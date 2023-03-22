LogMeIn Central Price Increase & Comparison

LogMeIn has increased its price and changed the pricing model for their LogMeIn Central product. This new model will make any LogMeIn Central very expensive when compared to Splashtop Remote Support. See our full Splashtop Remote Support vs LogMeIn Central pricing comparison to see how Splashtop can save you 50% or more.

How has LogMeIn Central pricing changed?

LogMeIn has gotten rid of their three LogMeIn Central packages (Basic, Plus, and Premier), and replaced them with a LogMeIn “Base Plan” with three optional add-ons that users can purchase separately. The Base Plan starts at $960 /year for 25 computers.

When comparing features, the new Base Plan includes the features found in the old LogMeIn Central Basic and Plus packages. This means that this new model will increase the price for customers who would have purchased the old Basic package.

The features found in the former LogMeIn Central Premier package have been divided up into three separate add-ons that customers need to purchase separately. Each package starts at either $540 /year, or $564 /year for 25 computers with higher add-on prices for higher computer counts. This would be a significant price increase for someone who wants all the features found in the old LogMeIn Central Premier package.

LogMeIn Central vs. Splashtop Remote Support cost comparison

When comparing options with like-for-like features, Splashtop Remote Support saves you anywhere from 50% to over 80% compared to LogMeIn Central. It most cases, that means you’ll save thousands of dollars a year when you choose Splashtop over LogMeIn.

Not to mention, Splashtop Remote Support provides high performance remote access with consistently fast connections, and is constantly rated as one of the best remote support tools.

See our comparison on why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Central alternative.

If you want the same top features in the LogMeIn Central Base Plan

With Splashtop Remote Support, you’ll get all the same top features found in the Base Plan, including file transfer, chat, remote print, remote wake, remote reboot, user management, grouping, multi-to-multi monitor, and more. However, you’ll save up to over 40% when choosing Splashtop over LogMeIn Central.

Like LogMeIn Central, Splashtop Remote Support is priced on the number of computers you need to have access to. Check out the table below to see what your price would be with Splashtop if you wanted to get the same top features found in the LogMeIn Central Base Plan:

As you can see, it doesn’t matter how many computers you need to support, either way you’re going to save by going with Splashtop instead of LogMeIn. You can try Splashtop Remote Support right now with a free trial.

If you also want the top features found in the add-ons for LogMeIn Central

If you need a remote support solution that also includes the top monitoring and management features found in the LogMeIn Central add-ons, then Splashtop Remote Support Premium is still the best alternative for you. Splashtop Remote Support Premium includes all the top features found in the LogMeIn Central Base Plan, and includes Windows updates, configurable alerts/actions, remote command, event logs, and system inventory.

To get those same additional features with LogMeIn, you would have to purchase all three available add-ons. To see how much that would cost you when compared to Splashtop, check out the table below:

Again, you’ll save up to 80% by choosing Splashtop over LogMeIn, potentially saving you thousands of dollars a year. Want to take Splashtop Remote Support Premium for a test drive? You can by starting your free trial right now. No credit cards or commitments required.

About Splashtop Remote Support

Splashtop Remote Support is the perfect solution for MSPs and IT professionals who need unattended access to their clients’ computers to provide maintenance and support. It comes with the top features needed in a remote support tool and includes additional user and computer management tools.

Why is Splashtop Remote Support pricing so low?

We have a hardworking team the strives to create the best remote access and remote support solutions at a fair price to customers. Our solutions cost less because we spend less on marketing and rely on our happy customers to help spread the word. Thanks for your support.

