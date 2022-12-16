Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Remote Desktop Printing with Splashtop

Print files from your remote computer on your local printer

Print From Your Remote Session

Work on a remote computer - and print to a local printer! Print from within your remote session, and select the Splashtop Remote Printer driver to send the print job to a local printer. No need to transfer files or email a document to yourself.

With remote print you can:

  • Remotely access files stored on your work computer and print them wherever you are

  • Access campus lab computers to print documents on your local printer

  • Print files directly without sharing sensitive information over the cloud or through email

     

Available On

Explore All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Business Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

Learn MoreFree Trial

For IT, Support, and Help Desks

SOS

Attended and unattended remote support solution

Learn MoreFree Trial

For IT and MSPs

Remote Support

Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management

Learn MoreFree Trial

For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Learn MoreContact Us

For Special Compliance Needs

On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Learn More

Resources

Remote printing with Splashtop →

Remote print support article →

How to set up remote printing on Splashtop On-Prem →

Ready to Get Started?

Free Trial

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.