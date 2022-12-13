Video Session Recording with Splashtop Remote Desktop
Record your remote desktop session with one click
Create videos for demos, training and auditing with ease.
Splashtop makes it easy to record and save your remote desktop session directly on your local computer. No need to deal with screen recording software.
You can record your remote support sessions to show end-users how to perform a task or teach fellow IT technicians how to troubleshoot certain issues. A recording is also useful for record-keeping and auditing purposes.
Available OnExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Business Access Pro
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For IT and MSPs
Remote Support
Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements