing, session logging, and in-session chat. However, while these features are standard in Splashtop Remote Support, LogMeIn Rescue locks some functionality, like mobile device support, behind expensive add-ons. With Splashtop, support for Android and iOS devices is included at no extra cost.
Splashtop also allows for granular device grouping and user permission settings, making it easier to manage large numbers of endpoints. While Rescue offers strong live support tools, it lacks built-in endpoint monitoring, patch management, and device health alerts. In contrast, Splashtop users can add Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) to monitor and maintain devices proactively.
For teams that need reliable remote access with both flexibility and affordability, Splashtop Remote Support delivers more value across the board.
LogMeIn Rescue vs Splashtop Remote Support Summary
When comparing pricing, it’s not even close. At their starting prices, Splashtop Remote Support costs nearly 85% less than LogMeIn Rescue. As we pointed out above, even if you buy only one user license, LogMeIn Rescue will cost over $1,000 more than Splashtop Remote Support for one year.
If you need to purchase multiple licenses because you need multiple concurrent user, the price difference between Splashtop Remote Support and LogMeIn Rescue will grow bigger and bigger.
And as we also mentioned, you need to purchase the Mobile Support Upgrade to be able to access iOS and Android tablets and smartphones with LogMeIn Rescue. With Splashtop Remote Support, you are able to support mobile devices for no additional charge. With the Mobile Support Upgrade included, the starting price for Splashtop Remote Support is nearly 90% less than the starting price for LogMeIn Rescue.
When it comes to features, Splashtop Remote Support has all the same top features found in LogMeIn Rescue. You’ll be able to drag-and-drop file transfer between devices, custom brand the SOS app, share your screen with the end user, chat, and more.
For all these reasons, Splashtop Remote Support is the best LogMeIn Rescue alternative.
In conclusion:
Both LogMeIn Rescue and Splashtop Remote Support are attended remote support solutions.
Splashtop Remote Support costs up to 90% less than LogMeIn Rescue
Splashtop Remote Support lets you provide support to iOS and Android devices for free, LogMeIn Rescue charges $450/year for a Mobile Support Upgrade add-on
Splashtop Remote Support and LogMeIn Rescue have the same top features.
Get More By Choosing Splashtop Remote Support
Splashtop Remote Support is for help desks and support teams who want to provide remote support to their customers the moment help is needed. No prior-install required. Technicians can connect to the customer’s device with a simple session code. Support an unlimited number of Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Integrate Remote Support with your favorite PSA ticketing tool. Learn more or start a 7-day free trial now. No credit card or commitment required.