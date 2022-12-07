Using Multiple Monitors in a Remote Desktop Session
View multi-monitor displays while accessing Windows & Mac computers
Remotely access your computers and view multiple monitors just like you would in person.
Splashtop’s multi-monitor remote desktop feature allows you to view multiple monitors on one screen while controlling a remote computer.
Supports Windows, Mac, and Chromebook.
Multi-Monitor Viewing Options
Multi-to-Multi Monitor View
The true multi-monitor experience. View the multiple screens on your remote workstation on your own multi-monitor display.
One Monitor View
Select which monitor from the remote display you want to view on your local screen. Easily switch between monitors with just a click.
All Monitors (One Window) View
View each monitor from your remote display in one window on your local computer.
