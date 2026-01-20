LogMeIn Pro Pricing Comparison

LogMeIn Pro has long been used as a tool to enable remote access to computers from another device. This is ideal for remote working as you can access your computer from anywhere.
But is LogMeIn Pro’s high price worth it? When looking at the high cost combined with performance and features, the answer is no. There are better remote desktop tools out there at a fraction of the cost of LogMeIn Pro.
With that said, Splashtop Remote Access Pro is the better remote desktop solution, and can save you over 70% on your subscription cost when compared to LogMeIn Pro! Let’s take a look at how Splashtop stacks up against LogMeIn Pro’s price.
How Much Does LogMeIn Pro Cost
LogMeIn Pro starts at $349.99/year to just access two computers (LogMeIn displays pricing by month on their website but is billed annually). That’s a whopping price tag for minimal access. On the flip side, Splashtop Remote Access Pro starts at $99/year and enables you to access up to 10 computers – all the while saving you over 70% on your license cost when compared to LogMeIn!
LogMeIn Pro’s high price makes it a cost-prohibitive option for many individuals and small businesses. Plus, LogMeIn has an unfortunate history of raising the price of LogMeIn Pro, making it even more expensive for customers to renew their subscriptions.
Is LogMeIn Pro Worth the Price?
You might think that having a price tag over 70% higher than Splashtop will mean that LogMeIn Pro has more features than Splashtop Remote Access Pro. However, Splashtop comes with more features to help you be productive while working remotely. With that said, LogMeIn Pro is not worth the price.
Splashtop Remote Access Pro comes with the top features you’d expect in a remote access solution, including file transfer, remote printing, chat, remote reboot, remote wake-on-LAN, multi-monitor support, and more.
Plus, Splashtop Remote Access Pro comes with these features that are not found in LogMeIn Pro:
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
Multi-monitor support (for Windows & Mac)
The ability for two users to remote into one computer concurrently
Check out the full feature comparison to see why Splashtop Remote Access Pro is the best LogMeIn Pro alternative.
Discover a Cost-Effective Alternative to LogMeIn Pro with Splashtop
If you’re looking for a high-quality remote access solution that offers excellent value, Splashtop is the perfect alternative to LogMeIn Pro. Splashtop provides all the essential features you need, such as HD streaming, multi-monitor support, remote printing, and file transfer, but at a much more affordable price. With Splashtop, you can save significantly on subscription costs without sacrificing performance or security. Whether you’re an individual or a business, Splashtop’s flexible pricing plans make it a smart and economical choice for your remote access needs.
LogMeIn Pro Pricing vs. Splashtop Remote Access Pro Cost
LogMeIn Pro price (per year): $349.99
Splashtop Remote Access Pro price (per year) $99
When evaluating remote access solutions, cost is a critical factor, especially for businesses looking to maximize value without overspending. LogMeIn Pro is known for its high pricing, particularly as the number of users or devices increases. LogMeIn Pro’s pricing starts at a significantly higher rate compared to Splashtop Remote Access Pro, making it a costly option for those needing multiple connections.
On the other hand, Splashtop Remote Access Pro offers a much more competitive pricing structure. With Splashtop, you can access up to 10 computers per user at a fraction of the cost of LogMeIn Pro, making it an ideal choice for businesses and individuals who need reliable remote access without the financial burden. Moreover, despite its lower cost, Splashtop doesn’t compromise on features. You still get high-definition streaming, multi-monitor support, file transfer, and remote printing, all included in the plan.
The savings with Splashtop can be substantial over time, especially for businesses managing several remote connections. These savings can then be reallocated to other critical areas of your business, making Splashtop not just a more affordable option, but also a smarter investment for long-term remote access needs.
In summary, when comparing LogMeIn Pro and Splashtop Remote Access Pro, Splashtop stands out as the more cost-effective solution, offering the same level of quality and security at a significantly reduced price.
Step-by-Step Process for Switching from LogMeIn to Splashtop
Switching from LogMeIn to Splashtop is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few steps, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to your workflow.
Step 1: Evaluate Your Needs
Determine the number of devices and users that require remote access. Review Splashtop’s plans to choose the one that best fits your needs, such as Splashtop Remote Access Pro for teams or individuals.
Step 2: Sign Up for Splashtop
Visit the Splashtop website and sign up for the plan that suits your requirements. Splashtop offers a free trial, so you can test its features before committing.
Step 3: Install Splashtop Streamer on Your Devices
Download and install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you wish to access remotely. This software enables remote connections and must be installed on each host machine.
Step 4: Install the Splashtop Business App on Your Access Devices
On the devices you’ll use to connect remotely, download and install the Splashtop Business app. This app will allow you to manage and control your remote sessions seamlessly.
Step 5: Set Up and Test
Log in to the Splashtop app using your account credentials, and connect to your host devices. Test the connection to ensure everything is working smoothly. Configure any additional settings, such as multi-monitor support or file transfer options.
Step 6: Cancel LogMeIn Subscription
Once you’re satisfied with Splashtop and everything is set up correctly, cancel your LogMeIn subscription to avoid overlapping costs. Splashtop’s cost-effectiveness will become apparent as you save significantly compared to your previous subscription.
Step 7: Explore Splashtop’s Features
Take advantage of the comprehensive features Splashtop offers, such as remote printing, session recording, and enhanced security options. These features ensure you get the most out of your new remote access solution.
By following these steps, you can easily transition from LogMeIn to Splashtop, enjoying a more cost-effective and feature-rich remote access solution.
Try Splashtop Remote Access Pro for Free
You’ll get a better performing remote desktop platform, with the top features, and industry-leading security when you choose Splashtop over LogMeIn Pro. And as we’ve pointed out, you’ll save over 70% on your license cost when compared to LogMeIn Pro!
Curious about what users have to say? TrustRadius users have scored Splashtop higher than LogMeIn Pro. Splashtop scores higher for delivering a better user experience, being easier to use, and providing better customer service.
Get started today with a free trial of Splashtop Remote Access Pro so you can see for yourself why it’s the better remote access tool – and enjoy saving over 70% on your subscription when compared to LogMeIn Pro’s price!