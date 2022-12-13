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Woman on video call, with a computer screen displaying Splashtop's video recording session feature

Video Session Recording with Splashtop Remote Desktop

Record your remote desktop session with one click

Create Videos for Demos, Training, and Auditing With Ease

Splashtop makes it easy to record and save your remote desktop session directly on your local computer. No need to deal with screen recording software.

You can record your remote support sessions to show end-users how to perform a task or teach fellow IT technicians how to troubleshoot certain issues. A recording is also useful for record-keeping and auditing purposes.

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For Individuals and Teams

Remote Access Pro

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

Session recording support article →

Session recording support article for On-Prem →