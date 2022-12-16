Remote Desktop Printing with Splashtop
Print files from your remote computer on your local printer
Print From Your Remote Session
Work on a remote computer - and print to a local printer! Print from within your remote session, and select the Splashtop Remote Printer driver to send the print job to a local printer. No need to transfer files or email a document to yourself.
With remote print you can:
Remotely access files stored on your work computer and print them wherever you are
Access campus lab computers to print documents on your local printer
Print files directly without sharing sensitive information over the cloud or through email
Available OnExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Remote Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
Splashtop On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements