What is Remote Access? Connect to your computer from anywhere

Has there ever been a time when you needed to get on your computer right away, but couldn’t because you didn’t have it with you?

There are many scenarios where the cloud just isn’t enough when you can’t physically access your desktop. For example, maybe you need to access a certain file but you can’t upload it to the cloud due to company policy.

Or maybe you need to use a software application that is only available to you on a certain computer. This could be because the software is only licensed to your work computer, or because your desktop is the only workstation powerful enough to run the resource-intensive program you need to use.

No matter the situation, being without your computer while working remotely can greatly hinder your productivity. This makes us wish we could always have our computer available to us wherever we go.

Thankfully, remote access makes that possible, but without requiring you to actually take your computer with you. With a tool like Splashtop, you’ll be able to remotely access the computer you want to connect to, and remotely control it from another device as if you were sitting in front of it. Entire organizations can leverage remote access to enable work from home. Schools and universities can use it to enhance remote learning.

What is remote access?

Remote access (or remote desktop) is the ability to access a computer or device from another device, at any time, and from anywhere. With remote access software installed on your computer, you have the freedom to access that computer, and all its files and applications, from another device and control it as if you were sitting in front of it.

What are some examples of how remote access is used?

Let’s say you need to access an important file on your work computer, but you are stuck at the airport. With remote computer access, you can just take out your smartphone or tablet, open your remote access mobile app, and quickly connect to your work computer to open the file.

On your smartphone or tablet, you’ll see your computer’s desktop screen exactly how it always looks when you see it in-person. You can open the file that you need to access and then have the ability to edit, save, email, or even transfer the file to the device you’re remoting from.

Here’s a video showing how you could use a Chromebook to remotely access a Windows computer to work remotely:

Chromebook With Business Access

Remote access can also be a great tool for IT, help desks, and MSPs to provide remote support. Technicians could simply launch a remote connection to their user’s device to take control and fix an issue, without needing to physically travel to the device.

How does remote access work?

So how can you control your remote computer from anywhere? Each remote access solution is different, but generally, all work in similar ways.

First there’s the software. Once you get started with your remote access software, you’ll need to download and install the necessary applications on any computer that you want to remote to and on any computer or mobile device that you want to remote from.

Once the apps are installed, you can open the app on the device you’re remoting from and choose to connect to the computer you want to remote to. As long as that computer isn’t shut down and has access to the internet, you’ll be able to connect instantly.

Keep in mind that each remote access solution will work slightly differently and have their own set of features and pricing.

Next, let’s take a look at the best remote access solutions for individuals, organizations, and education.

Remote access software for individuals, business, and education

Splashtop offers fast and secure remote access solutions covering all types of use cases. Whatever the reason you need remote access, Splashtop will have the solution for you.

Remote access for individuals, teams, and organizations to enable working remotely

If you (or your team) want to be able to remotely access your work computers from anywhere at any time, then Splashtop Business Access is the solution for you.

Use Splashtop Business Access to securely remote into your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. You can remote from any computer, tablet, or smartphone device that runs on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook operating systems.

Splashtop Business Access is great at helping you stay productive with tools like remote print, drag-and-drop file transfer, multi monitor support, and remote wake. You can control your work computer in real-time, with high definition quality and remote sound.

If this sounds right for you, you can learn more about Splashtop remote access for work from home and start a free trial now.

Remote access for education

Give students remote access to school lab computers so they can take advantage of school computing resources and software while distance learning! Read more about remote access for education.

Remote access for help desk & IT support

If you want to use remote access to remotely support any of your users’ devices the moment they need help, check out a remote access solution like Splashtop SOS.

With Splashtop SOS, you can access any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device with a simple session code. You’ll be able to provide attended support to an unlimited number of devices, and also be able to add unattended access to your managed computers.

All-in-one remote access & remote support solution for enterprises

Want to provide your workforce with remote access to enable remote working and also give your IT team the ability to remotely support any device? Check out Splashtop Enterprise!

Learn more & get started

Remote access enables you to use your computer from anywhere, without having to take it with you. There are several benefits of remote access including increased productivity and an enhanced collaboration experience.

Remote access enables you to use your computer from anywhere, without having to take it with you. There are several benefits of remote access including increased productivity and an enhanced collaboration experience.

