Understanding Splashtop’s Multilayered Approach to Security

As technology advances, so does the importance of ensuring the security of your data. Splashtop, a leading provider of remote access software, understands this well. At Splashtop, we have developed a security framework built upon trust, objectivity, monitoring, and privacy, committing to secure all data interactions and protect your devices.
Understanding the Core of Splashtop's Security
Splashtop employs a multilayered security approach, weaving together multiple lines of defense to ensure comprehensive protection. This approach involves encryption, user and device authentication, and numerous other security measures that work harmoniously to secure your data in Splashtop's software.
Authentication Measures
At the heart of Splashtop's security measures lies user authentication. This security protocol requires users to provide valid credentials before granting access to data or systems. For heightened security, Splashtop employs two-factor authentication (2FA), which necessitates an additional step to verify your identity.
Device authentication is another critical measure adopted by Splashtop, ensuring that a recognized and trusted device is used during the session. On top of that, Splashtop offers single sign-on (SSO) for seamless yet secure access to multiple resources. Furthermore, the session confirmation feature verifies the legitimacy of each new session, adding an extra layer of security.
Encryption in Splashtop
Encryption is the process of converting information into a coded format that can only be read by authorized parties. Splashtop leverages this crucial technology, specifically the Transport Layer Security (TLS) and 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), to safeguard data during transmission. This ensures that every remote session is encrypted, maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of your data.
Additional Security Measures in Splashtop
Beyond encryption and authentication, Splashtop incorporates several additional security measures. The session idle timeout feature automatically ends inactive sessions, thereby minimizing potential security risks.
Splashtop also includes security features like Blank Screen and Lock Keyboard to protect your systems during remote sessions. Additionally, Splashtop champions data privacy by not storing or accessing session data. Accountability and auditing are also prioritized, with comprehensive logging and reporting features integrated into the software.
To enhance device protection, Splashtop offers compatibility with anti-virus software (BitDefender) and includes a device/system manager to maintain the security health of your devices.
Splashtop Technical and Organizational Measures
Splashtop demonstrates a profound commitment to the security of personal data, implementing a range of protective measures as outlined in its Technical and Organizational Measures (TOMs).
Splashtop has comprehensive data security controls and practices rigorous change management and risk assessments. The company places emphasis on IT security policies, staff training, and uses robust encryption for user data.
Splashtop services are designed with auto-healing and auto-scaling capabilities to ensure service availability to Splashtop’s customers.
Furthermore, Splashtop maintains a Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan and has designed its services for high availability. Audit logging helps track system activities, and a thorough Threat and Vulnerability Management program employing various protective tools ensures comprehensive defense against security threats.
Compliance with Global Security Standards
Splashtop's commitment to security is showcased through rigorous compliance with global standards:
ISO/IEC 27001 Certification: This globally recognized standard validates Splashtop's robust information security management. A software vendor such as Splashtop earning this certification is essential for customers who prioritize data integrity and want assurance that their information is protected according to best practices (see Splashtop Achieves ISO 27001 Certification).
SOC 2 Type II Compliance: This attests to Splashtop's rigorous data security practices, affirming its operations align with high standards for managing customer data. It reassures clients that Splashtop's service controls and processes undergo regular, detailed audits, ensuring reliability and security in handling and protecting data across services.
GDPR and CCPA Compliance: These regulations are about more than just data privacy; they're about user trust. Splashtop's adherence demonstrates a proactive stance on personal data rights, ensuring users that their information is handled with the highest respect and transparency.
PCI DSS Compliance: This compliance is critical for any organization that handles credit card transactions. By meeting PCI DSS standards, Splashtop ensures that payment data is processed, stored, and transmitted securely, protecting against data breaches and fraud.
Support for HIPAA: HIPAA compliance is paramount in the healthcare sector, as it protects sensitive patient health information. Splashtop's alignment with HIPAA standards signifies a solid commitment to secure data handling, enabling healthcare organizations to leverage remote access technology without compromising compliance or patient privacy.
Adherence to FERPA: For educational institutions, safeguarding student records is not just a legal requirement but a trust pact with students and parents. Splashtop's compliance with FERPA underlines its capability to protect educational records, making it a reliable tool for schools and universities.
These certifications reflect Splashtop's holistic approach to security, catering to diverse regulatory requirements and user needs.
Ensuring Security on the User's Part
Users too play a critical role in maintaining security. It is recommended to create strong, unique passwords for your Splashtop accounts, regularly update the software, and manage access rights diligently. These steps can go a long way in complementing Splashtop's security measures.
Summary
Splashtop's commitment to a multilayered approach to security ensures that your data and devices are well-protected. While Splashtop provides a fortress of security measures, users must also stay vigilant and adopt best practices to maintain a secure environment.
Learn more about Splashtop security. For any queries or assistance regarding security, don't hesitate to reach out to Splashtop's support resources. Together, we can make remote access a safer, more secure experience.
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