Using Multiple Monitors in a Remote Desktop Session

View multi-monitor displays while accessing Windows & Mac computers

Remotely access your computers and view multiple monitors just like you would in person.  

Splashtop’s multi-monitor remote desktop feature allows you to view multiple monitors on one screen while controlling a remote computer. 

Supports Windows, Mac, and Chromebook. 

Multi-Monitor Viewing Options

Multi-to-Multi Monitor View

The true multi-monitor experience. View the multiple screens on your remote workstation on your own multi-monitor display.

One Monitor View

Select which monitor from the remote display you want to view on your local screen. Easily switch between monitors with just a click.

All Monitors (One Window) View

View each monitor from your remote display in one window on your local computer.

Available On All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Business Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

For IT, Support, and Help Desks

SOS

Attended and unattended remote support solution

For IT and MSPs

Remote Support

Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management

For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

For Special Compliance Needs

On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Multi-monitor remote access blog post

Multi-monitor support article

Video: Viewing multiple monitors with Splashtop

