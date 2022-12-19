High-Performance Remote Connections
Fast and secure remote access to high-end workstations
Access Resource-Intensive Workstations Remotely
With Splashtop’s high-performance features, professionals can access resource-intensive workstations remotely as if they were sitting in front of them.
Features Include...
Multi-monitor support gives you the ability to stream multiple monitors connected to your workstation
4K streaming at 40 frames per second (fps), and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming, at low latency
Reduced CPU utilization providing more CPU headroom to process applications
Ability to fine-tune Splashtop settings for optimal performance
Optimized encoding and decoding engine to take advantage of the latest hardware acceleration from Intel, NVIDIA and AMD
Splashtop Performance Benchmarks
Windows 1080 resolution, 60fps
Mac 1080 resolution, 60fps
Windows 4K resolution, 60fps
Mac 4K resolution, 41fps
Available On All ProductsExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Business Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For IT and MSPs
Remote Support
Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements