Remote Desktop Printing with Splashtop
Print files from your remote computer on your local printer
Print From Your Remote Session
Work on a remote computer - and print to a local printer! Print from within your remote session, and select the Splashtop Remote Printer driver to send the print job to a local printer. No need to transfer files or email a document to yourself.
With remote print you can:
Remotely access files stored on your work computer and print them wherever you are
Access campus lab computers to print documents on your local printer
Print files directly without sharing sensitive information over the cloud or through email
