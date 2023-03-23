LogMeIn Pro Pricing Comparison

LogMeIn Pro has long been used as a tool to enable remote access to computers from another device. This is ideal for remote working as you can access your computer from anywhere.

But is LogMeIn Pro’s high price worth it? When looking at the high cost combined with performance and features, the answer is no. There are better remote desktop tools out there at a fraction of the cost of LogMeIn Pro.

With that said, Splashtop Business Access Pro is the better remote desktop solution, and can save you over 70% on your subscription cost when compared to LogMeIn Pro! Let’s take a look at how Splashtop stacks up against LogMeIn Pro’s price.

What Does LogMeIn Pro Cost?

LogMeIn Pro starts at $349.99 /year to just access two computers (LogMeIn displays pricing by month on their website but is billed annually). That’s a whopping price tag for minimal access. On the flip side, Splashtop Business Access Pro starts at $99 /year and enables you to access up to 10 computers – all the while saving you over 70% on your license cost when compared to LogMeIn!

LogMeIn Pro’s high price makes it a cost-prohibitive option for many individuals and small businesses. Plus, LogMeIn has an unfortunate history of raising the price of LogMeIn Pro, making it even more expensive for customers to renew their subscriptions.

Is LogMeIn Pro Worth the Price?

You might think that having a price tag over 70% higher than Splashtop will mean that LogMeIn Pro has more features than Splashtop Business Access Pro. However, Splashtop comes with more features to help you be productive while working remotely. With that said, LogMeIn Pro is not worth the price.

Splashtop Business Access Pro comes with the top features you’d expect in a remote access solution, including file transfer, remote printing, chat, remote reboot, remote wake-on-LAN, multi-monitor support, and more.

Plus, Splashtop Business Access Pro comes with these features that are not found in LogMeIn Pro:

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Multi-monitor support (for Windows & Mac)

The ability for two users to remote into one computer concurrently

Check out the full feature comparison to see why Splashtop Business Access Pro is the best LogMeIn Pro alternative.

Try Splashtop Business Access Pro for Free

You’ll get a better performing remote desktop platform, with the top features, and industry-leading security when you choose Splashtop over LogMeIn Pro. And as we’ve pointed out, you’ll save over 70% on your license cost when compared to LogMeIn Pro!

Curious about what users have to say? TrustRadius users have scored Splashtop higher than LogMeIn Pro. Splashtop scores higher for delivering a better user experience, being easier to use, and providing better customer service.

Get started today with a free trial of Splashtop Business Access Pro so you can see for yourself why it’s the better remote access tool – and enjoy saving over 70% on your subscription when compared to LogMeIn Pro’s price!

